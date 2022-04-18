Florida judge voids US mask mandate for planes, public transportation after CDC extension

Bailey Schulz, USA TODAY
·4 min read

A federal judge in Florida voided the national mask mandate covering airplanes and other public transportation, but it is unclear what the ruling means for travelers in the near term.

The decision Monday by U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle in Tampa says the mandate exceeded the authority of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which failed to justify the order and didn't follow proper rulemaking procedures.

The mask mandate, announced in January 2021, had been set to expire Monday. The CDC announced last week that it would extend the mandate 15 days to allow more time to study the BA.2 omicron subvariant of the coronavirus that is responsible for the majority of cases in the USA. It was the mask mandate's fifth extension despite repeated requests from airlines and other travel industry officials to ease restrictions.

The mask requirement for travelers was the target of months of lobbying from the airlines, which sought to kill it. The carriers argued that effective air filters on modern planes make transmission of the virus during a flight highly unlikely. Republicans in Congress also fought to kill the mandate.

Broadway theaters extend mask mandate: To maintain 'track record of safety' amid COVID-19 surge

Should we be worried? Mask mandates return to Philadelphia amid rising COVID-19 cases

Critics seized on the fact that states rolled back rules requiring masks in restaurants, stores and other indoor settings, yet COVID-19 cases have fallen sharply since the omicron variant peaked in mid-January.

The CDC did not immediately respond to a request for comment from USA TODAY.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki called the judge's ruling "disappointing" and noted that the CDC recommends passengers continue to wear masks. The CDC, the Department of Homeland Security and the Justice Department are all reviewing the judge’s decision, she said.

A statement from the Association of Flight Attendants, which represents nearly 50,000 flight attendants at 17 airlines, said it's unclear what the judge's decision means for travelers and urged "calm and consistency" in airports and on planes.

"In aviation operations, it is impossible to simply flip a switch from one minute to the next. It takes a minimum of 24-48 hours to implement new procedures and communicate this throughout the entire network," AFA President Sara Nelson said in the statement. "Policies and procedures must be updated and thoroughly communicated to hundreds of thousands of employees, along with millions of travelers. Announcements and signage, electronic and physical must be updated."

Nelson encouraged travelers to check for updates from airlines for specific travel requirements and to follow crewmembers' instructions.

USA TODAY reached out to every major U.S. airline to check on their policies.

"As we have been, Delta will continue to comply with the TSA Security Directive on masks until informed otherwise by the TSA,” said a Delta statement via spokesperson Morgan Durrant.

The Association of Flight Attendants expects more legal analysis on what the decision means and the next steps in court "soon."

The judge who issued the ruling was appointed to the bench by then-President Donald Trump in August 2020 and was confirmed by the Senate the following November on a 49-41 vote. Mizelle was 33, making her the youngest of Trump's judicial appointees and one of the youngest judges in the country.

Judge Mizelle had eight years of legal experience at the time of her appointment. A majority of the American Bar Association's Standing Committee rated her as "Not Qualified" for the judgeship, pointing to "the short time she has actually practiced law and her lack of meaningful trial experience."

Airline mask requirement timeline

April 2020: United, Frontier add mask requirement for flight attendants, and others soon follow.

May 2020: JetBlue Airways becomes first U.S. airline to require masks for passengers, a policy quickly matched by other airlines.

Jan. 2021: President Joe Biden announces federal mask mandate for travel with an initial expiration date of May 11. Airlines, unions and consumer advocates called for a mandate since the early months of the coronavirus pandemic but found no support from President Donald Trump's administration.

April 2021: Mandate is extended through Sept. 13.

August 2021: Mandate is extended through Jan. 18 because of the delta variant of the coronavirus.

Dec 2021: Mandate is extended through March 18 because of the omicron variant.

March 2022: Mandate is extended through April 18.

April 2022: Mandate is extended through May 3.

Contributing: Michael Collins, Dawn Gilbertson, USA TODAY; Curt Anderson, Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Florida judge voids US mask mandate for planes, other travel

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Sound Off for April 17

    Confederate Heritage Month Germany doesn’t have a Nazi heritage month for good reason. Mississippi shouldn’t have a Confederate Heritage Month. It looks really bad. How about a Deep South Month instead?

  • A Trump-appointed federal judge in Florida just struck down the CDC's mask mandate on planes and trains

    The Biden administration has largely encouraged businesses and schools to return to normal and for people to wear mask if they choose.

  • Veterans group winding down work helping Afghan interpreters get to Canada

    OTTAWA — What began as a 30-day fundraising campaign to help Afghan interpreters flee the Taliban turned into a harrowing, chaotic and deeply frustrating eight-month effort for the Veterans Transition Network, and its executive director says it’s time for that to end. The group started raising money last summer when the Taliban swept to power in Afghanistan, but executive director Oliver Thorne says no one anticipated how long it would be involved. The network is ending its public fundraising on

  • Florida judge voids US mask mandate for planes, other travel

    ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — A federal judge in Florida on Monday voided the national mask mandate covering airlines and other public transportation as exceeding the authority of U.S. health officials in their response to the coronavirus pandemic. The mandate, recently extended by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, covered a vast array of transportation, from airplanes and trains to city subways and ride-sharing vehicles such as Uber. The decision by U.S. District Judge Kathryn

  • U.S. CDC lifts COVID 'Do Not Travel' recommendations on about 90 countries

    (Reuters) -The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Monday it had dropped its "Do Not Travel" COVID-19 recommendations for about 90 international destinations. Last week, the CDC said it was revising its travel recommendations and said it would its reserve Level 4 travel health notices "for special circumstances, such as rapidly escalating case trajectory or extremely high case counts." Also being lowered are Switzerland, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Central African Republic, Chile, Czech Republic, Jordan, Lebanon, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Poland, Somalia, Uruguay and Vietnam.

  • UPDATE 1-U.S. CDC lifts COVID 'Do Not Travel' recommendations on about 90 countries

    The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Monday it had dropped its "Do Not Travel" COVID-19 recommendations for about 90 international destinations. Last week, the CDC said it was revising its travel recommendations and said it would its reserve Level 4 travel health notices "for special circumstances, such as rapidly escalating case trajectory or extremely high case counts." Also being lowered are Switzerland, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Central African Republic, Chile, Czech Republic, Jordan, Lebanon, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Poland, Somalia, Uruguay and Vietnam.

  • UPDATE 1-Ukraine says 'Battle of Donbas' has begun, Russia pushing in east

    Russian forces launched a new offensive push along most of Ukraine's eastern flank on Monday and the "Battle of Donbas" has now begun, Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskiy and senior officials said. Ukraine's army has been bracing for a new Russian assault on its eastern flank since Moscow withdrew its forces from near Kyiv and from Ukraine's north late last month in order to focus on an assault in the Ukrainian region of Donbas.

  • Why airfare is so high in 2022

    Travelers may feel a dent in their wallets this year as higher fuel prices and strong demand drive up airfare.

  • OnPolitics: Lobbyists flocked to former Vice President Mike Pence

    Pence was lobbied more heavily than any other vice president to hold the office in the past 24 years, nonprofit watchdog group OpenSecrets found.

  • Here are the travel restrictions across Central and South America due to COVID-19

    Thinking about making a trip to Central or South America soon? You may want to get familiar with the countries' COVID-19 travel restrictions.

  • Blue Jays analyst Buck Martinez leaving TV booth for cancer treatment

    Sunday's series finale between the Blue Jays and visiting Oakland Athletics will be the last game for Toronto broadcaster Buck Martinez "for a little while" as he prepares for cancer treatment. The 73-year-old analyst for Sportsnet announced his diagnosis through a statement Sunday morning. "I've been so honoured and privileged to have the support of Blue Jays fans, colleagues, staff and players since I arrived here in 1981, and that continued support through this next challenge means the world

  • Vancouver officially in the running to host men's FIFA 2026 World Cup games

    After a change of heart by the province, FIFA has now named Vancouver as an official candidate to hold games during the men's 2026 World Cup tournament co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada. In a release, the organization that governs international soccer said both the province and City of Vancouver have submitted documents to join the candidate host city process, with B.C. Place as the proposed stadium. "...as well as recent inspection visit by a FIFA delegation, world football's go

  • Nick Nurse gives injury updates on Scottie Barnes, Thaddeus Young

    Raptors coach Nick Nurse was quick to praise the 76ers after Game 1 of their playoff series. He also provided injury updates on Scottie Barnes and Thaddeus Young, with X-rays coming back negative for both players. Nurse also discussed the key to bouncing back in Game 2, and how to counter Joel Embiid. Follow our Raptors playoff coverage on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Vancouver urban Indigenous hoops teams win big at All Native Basketball Tournament

    Kobe McKnight was living his dream of playing a championship game in the All Native Basketball tournament when he realized the Burnaby Chiefs were about to win it. With only a minute and 43 seconds left in the game against the Prince Rupert Cubs, the shooting guard sensed victory. With his cousin — playing for the Cubs — checking him, McKnight faked going right, crossed the ball to the left, and launched a three-point shot, the ball arcing in the air then sliding into the net. "That's where I th

  • An Indigenous runner from Wiikwemikoong gets ready to run the Boston Marathon

    Running has been a part of Shayla Manitowabi-Huebner's life since sixth grade. She's a member of the Wiikwemikoong Unceded Territory on Manitoulin Island. Now based in Utah, she is getting ready to run the race of her life, the Boston Marathon on Monday. She said she only found out about the opportunity eight weeks ago. She was running prior to that but no hard workouts. Manitowabi-Huebner is running as a member of the Native Women Running group. She said she found inspiration through that group

  • Pascal Siakam: Raptors could have been ‘way more physical’ in Game 1

    Pascal Siakam felt everything seemed to be going well for the 76ers in Game 1, and thinks the Raptors need to stay aggressive and physical throughout the entire 48 minutes. He also praised Scottie Barnes for his performance in his playoff debut before he left with an injury in the second half. Follow our Raptors playoff coverage on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Blue Jays hold off Athletics after strong showings from Manoah, Gurriel Jr.

    Lourdes Gurriel Jr. drilled a single and double, scored two runs and knocked in another in the Toronto Blue Jays scored 4-3 win in the rubber match against the Oakland Athletics on Sunday.

  • Moncton runner Geneviève Lalonde taking a break from competition

    Olympic runner Geneviève Lalonde of Moncton has announced she is taking a break from competition. But she isn't retiring. The 30-year-old who reclaimed the Canadian record in the women's 3,000-metre steeplechase at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics said she hasn't stopped training or competing since she began her athletics career nearly two decades ago. Lalonde said she is opting out of competing this summer season, which is the most strenuous time for track athletes as they train and compete between Apri

  • Two-time champion Lightning beat Ducks, lock up playoff spot

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Anthony Cirelli scored 1:58 into overtime and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Anaheim Ducks 4-3 on Thursday night to clinch a berth in the Stanley Cup playoffs. Ross Colton, Alex Killorn and Nikita Kucherov also scored for the Lightning. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 10 saves before being replaced by Brian Elliott, who stopped all 13 shots he faced. Adam Henrique scored twice and Troy Terry added a goal for Anaheim. Anthony Stolarz, making his first career start against Tampa Bay,

  • 76ers beat Raptors at their own game in series-opening blowout

    The Sixers played the Raptors' own game on Saturday and did it better than them.