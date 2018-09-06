Florida International RB Anthony Jones and OL Mershawn Miller reportedly shot in drive-by

Anthony Jones scored twice against Indiana on Saturday. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Getty Images)

Florida International players Anthony Jones and Mershawn Miller were reportedly victims of a drive-by shooting Thursday.

According to the Miami Herald, the two players were shot while visiting friends in Opa-locka.

The players, star junior running back Anthony Jones and freshman offensive lineman Mershawn Miller, were both transported to the Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital. Jones was airlifted. Miller was taken by ambulance. The injuries don’t appear to be life-threatening, said Opa-locka Police Chief James Dobson. Jones was shot in the face and the back. Miller was shot in the arm. The shooting happened just after 3 p.m. just outside a home at 2400 NW 141st St. “Somebody drove by and starting shooting from a vehicle,” Dobson said.

Police are looking for the vehicle, described as a gray four-door Nissan sedan.

Jones scored twice against Indiana

Jones rushed for 88 yards and two touchdowns against Indiana in Week 1. The Panthers lost that game 38-28 to the Hoosiers. He had 562 rushing yards as a sophomore in 2016 before he missed the 2017 season because of a knee injury. The Miami native went to high school at Miami Central.

Miller also went to Miami Central. He was a redshirt in 2017.

