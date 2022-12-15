Florida’s insurance commissioner quits during crisis that’s hitting homeowners hard

Florida’s insurance commissioner submitted his letter of resignation Thursday, a day after the Legislature made major changes to the state’s troubled property insurance market.

“I am so proud of the work the Office has been able to accomplish during my tenure,” David Altmaier wrote in a letter to Gov. Ron DeSantis. “I remain committed throughout the remainder of my tenure – and after – to continue the momentum we have established to make Florida the best place in the union to live, work, and prosper.”

His last day is Dec. 28.

Altmaier did not say whether he was leaving for another opportunity.

