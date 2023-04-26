Florida’s IMG Academy builds athletes for a next level. There’s now a $1.25 billion deal

After owning Bradenton-based IMG Academy for more than nine years, Endeavor Group Holdings is selling the private sports academy and school to BPEA EQT for $1.25 billion, according to various reports.

Here’s what to know about IMG and the sale:

The companies

Seller: Endeavor, owners of UFC, recently bought World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) in a reported deal that gives the two companies a merger valued at more than $21 billion. ndeavor had purchased IMG Worldwide, which included the Bradenton school and academy, in late 2013 for $2.3 billion. The deal was finalized in 2014.

Founder: Nick Bollettieri, who died at age 91 at his Bradenton home in December, founded the academy in 1978 and sold it to IMG’s Mark McCormick in 1987.

Owners: Endeavor’s sale means IMG Academy will have a fourth owner in its 45-year history.

Buyer: The new owners, BPEA EQT, is an Asian private equity firm and a division of global investment firm EQT. The deal is in conjunction with BPEA EQT’s portfolio company, Nord Anglia Education, which runs international schools in 33 countries, Reuters reported. Nord Anglia has partnerships with the Juliard School, MIT and UNICEF, according to Yahoo Finance.

About IMG Academy

Campus: IMG Academy encompasses more than 500 acres in Bradenton Florida’s Bayshore Gardens, and it offers various sports training such as football, basketball, baseball, soccer, lacrosse, track and field and more. The academy has hosted multiple professional, college and high school events.

Athletic draw: They develop athletes, drawing students from around the world. Graduates have played at the college and the professional levels across various sports.