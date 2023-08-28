Florida Gulf Coast drivers warned of contaminated gas as Tropical Storm Idalia bears down

State officials warned Sunday that any fuel purchased after 10 a.m. on Saturday at stations supplied by Citgo from the Port of Tampa has a strong likelihood of being contaminated with diesel fuel. Contaminated gasoline and diesel have the potential of causing engine damage or affecting operability, the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services said, adding that while specific stations haven't been identified, yet the Port of Tampa serves gas stations in the greater Tampa region north to Chiefland, and on the west side of Florida south to Naples. Citgo sells gas to BJs, 7-Eleven, and also some unbranded stations.

The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services stated that contaminated gasoline and diesel have the potential of causing engine damage or affecting operability. The agency said Citgo had released the following list of stations affected:

Quick & Easy Stop: 4529 Bee Ridge Rd., Sarasota

Palmers Easy Stop: 903 Cattleman Rd., Sarasota

7-Eleven: 4325 Lee Boulevard, Lehigh Acres

7-Eleven: 12750 South Cleveland Avenue, Fort Myers

7-Eleven: 290 Lakeland Park Road, Lakeland

7-Eleven: 720 Chiquita Boulevard, North Cape Coral

7-Eleven: 2604 Skyline Boulevard, Cape Coral

7-Eleven: 1626 Meadow Road, Lehigh Acres

7-Eleven: 601 Pine Island Rd. S.W., Cape Coral

BJ's Wholesale: 1929 Pine Island Road N.E., Cape Coral

BJ's Wholesale: 9372 Ben C Pratt Six Mile Cypress Pkwy., Fort Myers

Handy Foods Store #86: 21321 Palm Beach Blvd., Alva

Handy Foods Store #87: 3205 Lee Blvd., Lehigh Acres

Superday CITGO: 1595 South McCall Road, Port Charlotte

7-Eleven: 2401 James Redman Parkway, Plant City

7-Eleven: 714 Burnt Store Road, Cape Coral

7-Eleven: 6050 Dean Dairy Road, Zephyrhills

BJ's Wholesale: 13585 NE 86th Path, Lady Lakes

Bolton One LLC: 15434 US Highway 19, Hudson

7-Eleven: 940 S Broad St., Brooksville

Big Dan's Car Wash: 39522 US Highway 19 N., Tarpon Springs

7-Eleven: 3437 US Highway 19, Holiday

7-Eleven: 13411 Fish Hawk Boulevard, Lithia

JHW #310 - DBA Avenue CITGO: 11867 N. Williams St., Dunellon

AL Prime - Daytona Beach: 1898 S. Clyde Morris Blvd., Daytona Beach

Faulkenburg CITGO: 5320 Faulkenburg Road, Tampa

Choice Food & Gas: 310 N Central Ave., Umatilla

2K Express 5: 6202 N 40th St., Tampa

Perfection Station 5: 9931 N Florida Ave., Tampa

The agency noted that under state and federal law, FDACS must rely upon CITGO to provide the list of impacted gas stations. Consumers should be aware that the company may update this list. FDACS will also update this list as necessary as of result of increased fuel testing in the impacted areas.

Contaminated gas stations asked to stop selling fuel ahead of Idalia

Impacted stations have been asked to stop selling gas until the contaminated fuel is replaced and tanks are cleaned. Once the stations are cleared or have completed a corrective action plan fuel will once again be safe for purchase.

The agency said it had identified a potentially widespread fuel contamination caused by human error at the Port of Tampa. It added that officials know that the Port of Tampa serves gas stations in the greater Tampa region north to Chiefland, and on the west side of Florida south to Naples.

If you purchased gas from affected stations after 10 a.m. on Saturday the Florida Department of Agriculture of Consumer services advises consumers that vehicles or generators may not properly function.

FDACS issued the following statement from Citgo:

"Please be advised that CITGO is working with the locations to remove contaminated product from these locations. In the meantime, thank you for patience and understanding as we work to return these locations to normal operations. If, however, you have purchased fuel from one of these locations on or after Aug. 26, and are concerned your vehicle may be impacted, you can initiate a claim through the CITGO Good Gas Guarantee program https://www.citgo.com/contact-us."

FDACS has opened up the consumer hotline to receive complaints from impacted consumers. If you believe you were sold contaminated gasoline, you can file a complaint by calling 1-800-HELP-FLA online at www.fdacs.gov.

The issue arose as the state is preparing for expected impacts from what is now Tropical Storm Idalia. FDACS is coordinating with the Division of Emergency Management, which is coordinating with petroleum retailers, ports and all additional stakeholders to ensure that this disruption won’t be widespread and that residents can have seamless access to fuel.

At the direction of the Governor, the Division of Emergency Management has already waived size, weight, and hour restrictions to get resources into the state as quickly and efficiently as possible.

Follow @FDACS on X, formerly know as Twitter, for updates on the stop sales. As always, follow @FLSERT for live updates on disaster preparation and response.

For more information about Commissioner Simpson and the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, visit FDACS.gov.

