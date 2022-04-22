Florida Governor DeSantis burnishes conservative credentials with Disney feud

Alexandra Ulmer
·4 min read

By Alexandra Ulmer

(Reuters) - Florida Governor Ron DeSantis opened a new front in the culture wars this week, taking on one of his state's biggest employers and most powerful lobbyists: Walt Disney Co.

In doing so, DeSantis is attempting to bolster his conservative credentials ahead of a possible run for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination. But he also risks entering a tit-for-tat with a powerful, deep-pocketed corporation that helped attract 76 million visitors to Orlando in 2019 ahead of the COVID-19 pandemic.

At the governor's request, the state's Republican-led legislature swiftly approved a bill during a special session this week that will strip Walt Disney Co of its designation as a self-governing entity.

The move came after the company's opposition to a new state law limiting discussion of LGBTQ issues in schools. Critics dubbed the measure the "don't say gay" bill and called it hateful, but DeSantis said it was needed to protect parents and children.

DeSantis, 43, has been at the forefront of a host of partisan fights playing out across the country.

He pushed back against COVID-19 restrictions, touting Florida as a "citadel of freedom" amid the pandemic. He called for a first-of-its-kind election police force to investigate election crimes and last week signed into law a ban on abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

His rising national profile is driving speculation that the former federal prosecutor, who is seeking re-election this November, is also eyeing a run for the White House.

That could pit him against former President Donald Trump, who endorsed DeSantis, then a low-profile congressman, in his 2018 bid for Florida's governorship. Trump, who lost his re-election campaign in 2020, has repeatedly hinted he wants to seek the presidency again.

DeSantis shares many of Trump's views but would offer the Republican Party a fresh face and less inflammatory style.

"DeSantis is the emerging middle way. If Trump were to quit politics tomorrow, DeSantis would be the heavyweight in the 2024 primary," said Dan Eberhart, a prominent Republican donor and the CEO of oilfield services company Canary, LLC.

DeSantis' spat with Disney carries risks, however, both with centrist voters and corporations.

DeSantis is expected to sign into law the bill that does away with a special tax district created by a 1967 law that allows Disney to self-govern the roughly 25,000-acre Orlando area where its Walt Disney World theme park complex is located.

The financial impact of the legislation on Disney remains unclear, but it may present a major blow to the autonomy it has enjoyed for decades at its sprawling Orlando theme parks. It might also turn into a protracted legal fight between DeSantis and Disney.

Democrats could frame the Disney measure as "anti-economy" in the Orlando area, said Eberhart, adding he thinks DeSantis is "in danger of overplaying his hand on Disney."

Nick Iarossi, a Tallahassee lobbyist who represents business interests and is a DeSantis supporter who lauded his Disney measure, said the move was "raising eyebrows" among Florida companies.

"Companies are calling me and asking: 'Hey if I weigh in on this, what happens?' These companies are definitely reevaluating how, or whether, they weigh in on legislative issues in Florida because there will be adverse consequences," Iarossi said.

Democrats nationally are targeting DeSantis for his stances on Disney and LGBTQ issues.

California Governor Gavin Newsom said on Tuesday that "punishing businesses for speaking out against hatred" was the hallmark of an authoritarian government.

The governor's spokesperson, Christina Pushaw, did not respond to a request for comment.

On Twitter, she said Disney had thrown away its family-friendly brand to side with opponents of the Florida law that bans classroom instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity for children in kindergarten through third grade.

"Go woke, go broke," she tweeted.

DeSantis remained resolute in a campaign fundraising email to supporters on Wednesday.

"If Disney wants to pick a fight, they chose the wrong guy," stated the email, which was reported by multiple media outlets. "Now is the time to put the power back in the hands of Floridians and out of the pockets of woke executives."

(Reporting by Alexandra Ulmer; Additional reporting by Maria Caspani; editing by Bernard Orr)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Should OG Anunoby get an expanded offensive role in Game 3?

    The Toronto Raptors appear to be searching for solutions against the 76ers and one may have shown itself in the latter stages of their Game 2 loss.

  • FSIN sports director fired for comments at hockey tournament, alleged workplace harassment

    The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) announced its former sports director has been fired over a pair of comments made while introducing the championship team at a youth hockey tournament and an allegation of "inappropriate" workplace harassment. In a statement Monday, Beardy's & Okemasis' Cree Nation said Corey O'Soup, the former FSIN director of sports, said the Beardy's "Beerhawks" twice in reference to the Under 9 Beardy's Blackhawks. The comments were made during a trophy an

  • 76ers beat Raptors at their own game in series-opening blowout

    The Sixers played the Raptors' own game on Saturday and did it better than them.

  • Blue Jays hold off Athletics after strong showings from Manoah, Gurriel Jr.

    Lourdes Gurriel Jr. drilled a single and double, scored two runs and knocked in another in the Toronto Blue Jays scored 4-3 win in the rubber match against the Oakland Athletics on Sunday.

  • Spurgeon scores in OT, Wild beat Sharks to take playoff spot

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Jared Spurgeon scored his second goal of the game 1:05 into overtime to send the Minnesota Wild to the playoffs with a 5-4 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Sunday. Kevin Fiala, Dmitry Kulikov and Matt Boldy also scored and Marc-Andre Fleury made 26 saves to help Minnesota wrap up its 12th playoff berth. The Wild have 101 points, one behind St. Louis for second place in the Central Division after the Blues beat Nashville on Sunday. The Predators and idle Dallas have 91 p

  • LA Kings beat Columbus 2-1, take step toward playoff spot

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Phillip Danault scored his career-high 24th goal, Dustin Brown also scored in the first period and the Los Angeles Kings took a big step toward a playoff berth with a 2-1 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday night. Jonathan Quick made 21 saves for the third-place Kings in just their second win in six games. The Kings couldn’t find the net again after their two first-period goals despite outshooting the Jackets 38-22, but their lead stood up. Los Angeles is in a t

  • Precious Achiuwa reflects on a crushing Game 3 loss to the Sixers

    Precious Achiuwa summed up his night as a “learning experience” following the best postseason outing of his career — one that was unfortunately marred by a pair of tough missed free throws in the game’s dying minutes. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Moncton runner Geneviève Lalonde taking a break from competition

    Olympic runner Geneviève Lalonde of Moncton has announced she is taking a break from competition. But she isn't retiring. The 30-year-old who reclaimed the Canadian record in the women's 3,000-metre steeplechase at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics said she hasn't stopped training or competing since she began her athletics career nearly two decades ago. Lalonde said she is opting out of competing this summer season, which is the most strenuous time for track athletes as they train and compete between Apri

  • What's the Leafs' best third line now that it runs through William Nylander?

    William Nylander is now anchoring the Leafs' shutdown third line. Who would have predicted that?

  • Sharks snap 10-game skid with 3-2 win over Blue Jackets

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Scott Reedy had his first career two-goal game and the San Jose Sharks snapped a 10-game winless streak by beating the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-2 on Tuesday night. Rudolfs Balcers also scored and Kaapo Kahkonen made 22 saves to help the Sharks snap their longest skid since losing 10 straight in November 2005. Jack Roslovic scored twice for Columbus for his third multi-goal game in the past five contests. Elvis Merzlikins made 25 saves. The Blue Jackets have lost 11 of thei

  • Wimbledon bans players from Russia, Belarus over Ukraine war

    LONDON (AP) — Tennis players from Russia and Belarus will not be allowed to play at Wimbledon this year because of the war in Ukraine, the All England Club announced Wednesday. Among the prominent men's players affected by the ban are reigning U.S. Open champion Daniil Medvedev, who recently reached No. 1 in the ATP rankings and is currently No. 2, and No. 8 Andrey Rublev. The women's players affected include No. 4 Aryna Sabalenka, who was a Wimbledon semifinalist last year; Victoria Azarenka, a

  • Granlund's shootout winner leads Predators over Flames 3-2

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Matt Duchene scored his 40th goal of the season and Mikael Granlund had the only goal of the shootout to lead the Nashville Predators to a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames on Tuesday night. Filip Forsberg also scored and Juuse Saros made 19 saves in regulation and overtime for Nashville, winners of two of three. The Predators entered Tuesday in the Western Conference’s top wild card position, tied in points with the Dallas Stars. Andrew Mangiapane scored twice and Dan

  • Fred VanVleet on foul trouble, how Raptors can respond in Game 2

    Fred VanVleet battled foul trouble all night in Game 1 of the Raptors’ first-round series with the 76ers and shared his thoughts about some of the calls that went against him. The point guard also discussed how Toronto can respond in the next game, and what conclusions to draw from Game 1, if any. Follow our Raptors playoff coverage on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Blue Jays analyst Buck Martinez leaving TV booth for cancer treatment

    Sunday's series finale between the Blue Jays and visiting Oakland Athletics will be the last game for Toronto broadcaster Buck Martinez "for a little while" as he prepares for cancer treatment. The 73-year-old analyst for Sportsnet announced his diagnosis through a statement Sunday morning. "I've been so honoured and privileged to have the support of Blue Jays fans, colleagues, staff and players since I arrived here in 1981, and that continued support through this next challenge means the world

  • Stars beat Sharks 2-1, keep surging in West wild-card race

    DALLAS (AP) — Tyler Seguin scored early, Michael Raffl added a short-handed goal and the Dallas Stars kept up their surge toward a Western Conference wild-card spot, beating the San Jose Sharks 2-1 on Saturday night. Dallas remained tied with Nashville for the two West wild-card spots at 91 points apiece as both clubs extended their lead to four points over Vegas, a 4-0 loser at Edmonton. The Stars and Predators, who beat Chicago 4-3, have seven games remaining, one more than the Golden Knights.

  • New Glasgow coach ready to step behind bench for Team Canada U-18 men's team

    When Hockey Canada recently announced its coaching staff for the men's under-18 team set to play in the world championship, the reaction surprised assistant coach Kori Cheverie. Cheverie, who is from New Glasgow, N.S., didn't imagine being the first woman selected to coach a national men's hockey team would get the attention it did. "I didn't expect it to kind of blow up all over social media, by any means," Cheverie said from Germany, where the team is preparing for its tournament opener agains

  • Vancouver urban Indigenous hoops teams win big at All Native Basketball Tournament

    Kobe McKnight was living his dream of playing a championship game in the All Native Basketball tournament when he realized the Burnaby Chiefs were about to win it. With only a minute and 43 seconds left in the game against the Prince Rupert Cubs, the shooting guard sensed victory. With his cousin — playing for the Cubs — checking him, McKnight faked going right, crossed the ball to the left, and launched a three-point shot, the ball arcing in the air then sliding into the net. "That's where I th

  • Rangers record 3rd straight shutout, beat Jets 3-0

    NEW YORK (AP) — Ryan Strome scored twice, Adam Fox added a goal and Igor Shesterkin made 31 saves as the New York Rangers recorded a third-straight shutout and their 50th win of the season, 3-0 over the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday night. Eric Comrie made 31 saves for the Jets. Winnipeg trails the Dallas Stars by 10 points in the race for the second wild-card spot in the Western Conference. The Jets have five games remaining. After a scoreless first period, Strome broke through on the power play aga

  • Senators snap Canucks' six-game win streak with 4-3 shootout victory

    VANCOUVER — The Ottawa Senators knew what a win would mean for the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday — and the visitors were eager to play spoiler. The Canucks came in looking to extend a six-game win streak and better their fragile playoff hopes, but it was the Senators who took two points with a 4-3 shootout win. “We knew it was going to be kind of a playoff style game," said Senators forward Alex Formenton. "They're hungry for those points and they need it so they came out strong and it was a good

  • Flyers trainers sue team over alleged cancer-causing Zamboni chemicals

    Two Flyers trainers are suing ownership, claiming they were unknowingly exposed to carcinogenic chemicals from Zambonis at the team's practice facility.