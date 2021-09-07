Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis dismisses the 'purely manufactured' 2024 speculation

Despite all the widespread speculation and reporting claiming the opposite, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) on Tuesday dismissed any talk of him running for president in 2024 as just "nonsense," writes Bloomberg.

"All this speculation about me is purely manufactured," said DeSantis during a press conference in St. Cloud, Florida. "I just do my job. We work hard."

"I hear all this stuff," he added, referring to those White House rumors, "and honestly, it's nonsense."

DeSantis has, as of late, become quite the rising GOP star (a status former President Donald Trump reportedly resents). In fact, in an early straw poll measuring favored GOP candidates for 2024, DeSantis came in second only to Trump himself and was the "only other possible candidate to break single digits," writes Bloomberg. But a Trump candidacy — which one former adviser put the odds of "between 99 and 100 percent" — would "derail any talk of a DeSantis bid," Politico notes.

Still, even with his insistence otherwise, DeSantis "hasn't convinced his critics who see view [his] ongoing national fundraising effort as evidence of his growing ambitions," writes Politico. Not to mention he's also reportedly just "days away from joining several potential contenders at a Nebraska Republican event." Read more at Politico.

