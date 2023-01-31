DeSantis and New College: Florida governor aims to overhaul progressive college

Zac Anderson, USA TODAY
·4 min read

BRADENTON, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis continued his assault on a progressive state college Tuesday, ahead of a meeting of New College of Florida's Board of Trustees – which the governor transformed earlier this year.

The school has been too focused on racial and "gender ideology," DeSantis said, and it will be reformed by a new board he put in place, which will get big money to recruit new faculty.

DeSantis announced during an event in Bradenton that he wants $15 million "immediately" for faculty recruitment and scholarships at New College, with $10 million of that as recurring funds every year.

Board shake-ups, threats to tenure and money: How conservatives are reshaping colleges

The announcement indicates the governor is prepared to put significant funding behind his makeover of New College, which began when he appointed six new board members. The governor's funding plan came a few hours before New College's first Board of Trustees meeting since DeSantis reshaped the board.

“They have a board meeting today later in Sarasota which should be very, very interesting," DeSantis said.

'New financial and business model: New College board member floats leadership shakeup, 'terminating' all employee contracts

More: New era at New College kicks off with contentious meetings, report of death threat

A new president, board chair and legal counsel for the board all will be up for discussion, along with the possibility of ending faculty tenure.

The move would lead to the termination of all employee contracts and the rehiring of anyone who fits into the school's "new financial and business model." These are all ideas floated by new board member Eddie Speir in a recent Substack post.

Carlos Guillermo Smith, a former Democratic state representative from Orlando, linked Speir's proposal to the governor's funding announcement.

"After DeSantis-controlled board members of (New College) fire all faculty who fail to pledge allegiance to his agenda, the state will spend $15 million to import right-wing professors to Florida to replace them," Smith wrote on Twitter.

Gov. Ron DeSantis and other Republicans are fighting what they say is indoctrination in public schools.
Gov. Ron DeSantis and other Republicans are fighting what they say is indoctrination in public schools.

How does DeSantis want to transform New College of Florida?

DeSantis predicted a surge in new faculty applying to teach at New College.

"Professors are asking'how am I able to come join?' because they want to get out of the stuffy environment that pervades so many university campuses," he said.

What is Hillsdale College? Can Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis recreate conservative Michigan college in his state?

The governor said Tuesday that legislative leaders have agreed to give $15 million to New College immediately, saying the Legislative Budget Commission will approve the proposal in the next few weeks.

"You're going to have a situation where you're going to be able to go out, recruit people to come, say, 'Hey, here's the mission, here's what we're looking to do, is this something that appeals?'" DeSantis said. "And I think you're going to be able to get  a lot of good people to do it."

The New College funding announcement came during a press conference at State College of Florida in Bradentonwhere DeSantis announced a range of higher education reform ideas – notably a plan to defund diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) programs at every Florida university.

'Incomprehensible': White House slams DeSantis administration for rejecting AP Black studies

'Diversity, equity, inclusion' initiatives in the crosshairs

DeSantis blasted Florida universities, and New College in particular, for their DEI initiatives. He also accused New College of teaching theories that have become major conservative talking points in recent years, including critical race theory and gender theories.

“The mission has been I think more into the DEI, CRT, the gender ideology rather than what a liberal arts education should be," DeSantis said of New College.

Christopher Rufo, a conservative activist who DeSantis appointed to the New College board, joined the governor at Tuesday's press conference. Rufo has been a leading critic of DEI, CRT and transgender policies.

New College supporters planned a protest ahead  of the board of trustee meetings.

'We will not go down without a fight,': Students vow amid DeSantis' GOP takeover of Florida college

DeSantis said his funding plan shows he's committed to making New College a success.

"Think about it, how many times have (you) had $15 million dollars going into the kitty so that you're going to be able to recruit faculty immediately ... you're going to be able to offer scholarships for students who are high performing?" he said. "We want the institution to succeed; if we didn't we would just starve it of funding."

Why is DeSantis fighting Disney? It's a warning to 'woke' big business to stay out of culture wars

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Gov. Ron DeSantis wants millions to overhaul New College of Florida

Latest Stories

  • When is the next Powerball drawing? What to know as jackpot climbs to more than $650 million.

    The next Powerball drawing is Wednesday, Feb. 1. at 10:59 p.m. ET. The Powerball jackpot has reached an estimated $653 million.

  • Books Removed From School Libraries as Florida District Announces 'Formal Review'

    Books were removed from several school libraries in Jacksonville, Florida, parents and staff said, after Duval County Public Schools announced a “formal review” in line with state legislation on January 23.Duval Public Schools said it was launching the review to comply with a Florida law regarding “school media centers and classroom libraries”.“Teachers will receive a list of already approved books for continued use for classroom reading while the remaining books are under review,” the district said.All school library books must be reviewed by a certified media specialist according to legislation from the Florida Department of Education, the district said.Footage recorded at Mandarin Middle School, located in Duval County, shows empty shelves in the school library on Friday, January 27.Local media spoke to a parent at Greenland Pines Elementary School, also in Duval County, who said on Friday that books had also been removed from the site.The Washington Post reported on Tuesday that teachers in Duval and Manatee County, also in Florida, had also been asked to remove or wrap up their library books. Credit: @JagsFanBrian via Storyful

  • Morgan Rielly scores first goal of the season, Maple Leafs down Capitals 5-1

    TORONTO — Morgan Rielly playfully predicted his first goal of the season was right around the corner. Turns out the snake-bitten Toronto defenceman was right. Rielly finally found the back of the net Sunday as part of a second-period outburst as the Maple Leafs defeated the Washington Capitals 5-1 and celebrated the 1,000th NHL regular-season game in the career of captain John Tavares. "Important to us to play well for Johnny," Rielly said. "He's worked extremely hard in his career to get to thi

  • Prince George curlers win B.C. blind championships, set to compete at Western finals

    Terry Pipkey's vision has been deteriorating for three decades, and now he can barely recognize the face of the person standing in front of him. But the longtime Prince George resident is part of a local curling club that won the B.C. Blind Curling Championship held in the Central B.C. city in early January. Pipkey says he has no central vision, so he has to leverage his peripheral vision to win the game. "Blind curling is quite similar to just regular curling — it's just that because of our vis

  • Gaudreau secures shootout win as Wild beat Buffalo 3-2

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Mats Zuccarello, Kirill Kaprizov and Freddy Gaudreau scored in the shootout, lifting the Minnesota Wild past the Buffalo Sabres 3-2 on Saturday night. Joel Eriksson Ek and Jared Spurgeon had goals in regulation for Minnesota, which headed into its All-Star break with two wins in a row. Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 29 shots for the Wild, including a sprawling save to thwart Tage Thompson on a wraparound try with about eight minutes left in regulation. He also made a pair of st

  • 4 of NFL's best TEs on display in conference title games

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — When Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes headed up the tunnel inside Arrowhead Stadium to have X-rays taken on his sprained right ankle, and Chad Henne trotted onto the field in the second quarter of their divisional playoff game against Jacksonville, it was obvious who the backup quarterback was going to target. Not that the Jaguars could do anything about it. Henne's first throw went to Travis Kelce. So did another. And another. And by the time the Chiefs were on the doo

  • Rookie goalie Jaxson Stauber in form as Blackhawks dump Flames 5-1

    CALGARY — Chicago Blackhawks rookie goalie Jaxson Stauber is playing like a veteran even though he's just two games into his NHL career. Stauber made 34 stops for his second straight win and 13 different players contributed a point as the Blackhawks beat the Calgary Flames 5-1 on Thursday. "Looks really solid and calm in there,” said Chicago coach Luke Richardson. “They're a big team and they get to the net and they're trying to get secondary chances. He just makes a save and even if there's som

  • Canada's Para star Mark Arendz races to fourth world championship title of the week

    ÖSTERSUND, Sweden — Canadian Paralympic star Mark Arendz captured his third consecutive world championship title in the men's standing skate-ski race, highlighting a three-medal day for Canada on Saturday. Natalie Wilkie and Collin Cameron each skied to silver medals. Arendz, a 12-time Paralympic medallist from Hartsville, P.E.I., has captured four medals this week, logging countless miles up and down the hilly Swedish tracks. He partly credited his indulgence of a burger for dinner on Friday ni

  • Jets rally in third to sting struggling Blues 4-2

    WINNIPEG — Josh Morrissey and Mark Scheifele made sure the Winnipeg Jets were going into the NHL all-star and player break on a high. The Jets' stars each scored two third-period goals as Winnipeg erased a 2-0 deficit and defeated the St. Louis Blues 4-2 on Monday night. The victory snapped a three-game losing skid and extended the Blues' losing streak to five games. “Josh played frickin’ fantastic tonight,” Scheifele said. “He always does, and he got rewarded. A few big goals by him, and he led

  • Oilers' offence lowers the boom on Blackhawks in 7-3 win

    EDMONTON — Tyson Barrie scored a pair of goals as the Edmonton Oilers headed into their all-star break hiatus on a winning note, coming away with a 7-3 victory over the lowly Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday night. Leon Draisaitl, Connor McDavid and Zach Hyman each had a goal and two assists, and Evander Kane and Ryan McLeod also scored for the Oilers (28-18-4) who have gone 7-0-1 in their last eight games leading into a break that sees them idle until Feb. 7. Jason Dickinson, Jonathan Toews and T

  • Garland scores 26 as Cavaliers race past Rockets 113-95

    HOUSTON (AP) — Darius Garland scored 26 points and Evan Mobley added 21 as the Cleveland Cavaliers routed the short-handed Houston Rockets 113-95 Thursday night despite missing Donovan Mitchell. Garland, the fifth overall pick in the 2019 draft who turned 23 on Thursday, also had nine assists and four rebounds for the Cavs. The Cavaliers led by 26 at halftime after scoring 74 points in the first two periods. The Rockets cut it to 22 on a basket by rookie Jabari Smith Jr. with 9 1/2 minutes left

  • Reinhart, Panthers rally for wild 4-3 win against Bruins

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sam Reinhart scored 17 seconds into overtime to cap a late scoring flurry and give the Florida Panthers a 4-3 victory over the NHL-leading Boston Bruins on Saturday night. After David Pastrnak put the Bruins in front with 48.6 seconds left in regulation, Florida captain Aleksander Barkov tied it with 2.4 seconds remaining. The Panthers, the NHL Presidents’ Trophy winners last season, won for the first time this season when trailing going into the third period of a game. Flor

  • Shiffrin must wait for record win 86 but takes slalom title

    SPINDLERUV MLYN, Czech Republic (AP) — A shake of the head, lips pouting... but then all smiles. Mikaela Shiffrin was quick to take the positives after realizing she had to wait for at least five more weeks before tying the World Cup record for most career wins with victory No. 86. The American skier finished runner-up to Germany's Lena Dürr in a slalom Sunday, the last World Cup race before the world championships, and remained one victory short of Ingemar Stenmark’s total on the all-time overa

  • Bengals' Ossai laments late hit in AFC title loss to Chiefs

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Joseph Ossai stood in front of his clean-out locker inside Arrowhead Stadium, while Bengals teammate B.J. Hill stood by for support, and lamented a mistake Sunday night that could easily haunt the defensive end for the rest of his career. The Kansas City Chiefs were driving for a potential winning field goal in the AFC championship game when Ossai, a second-year pro, gave chase to scrambling Patrick Mahomes. Both were running at full speed when the All-Pro quarterback mad

  • Ovechkin scores, Capitals beat Penguins 3-2 in shootout

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Nicklas Backstrom was grumpier than his usual self the morning before he and the Washington Capitals faced the Pittsburgh Penguins. “It happens sometimes when you’ve lost two in a row," he said. By the end of the night, Backstrom flipped the mood by scoring the shootout winner in a 3-2 victory Thursday that ended the Capitals' two-game skid and kept them ahead of their archrivals in the Eastern Conference playoff race. “It’s always good to get a chance to do the shootout and ob

  • Braves sign manager Snitker to extension through 2025 season

    ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker, coming off the team's fifth consecutive NL East title, signed a contract extension on Friday that runs through the 2025 season. Snitker, 67, guided the Braves to the 2021 World Series championship before the team won 101 games last season. Snitker said Saturday he is excited about the future of the Braves, who have locked up many core players to long-term deals despite losing shortstop Dansby Swanson and first baseman Freddie Freeman as free a

  • Reinhart scores 17 seconds into OT, Panthers beat Bruins 4-3

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sam Reinhart scored 17 seconds into overtime to cap a late scoring flurry and give the Florida Panthers a 4-3 victory over the NHL-leading Boston Bruins on Saturday night. After David Pastrnak scored to give the Bruins the lead with 48.6 seconds left in regulation, Florida captain Aleksander Barkov tied it with 2.4 seconds remaining. The Panthers, the NHL Presidents’ Trophy winners last season, won for the first time this season when trailing going into the third period of a

  • Hamlin thankful, speaks publicly for 1st time in video

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Damar Hamlin released a video Saturday in which he says he’s thankful for the outpouring of support and vows to pay it back, marking the first time the Buffalo Bills safety has spoken publicly since he went into cardiac arrest and needed to be resuscitated on the field in Cincinnati on Jan. 2. Noting he continues to make “much progress” in his recovery, Hamlin said now was “the right time” to speak since the Bills’ season ended and because he needed time to recover and

  • Novak Djokovic claims 10th Australian Open title, 22nd Slam

    MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic climbed into the Rod Laver Arena stands to celebrate his 10th Australian Open championship and record-tying 22nd Grand Slam title Sunday and, after jumping and pumping his fists with his team, he collapsed onto his back, crying. When he returned to the playing surface, Djokovic sat on his sideline bench, buried his face in a white towel and sobbed some more. This trip to Australia was far more successful than that of a year ago — when he was deported be

  • Maple Leafs captain John Tavares on the cusp of 1,000th NHL game

    TORONTO — John Tavares was asked if there's more for him to give as he inched closer to a career milestone. "Absolutely," the Toronto Maple Leafs captain replied bluntly. "Absolutely." It's not hard to see why he's so convinced. Set to hit 1,000 regular-season NHL games this weekend, the 32-year-old remains a point-per-night player in his 14th season, thanks to a drive that started on the outdoor rinks of his childhood and continues to this day as Tavares pushes to adapt himself in a sport that'