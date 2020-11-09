Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard Is Second CMA Awards Performer to Cancel After Testing Positive for COVID-19

Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line revealed Monday that he has tested positive for the coronavirus, making him the second performer slated for Wednesday’s CMA Awards telecast to have to pull out on account of a COVID-19 diagnosis.

“Some of y’all guessed it,” Hubbard wrote on Instagram. “Got the Rona. Asymptomatic. Quarantining on bus. Miss my family. Writing songs. Thankful.”

Florida Georgia Line exiting the CMAs follows close on the heels of another country star, Lee Brice, having to do the same.

Sunday night, Hubbard had hinted at trouble, posting a photo of his tour bus parked at his home. “Any ideas why I would have my tour bus parked in the driveway?” he asked.

The other half of the Florida Georgia Line duo, Brian Kelley, had — perhaps ironically — taken to Instagram Sunday to downplay coronavirus concerns, posting photos of Biden celebration rallies and saying that if those people could gather with no social distancing, live concerts should be allowed to resume immediately. Those photos and messages, which were part of Kelley’s Instagram Story, are no longer visible.

Although Hubbard did not say anything about the planned CMAs performance, Florida Georgia Line no longer appears on the site’s list of performers, as would be expected.

Brice is being replaced on the show by Lady A’s Charles Kelley, who was announced Monday to take his place in a duet with Carly Pearce of “I Hope You’re Happy Now.”

More from Variety

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.