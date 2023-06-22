Florida Gator's Walk-Off Catch In College World Series Beats A Walk-Off Home Run Any Day

Michael Robertson of the Florida Gators provided walk-off drama at the College World Series ― with his glove.

With two out in the bottom of the ninth and the University of Florida ahead 3-2 in the semifinal game, Texas Christian University’s Brayden Taylor swatted a deep drive. Robertson ran back and made a leaping catch against the wall at Omaha’s Charles Schwab Field.

His defensive gem sent Florida to the finals against either Wake Forest or Louisiana State University.

MIKEY ROBERTSON ARE YOU KIDDING ME 🤯

#GatorsWinpic.twitter.com/FF4DOreqmf — Florida Gators Baseball (@GatorsBB) June 21, 2023

Robertson had entered the game as a pinch runner in the top of the inning and scored the go-ahead run. He then was placed in center field for his defensive skills to preserve the lead.

The strategy worked.

“It was do or die,” Robertson said, per NCAA.com. “I was going to run through the wall if I had to.”

