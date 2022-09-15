Florida, Texas escalate flights, buses to move migrants

·5 min read

EDGARTOWN, Mass. (AP) — Republican governors are escalating their partisan tactic of sending migrants to Democratic strongholds without advance warning, including a wealthy summer enclave in Massachusetts and the home of Vice President Kamala Harris, to taunt leaders of immigrant-friendly “sanctuary” cities and stoke opposition to Biden administration border policies.

The governors of Texas and Arizona have sent thousands of migrants on buses to New York, Chicago and Washington, D.C., in recent months. But the latest surprise moves — which included two flights to Martha’s Vineyard Wednesday paid for by Florida — reached a new level of political theater that critics derided as inhumane.

Upon arrival in Martha's Vineyard, where former President Barack Obama has a home, the migrants who are predominantly from Venezuela were provided with meals, shelter, health care and information about where to find work.

The vacation island south of Boston, whose year-round residents include many blue-collar workers, appeared to absorb the dozens of arrivals without a major hitch.

Elizabeth Folcarelli, chief executive of the nonprofit Martha's Vineyard Community Services, was wrapping up work when she saw 48 Venezuelans with luggage and backpacks approach her office. They carried red folders with brochures for her organization.

“They were told that they would have a job. and they would have housing,” said Folcarelli, who described the scramble for shelter as a “huge challenge.”

Migrants played soccer and hung out in small groups on the porch of their temporary shelter Thursday while meeting visiting attorneys who gave free advice and other service providers.

Well-wishers dropped off donations, and volunteers signed up to provide whatever help the could offer. There were no signs of protest.

The president of the League of United Latin American Citizens, Domingo Garcia, said that some of the migrants sent on buses from Texas to Washington, D.C. were “tricked” — an allegation that The Associated Press has not confirmed and that officials in Texas and Arizona have denied.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said the flights to Martha's Vineyard were part of an effort to “transport illegal immigrants to sanctuary destinations.” The Florida Legislature has earmarked $12 million to transport “unauthorized aliens” out of state.

DeSantis’ office didn’t answer questions about where migrants boarded planes and how they were coaxed into making the trip.

Massachusetts state Sen. Julian Cyr told The Vineyard Gazette that one plane originated in San Antonio, raising questions about whether migrants ever set foot in Florida. Flight tracking data shows a flight originated in San Antonio, stopped in Crestview, Florida, and Charlotte, North Carolina, before landing in Martha’s Vineyard.

The two buses of migrants from Texas that arrived early Thursday outside Harris’ residence at the United States Naval Observatory carried more than 100 migrants from Colombia, Cuba, Guyana, Nicaragua, Panama and Venezuela.

“The Biden-Harris administration continues ignoring and denying the historic crisis at our southern border, which has endangered and overwhelmed Texas communities for almost two years,” said Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, who has poured billions of taxpayer dollars into making border security a signature issue.

After migrants seeking asylum cross the U.S.-Mexico border, they spend time in a U.S. Customs and Border Protection facility along the border until they are generally released into the U.S. to wait out their cases. Republicans say Biden’s policies encourage migrants to vanish into the U.S.; Democrats argue the Trump-era policy of forcing migrants to wait out their asylum cases in Mexico was inhumane.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Thursday that federal officials were not told in advance by the Republican governors who sent the migrants to Massachusetts and Washington.

“We’re talking about children, we’re talking about families who were promised a home, promised a job, put on a bus and driven to a place that they do not know,” said Jean-Pierre, who called the governors’ actions a “cruel, premeditated political stunt.”

Abbott has bused 7,900 migrants to Washington since April, later sending 2,200 to New York and 300 to Chicago. Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has bused more than 1,800 migrants to Washington since May. Passengers must sign waivers that the free trips are voluntary.

DeSantis appears to be taking the strategy to a new level by using planes and choosing Martha’s Vineyard, whose harbor towns that are home to about 15,000 people are far less prepared than New York or Washington for large influxes of migrants.

Texas and Florida have infuriated officials in destination cities by failing to provide passenger rosters, estimated times of arrival and other information that would make it easier to prepare. In contrast, Arizona has coordinated with officials in other cities.

President Joe Biden is facing the same challenges that dogged his predecessor, former President Donald Trump: a dysfunctional asylum system in the United States, and economic and social conditions that are prompting people from dozens of countries to flee.

U.S. authorities stopped migrants crossing from Mexico about 2 million times from October through July, up nearly 50% from the same period a year earlier. Many are released in the United States to pursue their immigration cases because U.S. authorities have struggled to expel them to their countries under a pandemic-era rule that denies them a chance to seek asylum.

Some Republicans celebrated the latest delivery of migrants from border states.

“Welcome to being a state on the Southern border, Massachusetts,” tweeted DeSantis spokesman Jeremy Redfern.

Stephen Miller, a chief architect of Trump’s immigration policies, said bringing “a few million” migrants to Martha’s Vineyard should transform the island of about 15,000 people into “a modern Eden.”

Florida Democratic gubernatorial nominee Charlie Crist said DeSantis is treating the migrants inhumanely. “It’s amazing to me what he’s willing to do for sheer political gain,” Crist said.

Talia Inlender, deputy director of UCLA’s Center for Immigration Law and Policy, said the flights to Martha's Vineyard appear to violate Florida law that they be limited to “unauthorized aliens.”

“These folks are not unauthorized,” she said. “They aren’t flying under the radar in any way.”

___

Associated Press writers Steve LeBlanc in Boston, Seung Min Kim in Washington, Brendan Farrington in Tallahassee, Florida, Gisela Salomon in Miami, Anita Snow in Phoenix and Paul Weber in Austin, Texas, contributed.

Rodrique Ngowi, The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • Oil and gas stocks make up bulk of the TSX's top performers in 2022

    CALGARY — A newly released ranking of the Toronto Stock Exchange's top performers shows just how dominant Canadian oil and gas stocks have been in 2022 thanks to surging global energy demand and sky-high commodity prices. The TSX 30 is an annual list of the top-performing stocks on the TSX over a three-year period, based on dividend-adjusted share price performance. The 2022 edition of the list, released Thursday, reflects the recent resurgence of Canadian energy stocks on equity markets, with 1

  • Google employees who used to work at Amazon complain to each other just how 'frugal' their former employer was: No second monitors, no MacBooks, and splitting one bagel between two people at office meetings

    In an email thread of ex-Amazon employees, a Googler said Amazon workers had to split a bagel because there wasn't enough budget for more.

  • The Energy Market’s Next Crisis: Oil Tanker Shortages

    The world is already struggling with an oil and fuel shortage, and now the tankers that are responsible for moving these products are also in high demand

  • Grocery store inflation may have peaked as food supplier cost increases ease: Sobeys

    Grocery store inflation may have peaked in Canada as price increases from food manufacturers stabilize, the head of Empire Company Ltd. said Thursday. "While it is too early to definitively say that inflation has peaked, we're seeing some encouraging signs including the fact that the number and rate of cost increases from our suppliers is decreasing," Michael Medline, president and CEO of Sobeys Inc. and its parent company Empire, said during a call with analysts. "We started to become a little

  • Analysis-European governments defy market volatility with green bond bonanza

    Euro zone governments have raised 15 billion euros ($15 billion) from green bonds over the last two weeks, pushing volumes above a year ago even as heightened volatility cuts issuance in the broader market. High inflation and rapidly rising interest rates have injected a level of turbulence into world markets not seen for years, leading to caution generally among borrowers. But this does not seem to have dented demand for green government bonds that fund environmentally beneficial projects.

  • BMO Capital Markets cutting jobs amid challenging market conditions

    TORONTO — Bank of Montreal is cutting jobs in its capital markets division. Spokesperson Kelly Hechler confirmed the job cuts to The Canadian Press Thursday. No additional details were provided on the number of staff or specific roles affected. The cuts come a few weeks after BMO reported a drop in earnings as a pullback in capital markets more than offset gains from loan growth and improved returns on interest income. Reported net income for BMO Capital Markets in the third quarter was $262 mil

  • Fact check: False claim that Biden employed crisis actors to portray Marines during Sept. 1 speech

    President Joe Biden did not employ crisis actors to portray U.S. Marines during his Sept. 1 speech.

  • Cruel or harmless? Pastors mixed on GOP migrant transports

    As Republican governors ramp up their high-profile transports of migrants to Democratic-run jurisdictions, the practice is getting a mixed reaction from Christian faith leaders — many of whom, especially evangelicals, have supported GOP candidates by large numbers in recent elections. “Playing political games scores points — and the hypocrisy of the current immigration system is easy to point out,” Ed Stetzer, a professor, dean and executive director of the Wheaton College Billy Graham Center in Illinois, said in a statement.

  • Arizona GOP candidates appeal ruling against hand counts

    PHOENIX (AP) — The Republican candidates for Arizona governor and secretary of state on Wednesday appealed a federal judge's ruling that threw out a lawsuit they filed seeking to require the hand-counting of ballots in November's election. Lawyers representing governor candidate Kari Lake and secretary of state hopeful Mark Finchem filed a notice saying they would ask the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to revive their lawsuit. The pair sued in April, repeating unfounded allegations that vote-

  • Marketmind: Struggling for energy

    Global equity markets are stabilising from the carnage earlier this week caused by hot U.S. inflation data but European investors need to climb a wall of worry for any meaningful near-term recovery. Policymakers in Europe are caught in a bind as they face the delicate task of balancing unprecedented rate hikes with risks of sharp slowdowns in their economies, which are battling high energy costs. As the 27-member European Union grapples with an energy crisis that shows no signs of easing, the bloc's executive proposed windfall levies on energy firms to shield consumers from soaring energy prices.

  • Ukraine's president: Mass grave found near recaptured city

    IZIUM, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian authorities found a mass burial site near a recaptured northeastern city previously occupied by Russian forces, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Thursday night. “A mass grave of people was found in Izium in the Kharkiv region. The necessary procedures have already begun there. More information - clear, verifiable information - should be available tomorrow,” Zelenskyy said in his nightly televised address. Associated Press journalists saw the site in a forest out

  • People in Lebanon are holding up banks to withdraw their own money amid the country's financial crisis

    To prevent capital flight, banks in Lebanon have been limiting the amount of money depositors can withdraw from their bank accounts.

  • Starbucks CFO talks reinvention plan for customers and partners

    Starbucks CFO Rachel Ruggeri joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the coffeehouse company’s reinvention plan, elevating costumer and partner experiences, cutting down wait times, providing employees with competitive wages and benefits, and the outlook for long-term profit growth.

  • Soccer-Majority of fans want FIFA to compensate Qatar's migrant workers - Amnesty

    A YouGov survey of more than 17,000 fans from 15 countries -- 10 of them European -- commissioned by Amnesty showed that 73% of respondents would support the proposal and 10% opposed it. More than two-thirds of respondents (67%) also said their national Football Associations should speak out publicly about the human rights issues surrounding the World Cup in Qatar as well as call for compensation for migrant workers.

  • Mortgage rates hit 6%, first time since 2008 housing crash

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Average long-term U.S. mortgage rates climbed over 6% this week for the first time since the housing crash of 2008, threatening to sideline even more homebuyers from a rapidly cooling housing market. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the 30-year rate rose to 6.02% from 5.89% last week. The long-term average rate has more than doubled since a year ago and is the highest it's been since November of 2008, just after the housing market collapse triggered the Great R

  • Ethereum merge sets cryptocurrency up to be 'foundation of the next economy': Blocknative CEO

    Blocknative CEO and Co-Founder Matt Cutler explains the potential in ethereum's proof-of-stake upgrades, the outlook of crypto markets, and Web3 capabilities.

  • This Isn’t the First Time White Racists Have Sent Migrants North on Buses (Though Using Planes Is New)

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyGov. Ron DeSantis took credit this past Wednesday for putting 50 asylum seekers from Colombia and Venezuela on two flights from Florida to the Massachusetts resort town of Martha’s Vineyard. Through an aide, the governor told Fox News he’d undertaken the move under Florida’s new “relocation program to transport illegal immigrants to sanctuary destinations.”"States like Massachusetts, New York, and California will better facilitate the ca

  • UPDATE 2-U.S. Northeast faces potential energy shortages as rails start to shut

    Some trains carrying fuel components to the U.S. Northeast have been halted in preparation for a possible railroad shutdown in the coming days, two sources familiar with the situation said on Wednesday. The northernmost East Coast states rely on railroad shipments to supplement pipeline deliveries from the U.S. Gulf. The region is among the largest fuel consumers in the nation, where U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) data shows that in July inventories of heating oil and diesel reached the lowest levels in at least three decades.

  • Student Loan Forgiveness: Mark These 4 Dates On Your Calendar Now

    Since President Joe Biden announced his plans to cancel up to $20,000 in student loan debt for qualifying Americans last month, people have been wondering: When can I apply? See: 5 'Shark Tank' Fails...

  • WH slams Texas and Florida governors for sending migrants to other states

    During the White House briefing on Thursday, press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre called out Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for sending migrants to the vice president’s residence in Washington, D.C., and Martha’s Vineyard, describing it as a “cruel, premeditated political stunt.”