Florida felons face costly hurdle to voting in November, despite change in state constitution

TALLAHASSEE – On the final weekend to register voters before the November election, Betty Riddle said she will do what she does most Saturdays – visit neighborhoods in her Sarasota hometown, urging felons like her to get on Florida voter rolls.

But it’s complicated. And that’s beyond frustrating to Riddle.

“I’m mad as hell,” said Riddle, 63, who had been barred from voting after being convicted of assault at age 17.

When Floridians in 2018 overwhelmingly approved a constitutional amendment aimed at restoring voting rights to 1.4 million Florida felons, the prohibition that began in the 19th century appeared over.

Riddle quickly registered to vote and cast a ballot for the first time in Florida’s March presidential primary.

But when a federal appeals court in September upheld a law approved last year by the Republican-led Legislature – which said that any fines or restitution need to be paid before a felon has completely satisfied his or her sentence – the vast majority of an estimated 770,000 felons who still owe court fees, fines and restitution will remain ineligible to vote.

The payment requirement has been condemned as a segregation-era poll tax by critics and was called unconstitutional by a Tallahassee federal judge. But that ruling was reversed 6-4 by the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeal.

With Monday the deadline for registering to vote in Florida for the Nov. 3 election, court-assessed financial obligations will continue to bar a massive pool of potential voters in the nation’s biggest presidential swing state, despite efforts that have raised $20 million to cover these costs helped by such celebrities as the NBA’s LeBron James and billionaire Michael Bloomberg, the former Democratic presidential candidate.

The so-called returning citizens – if added to the voter rolls – could clearly shape what polls in Florida show is a deadlocked contest between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden.

Trump won the state by 112,911 votes on his way to the White House in 2016.

But how many felons have been successfully added to the voter rolls – and how many will cast ballots next month – is unknown.

Florida election officials don’t keep track of these new voters, but they did acknowledge during a court hearing in May that they had found 85,000 voter-registration applications of felons who may have outstanding financial obligations.

Under the appeals court ruling, they can be removed from voter rolls only if the state’s Division of Elections determines they still owe money.

But many felons have no idea what they owe, and Florida court clerks have no centralized system for determining these financial obligations, some going back decades and involving several jurisdictions.

National voting rights advocates said Florida is not the only state putting up roadblocks to casting ballots, but is among the most egregious.

“Florida has secured its place as a state bent on disenfranchising returning citizens, a disproportionate number of whom are Black and brown, by any means necessary,” said Kristen Clarke, president and executive director of Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law.

The National Bar Association, a group of mostly African-American attorneys and judges, recently started a two-year initiative to help raise money to pay fines and fees and help with legal services.

The effort in Florida will go beyond the presidential election, said CK Hoffler, the association’s president.

