Florida father working for U.S. military in Japan wanted to have sex with a 13-year-old

David J. Neal
·1 min read

A Highlands County, Florida father and husband, working in Japan for a U.S. Department of Defense subcontractor, tried to consummate his months-long online relationship with a 13-year-old girl by flying her to Northern Japan to have sex.

Whether or not Garrett Pako, 29, was conversing with an actual 13-year-old isn’t clearly stated by the Fort Pierce federal court paperwork. But Pako thought he was and he pleaded guilty to attempted coercion or enticement of a minor to engage in sexual activity. Pako received the minimum 10-year sentence.

A court filing by Pako says the resident of Highlands County’s Venus area had been honorably discharged from the U.S. Air Force in 2018 after serving six years. During his time in the Air Force, he met and married his wife, with whom he has two kids, a 5-year-old and 3-year-old.

The wife and kids live in Japan, where, the indictment says, Pako was working in Shariki, Japan at the Shariki Communications Site as a Chenega Security security guard.

Court documents and the U.S. Department of Justice say Pako met a girl he believed to be 13 on a dating app while traveling in Okinawa. From Feb. 13, 2020 through June 9, 2020, the man who also goes by “Kinky Bear” and “K. King” sent Hentai (pornography with anime content) cartoons of toddlers to the girl and a video of himself masturbating.

