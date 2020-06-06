Florida Family of 5, Including 2 Children, Dies in Plane Crash on Way to Indiana Funeral

Five members of a Florida family died on Friday after their small plane heading to Indiana for a funeral crashed in rural Georgia, officials said.

The family was flying from Williston, Florida, to Newcastle, Indiana, in a Piper 31T twin-engine turboprop aircraft when it crashed in a "densely wooded area" approximately six miles northeast of Eatonton, Georgia, Putnam County Sheriff Howard R. Sills announced in a press release.

Officials told local Atlanta station WSB-TV that the plane experienced some sort of explosion in the plane causing it to spiral to the ground. The fire from the crash was extinguished and the remains of all five bodies have been recovered, Sills reported.

Among the victims were three adults and two young children.

Sills identified the deceased adults as Shawn Charles Lamont, 41, wife Jody Rae Lamont, 43, and pilot Larry Ray Pruitt, 67, who was Jody's father and the owner of the aircraft.

Also killed in the crash were the Lamont children, son Jayce, and daughter Alice.

The Putnam County Sheriff's Office did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

The Federal Aviation Administration was notified of the crash and will be on the scene Saturday to begin an investigation.