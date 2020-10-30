Florida failed to spend $10 million for election security, COVID-19 protection at polls

TALLAHASSEE – With days to go, Florida has failed to spend more than $10 million designated for election security, COVID-19 protection at the polls and a surge in mailed ballots.

A large piece of that pie is $3.5 million that Secretary of State Laurel Lee requested from the Legislature earlier this year for the state’s 67 county supervisors of elections to shore up their systems.

The counties didn't ask for that money. And it remains unspent, sitting in a state account as "unbudgeted reserve."

Another chunk of pie left on the plate is $6 million in CARES Act funds that 19 counties decided not to take advantage of, which could be used to make polling places safer for voters and hire extra people to count mail-in ballots.

As the state's top election official, Lee insists Florida is ready.

“Florida is very well situated to proceed to our November election," Lee said.

Lee said the same thing about making sure the online voter registration system could handle the onslaught of new applicants. But it crashed on the last day people were allowed to apply to vote, forcing Lee to extend the deadline and sparking a legal challenge to extend it further.

How much the state spent to expand the load capacity for the online voting system remains a mystery as officials have not responded to repeated requests for that information.

"I'm incredibly frustrated to hear that those dollars are not being spent this close to the election," said state Rep. Anna Eskamani, D-Orlando. "It's wild, especially when you request the money and it's not even being used in one of the biggest swing states."

Any extra money should be spent on election security to ensure that voters trust the system and that Florida has a quick, accurate delivery of the results to dispel any doubts the president or others may have about the outcome, Eskamani said.

"We need to make sure those results are clear cut," said Eskamani, who has been monitoring activities at the polls during early voting, recruiting poll workers and participating in campaign events for former Vice President Joe Biden.

Brad Ashwell, Florida director for the voter rights advocacy group All Voting is Local, was stunned to hear that election security money was available for county supervisors but not used.

“One thing is for sure, they can’t use not having resources as an excuse,” he said.

Election protection

An analysis of publicly available budget records at the state-run Transparency Florida website maintained by the Department of Financial Services found Florida spent a little over $17 million of the $37 million approved for the Division of Elections' 2020-21 budget that began July 1.

But “just because the state hasn’t spent all the money doesn’t mean they don’t have everything in place to have a safe and secure election,” said Juan Gilbert, an expert in elections technology and chair of the Computer & Information Science & Engineering Department at the University of Florida.

He speculated that some of that money is being held back for post-election problems that might come up, including investigations, audits and technical malfunctions.

“I suspect a great deal of funding will be needed after everyone votes to affirm the results," Gilbert said in an email. "There will likely be challenges to the results, so doing audits and cybersecurity/forensics post-votes will cost.”

Mark Ard, spokesman for the Secretary of State, confirmed that some of the money is being saved for future years.

But much is riding on Florida right now — the nation's largest swing state and a sordid history of hacking, recounts and legal disputes.

Lee has made that clear in public service announcements and on Twitter.

Election security is an essential priority for Florida’s state leadership. We’ve invested millions in safeguarding against cybersecurity attacks, working closely with U.S. cybersecurity experts and local Supervisors of Elections. — Laurel M. Lee (@FLSecofState) October 12, 2020

