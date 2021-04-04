Florida faces 'imminent' pollution catastrophe from phosphate mine pond

Richard Luscombe in Miami
·5 min read
<span>Photograph: Tiffany Tompkins/AP</span>
Photograph: Tiffany Tompkins/AP

Work crews were pumping millions of gallons of contaminated wastewater into an ecologically sensitive Florida bay on Sunday, as they tried to prevent the “imminent” collapse of a storage reservoir at an old phosphate mine.

Officials in Manatee county extended an evacuation zone overnight and warned that up to 340m gallons could engulf the area in “a 20ft wall of water” if they could not repair the breach at the Piney Point reservoir in the Tampa Bay area, north of Bradenton.

Aerial images aired on local television showed water pouring from leaks in the walls of the retention pond.

Ron DeSantis, the Florida governor, declared a state of emergency after officials warned of the “imminent collapse” of the pond.

He toured the scene by helicopter and said at a press conference engineers were still attempting to plug breaches in the reservoir wall with rocks and other materials, and that other mitigation efforts included the controlled release of 35m gallons daily at Port Manatee.

He said the state’s department of environmental protection (DEP) had brought in 20 new pumps.

“What we’re looking at now is trying to prevent and respond to, if need be, a real catastrophic flood situation,” DeSantis said. “The water quality issues that are flowing from this for us is less than the risk of everyone’s health and safety, particularly folks who may live in the area.”

The governor also attempted to downplay reports that the water contained traces of radioactive materials.

“The water was tested prior to discharge [and] the primary concern is nutrients,” he said. “The water meets water quality standards, standards for marine waters, with the exception primarily of the phosphorus and the nitrogen.”

Scott Hopes, the acting county administrator, warned that despite a low population density, the nearby area could be overwhelmed by a sudden collapse of the 77-acre pond, even though discharges had lessened the quantity of remaining water.

“What if we should have a full breach? We’re down to about 340m gallons that could breach in totality in a period of minutes, and the models for less than an hour are as high as a 20ft wall of water.

“So if you’re in an evacuation area and you have not heeded that you need to think twice and follow the orders.”

Officials widened the evacuation zone late on Saturday from a dozen or so properties to more than 300 houses. The Tampa Bay Times interviewed some residents who were refusing to leave.

A local jail a mile away from the leaky pond was not being evacuated, but officials were moving people and staff to the second story and putting sandbags on the ground floor. Hopes said models showed the area could be covered with between 1ft to 5ft of water, and the second floor is 10ft above ground.

County officials said well water remained unaffected and there was no threat to Lake Manatee, the area’s primary source of drinking water.

Governor Ron DeSantis tours the area over Piney Point.
Governor Ron DeSantis tours the area over Piney Point. Photograph: twitter/AFP/Getty Images

The pond at the abandoned phosphate mine sits in a stack of phosphogypsum, a radioactive waste product from fertiliser manufacturing. The pond contains small amounts of naturally occurring radium and uranium. The stacks can also release large concentrations of radon gas.

Nikki Fried, the Florida agriculture commissioner and the only elected Democrat in statewide office, warned of an “environmental catastrophe” and called on DeSantis – who described the toxic water as “mixed saltwater” in a tweet announcing the state of emergency – to hold an emergency cabinet meeting.

“Floridians were evacuated from their homes on Easter weekend. 480m gallons of toxic wastewater could end up in Tampa Bay – this might become an environmental catastrophe,” she said on Twitter.

Environmental protection groups warned that more pollutants in Tampa Bay would heighten the risk to wildlife from toxic red tide algae blooms.

“Phosphate companies have had over 50 years to figure out a way to dispose of the radioactive gypsum wastes,” the activist group Mana-Sota 88 said. “At the present time there are no federal, state or local regulations requiring the industry to make final disposition of phosphogypsum wastes in an environmentally acceptable manner.”

In a statement, the group added: “The current crisis can be traced back to the absurd 2006 decision to allow dredged material from Port Manatee to be placed into one of the gyp stacks at Piney Point, something the stack was never designed for and should have never been allowed.”

At the Sunday press conference, Hopes said the long-term objective would be to entirely pump out the three reservoirs on the site and fill them in. Later in the day, he said the amount of water left in the reservoir was now below 300m gallons. The county commission said it was more comfortable than it had been, though a catastrophic collapse was still a possibility.

Hopes also said: “This could have been resolved over two decades ago.”

The owner of Piney Point, HRK Holdings, bought the site after it was abandoned by the Mulberry Corporation, which operated the phosphate plant for more than 40 years. As long ago as 2003, the Sarasota Herald Tribune reported, reservoir walls were crumbling. The federal Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) previously authorized the dumping of hundreds of millions of gallons of toxic water into the Gulf of Mexico.

At a meeting of the Manatee commission on Thursday, called after the seriousness of the new leak became apparent, engineers pointed to the deterioration of the pond’s decades-old plastic liner.

“The condition of the liner is not particularly great,” Mike Kelley, an engineer commissioned by HRK Holdings, told the meeting, the Times reported. “It’s old. There were some installation issues. There’s a long-documented history of that liner system having issues.”

The newspaper inspected records and found that staff documented small holes or weaknesses in plastic seams above the water line in July, October and December 2020.

On Sunday, DeSantis said HRK would be held accountable.

  • The Associated Press contributed reporting

Latest Stories

  • Report: Bucks, Jrue Holiday agree to 4-year, $160 million extension

    Holiday has only been with the Bucks since November, but Milwaukee has liked what they've seen.

  • Jalen Suggs' game-winning buzzer-beater broke basketball Twitter

    What a game.

  • Valencia walks off after teammate allegedly hears racist insult from opponent

    Valencia walked off to support their teammate, but inaction from referees forced them to return to the pitch.

  • Sidney Crosby shows off elite acting chops with all-time dive versus Bruins

    Sidney Crosby is a master of all facets of the game, and that includes his ability to embellish a borderline call with the best of them.

  • Terence Davis felt like 'world was against me' in Toronto

    Former Toronto Raptors guard Terence Davis spoke to media for the first time all season and was asked what he wanted Kings fans to know about the alleged domestic violence incident in October 2020.

  • Umpires mark first brawl of MLB season by ejecting wrong guy in Cardinals-Reds

    Getting shoved while walking to the dugout is an ejectable offense, apparently.

  • Rare air: Why Gonzaga vs. Baylor is a historic title game matchup

    With undefeated Gonzaga and Baylor both advancing to the national title game with Final Four victories on Saturday, it sets up the single-best national title game on paper in the history of the NCAA tournament.

  • Tom Brady rookie card sells for $2.25M, setting new record

    Tom Brady continues to break records.

  • Some are calling for a Masters boycott in 2021

    Could the Masters, set to tee off next week, become the next battleground over the state of Georgia's controversial election law?

  • Random NBA players who are having great seasons

    Nickeil Alexander-Walker is among a handful of unheralded players who are having breakout seasons.

  • Watch live Premier League and Serie A this weekend with a free trial

    There is still plenty to play for in the Premier League and Serie A, even if the title races are effectively over.

  • Don't miss a thing: Subscribe to the Raptors Reaction newsletter

    Get news, analysis, memes and more delivered to your inbox the morning after every Raptors game.

  • Marseille beats Dijon to stay on track for Europa League

    PARIS — Marseille laboured to a 2-0 home win against last-place Dijon on Sunday but strengthened its bid for a Europa League place after its rivals dropped points over the weekend. The scrappy victory moved sixth-place Marseille one point behind Lens in fifth place and a Europa League spot next season. Rennes and Montpellier dropped three points behind Marseille by drawing their matches on Sunday, the day after Lens was held by Lyon. It was a third win in four games for Marseille's new coach, Jorge Sampaoli, but he was clearly frustrated at times. Dijon has not won this year, losing 11 straight league games and drawing the other three. Despite facing poor opposition, Marseille struggled to create anything in a drab first half. Seconds before the break, Argentina centre back Leonardo Balerdi, who is on loan from Borussia Dortmund, headed in Dimitri Payet's corner at the near post. Payet set up the second goal for another central defender as Alvaro Gonzalez nodded home from his free kick in the 78th. Montpellier was held 1-1 at Angers while Rennes needed a late equalizer from striker Serhou Guirassy to draw 2-2 with Reims. English striker Stephy Mavididi's header just after halftime earned him a ninth goal of the season for Montpellier, but Stephane Bahoken equalized for Angers in the 71st. In other matches Sunday, it was: Lorient 1, Brest 0; Bordeaux 2, Strasbourg 3; Nantes 1, Nice 2; and Nimes 0, Saint-Etienne 2. Denmark striker Kasper Dolberg netted twice for Nice. Twenty years after winning its eighth league title, former league standout Nantes is 19th and deep in relegation trouble with just seven games remaining. A hectic Saturday saw defending champion Paris Saint-Germain lose at home to Lille, which is three points clear at the top. PSG star Neymar was sent off for the second time this season. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Jerome Pugmire, The Associated Press

  • Will Smith's solo home run

    Will Smith drills a solo home run down the left-field line, increasing the Dodgers' lead to 4-0 in the top of the 8th inning

  • Vancouver Canucks' COVID-19 situation sends chill through NHL's North Division

    The Vancouver Canucks being brought to a standstill by the COVID-19 virus makes players and coaches elsewhere in the all-Canadian North Division uneasy for that team and their own. Sixteen of the 22 players on the Canucks' active roster were officially on the NHL's protocol list with Sunday's addition of forward Marc Michaelis and defenceman Jalen Chatfield. A member of the coaching staff had also been affected. The Canucks are off the ice at least until Tuesday and have had four games postponed because of the virus. "It's something that we've talked about all season long, is keeping it (COVID) out," Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid said Sunday. "It's a huge part of the season, unfortunately. "What's happening in Vancouver is a lot more than hockey. We're obviously hoping everyone is doing all right and families and everyone are OK, and they get healthy as quickly as possible." A player on the COVID-19 protocol list has not necessarily tested positive. The league requires individuals with positive tests to self-isolate for 10 days, and for close contacts to self-isolate for two weeks. Vancouver's situation brings home for the rest of Canada's NHL clubs the pitfalls of operating in a pandemic. "It just reinforces you've got to do things right," Oilers head coach Dave Tippett said. "Try to give yourself the best chance to keep it out as you can. I think all the players are trying to do a good job, but sometimes that virus, it finds its way. "You feel for those guys out there. Hopefully they can get through it, but it's certainly concerning." The Montreal Canadiens had four games postponed, including three against the Oilers, when a pair of forwards were subject to pandemic protocols in March. "It wasn't our team, but it affected us a lot," McDavid said. "It was kind of a reminder, and obviously with what's happening with Vancouver just to how important it is to keep this thing out." Habs forward Tyler Toffoli, who spent the back end of last season with the Canucks, says he's been in contact with former teammates in Vancouver. "Just making sure they're OK," Toffoli said Saturday. "It's definitely a scary situation and hopefully it doesn't get any worse than what it is." Each team in the NHL is scheduled to play 56 regular-season games. The start of the 2020-21 season was delayed until January and shortened because of the pandemic. Vancouver's postponed game against Winnipeg on Tuesday will be the 45th pushed back by COVID-19, with the first 37 in the NHL's three divisions in the United States. Winnipeg forward Adam Lowry says he's checked up on former Jets teammate Tyler Myers, who is one of the Canucks on that team's protocol list. "First and foremost, we're worried about their safety, their health and wellness," Lowry said. "That's the thing at the forefront. Hockey is second. "We were all hopeful and tried to do our best to limit the possibility of this becoming a thing or this running through a team like this. "Obviously it was a risk. Seeing how contagious the virus is and things like that, we're just hoping that they're near the end of the positive tests and everyone that's kind of contracted the virus, and their family members and things like that, they make a full recovery." Chris Tanev, who played 10 seasons in Vancouver before signing with the Calgary Flames in the off-season, says he's also been in touch with former teammates. "You hope everyone is OK and no one has any serious side effects or anything from testing positive or catching COVID," Tanev said Sunday. The Canucks were scheduled to be in Calgary on both Thursday and Saturday, but those games are in question given the scale of Vancouver's situation. "The league's going to make the calls on all that, how long they shut down and if we're going to play make up games," Tanev said. "I think everyone is still waiting to see what happens with that. "Thus far, the Canadian division had been pretty good. Obviously Montreal two weeks ago had their positives and now Vancouver. The restrictions are there and are in place for a reason." This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 4, 2021. Donna Spencer, The Canadian Press

  • CG: TOR@NYY - 4/4/21

    Condensed Game: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Randal Grichuk homered to back T.J. Zeuch's four scoreless frames in the Blue Jays' 3-1 win

  • CG: BAL@BOS - 4/4/21

    Condensed Game: Austin Hays had two RBIs while Bruce Zimmerman tossed six solid innings to propel the Orioles over the Red Sox, 11-3

  • Man United fights back for 2-1 win over Brighton in EPL

    MANCHESTER, England — Mason Greenwood completed a strong comeback by Manchester United in a 2-1 win over Brighton that strengthened the team's grip on second place in the Premier League on Sunday. While Manchester City is all but certain to capture the league title, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side is looking to underline its progress by finishing as runner-up and going all the way in the Europa League. Brighton made life difficult and United academy graduate Danny Welbeck put the visitors on course for their first-ever league victory at Old Trafford, only for Marcus Rashford and Greenwood to reply in the second half. This match was far less dramatic than United's 3-2 win in September’s reverse fixture — when Bruno Fernandes converted a penalty after the final whistle — but Brighton made the hosts work hard for its victory. United consolidated second place and is four points ahead of third-place Leicester and 11 ahead of Tottenham in fifth. Dean Henderson was chosen ahead of David De Gea in goal for United and did well to repel a point-blank header from Welbeck, only for the striker to direct home the rebound in the 13th minute. Rashford provided a smart, angled finish from Fernandes' pass to make it 1-1 in the 62nd. Brighton's penalty appeals fell on deaf ears after Harry Maguire appeared to pull back Welbeck close to the goal, before Greenwood’s diving header from Paul Pogba's mis-hit shot completed the recovery in the 83rd. Solskjaer revealed in his pre-match interviews that United could be without Anthony Martial for the rest of the season due to a knee injury. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press

  • Report: DeMarcus Cousins to sign 10-day contract with Clippers

    The four-time All-Star is reportedly headed to the Clippers.

  • Orioles vs. Red Sox Highlights

    Orioles sweep opening series with an 11-3 win