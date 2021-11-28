Florida expected to hire Louisiana's Billy Napier as next head coach

Florida has identified its replacement for Dan Mullen.

Yahoo Sports’ Pete Thamel is reporting that Louisiana head coach Billy Napier is expected to be named the next coach of the Gators. An announcement could come later Sunday.

Napier, 42, will fill the shoes of Mullen, who was fired last week before the conclusion of his fourth season in Gainesville. Mullen led UF to the SEC East title in 2020, but the Gators had just a 5-6 record when Mullen was let go.

Florida lost nine of its 11 games against Power Five opponents under Mullen's watch and had fallen behind its SEC counterparts in recruiting. The Gators closed out the regular season with a win over Florida State on Saturday. With the win, UF finished with a 6-6 record and reached bowl eligibility.

Napier has been the head coach at Louisiana for the past four seasons and has led the Ragin’ Cajuns to four division titles and one Sun Belt championship. Napier has a 39-12 record at Louisiana. Over the past three seasons, UL's record is 32-5 with a 23-2 mark in conference play.

Louisiana-Lafayette head coach Billy Napier runs on the field before an NCAA college football game against Louisiana-Monroe in Lafayette, La., Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

The Ragin’ Cajuns currently have an 11-1 record and are set to face off against Appalachian State in the Sun Belt title game on Saturday.

Before he landed the head-coaching job at Louisiana, Napier spent time as an assistant at Clemson, Alabama, Colorado State, Florida State and Arizona State. Most notably, he had a four-season stint as the wide receivers coach under Nick Saban at Alabama. He also was the offensive coordinator at ASU.