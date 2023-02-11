Florida expands governor's power to move migrants

Brandon Drenon - BBC News, Washington
·3 min read
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis speaks into microphones.
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis speaks into microphones.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has been granted power to relocate undocumented migrants anywhere in the US under a bill passed by the state legislature.

The measure was approved by both Republican-controlled chambers along party lines and now heads to Mr DeSantis' desk for his signature.

The Florida governor flew migrants from Texas to Massachusetts last year, prompting a lawsuit.

The Republican is a hotly tipped White House contender for 2024.

Also on Friday, Florida lawmakers gave Mr DeSantis effective control of the board that oversees development in and around Disney's state theme parks, raising the stakes in his battle with the entertainment conglomerate, which he has labelled "woke".

The bill authorises the governor to appoint five supervisors to run an oversight board of the area surrounding the Walt Disney World resort. The board has the power to delay or block development plans by Disney, such as to build a new theme park, hotel or road, on the 25,000 acres.

"There's a new sheriff in town," Mr DeSantis said earlier this week as he claimed victory in his spat with the state's biggest private employer.

Last year, Mr DeSantis flew undocumented migrants on two planes from Texas to the elite, predominantly liberal enclave of Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts.

Democrats and their allies argued the flights were a political stunt that amounted to human-trafficking.

But Republican lawmakers argued in Tallahassee during Thursday's floor debate on the new Unauthorized Alien Transport Program that it was "humanitarian" to offer a "free, chartered flight" for migrants who wanted to go elsewhere in the US.

Texas and Arizona have also been transporting undocumented migrants by bus to Democratic-run cities such as Chicago and New York, and, Washington DC.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams, a Democrat, originally welcomed the migrants, but last July described them as a "real burden" on public services.

Officials in the city have recently bought bus tickets to Canada for migrants.

In fiscal year 2022 the number of undocumented immigrant crossings at the south-west US border topped 2.76 million, breaking the previous annual record by more than one million, according to Customs and Border Protection data.

Analysis box by Anthony Zurcher, North America reporter
Analysis box by Anthony Zurcher, North America reporter

When Republican-controlled states first began transporting undocumented migrants to Democratic-controlled cities elsewhere in the US, it was dismissed by many as a publicity stunt with little serious impact.

It turns out the programmes have generated a steady stream of national headlines for those spearheading them by causing some very real headaches for mayors in places like Washington DC, and New York City.

Ron DeSantis has tried to get in on the action. His challenge, however, is that the number of undocumented migrants entering his state is relatively low.

According to the New York Times, Mr DeSantis once groused to donors about Texas Governor Greg Abbott's "good political fortune" of being in a border state. He still tried his hand at migrant transportation, but he faced lawsuits over his programme's legality and funding,

This new Florida law is designed to allow him to ramp up the flights and buses no matter where the migrants are located, giving him the ability to tout his hardline bona fides on immigration - in Florida and, perhaps, on the presidential campaign trail - without being overshadowed by his Texas counterpart.

Latest Stories

  • Chile's far south faces worst drought in 50 years

    STORY: Chile's remote south is facing its worst drought in half a centurywith dire consequences for vegetable and cattle farmersLocator: Punta Arenas, Chile(Cristian Vivar, Dairy farmer)“A quite complicated winter is looming ahead as the problem is there’s a water shortage for animal consumption. Besides, if there is no irrigation water or rainwater the grass does not grow. Our cattle will not have food."Punta Arenas declared a water emergency in 2022Cold temperatures and strong winds are exacerbating the dry conditionsAnd with deadly wildfires also raging in the country's south-central regionexperts say this is Chile's longest stretch of arid weather in a thousand years

  • Stained glass breathes new life into derelict buildings

    Christina Dembinska's art brings people together and prompts thought about the buildings' history.

  • 'I can't sleep': Syrian sisters living in St. John's watch earthquake rescue efforts abroad

    The effects of an earthquake that left 11,000 dead in Turkey and northern Syria are being felt thousands of kilometres away in Newfoundland and Labrador. The race continues for rescue crews in search of survivors after the devastating natural disaster on Monday. That death toll is expected to continue climbing as rescuers dig through rubble. The shocking footage was difficult to watch, said both Safa and Jamila Nahat — sisters from Syria who have been living in St. John's with their father for t

  • Nicaraguan judge sentences Catholic bishop to 26 years

    MEXICO CITY (AP) — A Nicaraguan judge sentenced Roman Catholic Bishop Rolando Álvarez to 26 years in prison Friday, one day after he refused to get on a flight to the United States with 222 other prisoners. The sentenced handed down by Octavio Ernesto Rothschuh, chief magistrate of the Managua appeals court, is the longest given to any of the opposition figures and critics of the government of President Daniel Ortega over the last couple years. Álvarez was arrested in August along with several o

  • 15 homes, just three survivors - the community lost under one Turkish apartment block

    A window with a butterfly print curtain is the first clue in a story about loss in a devastating quake.

  • Shania Twain praises Madonna's "liberated spirit" after criticism of the singer's appearance

    Madonna has been supported by fellow music legend, Shania Twain, after being bombarded with criticism over her appearance at the Grammy Awards.

  • B.C. Liberals say Eby's overdose strategy is too narrow, but he says he doesn't mind

    VICTORIA — B.C. Premier David Eby says he doesn't mind being told his government's approach to the toxic drug and overdose crisis is too narrow and doomed to fail. At least it shows a consensus that more needs to be done about an emergency that has cost more than 11,000 lives. Liberal Leader Kevin Falcon opened the spring sitting of the legislature this week slamming the New Democrat government's approach to mental health and addictions treatment as an "utter failure," prompting a complimentary

  • The new George Santos? GOP Rep Anna Paulina Luna accused of exaggerating biography

    Republican rep may have exaggerated or changed details about her ethnic heritage, family life, and personal experiences with safety and firearms, report claims

  • Shania Twain ‘proud of big scar’ following ‘miracle’ throat surgery

    The singer suffered a bout of Lyme disease that caused her to lose her voice for years.

  • Ex-British Army Chief Shares Bleak Prediction For How Long Ukraine War Will Last

    "I fear we could be having this conversation at the two-year anniversary and potentially the three-year anniversary."

  • Trumpworld at war over Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ State of the Union rebuttal

    Ms Sanders was criticised for failing to sufficiently praise Donald Trump

  • US jet shoots down unknown object flying off Alaska coast

    A U.S. military fighter jet shot down an unknown object flying off the remote northern coast of Alaska on Friday on orders from President Joe Biden, White House officials said. White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said the object was downed because it was flying at about 40,000 feet (13,000 meters) and posed a “reasonable threat” to the safety of civilian flights, not because of any knowledge that it was engaged in surveillance. Asked about the object's downing, Biden on Friday said only that “It was a success.”

  • Trump rape case: Lawyer blasts the former president's offer to finally submit DNA as a 'bad faith' delay tactic

    In new court papers, E. Jean Carroll's lawyer says Trump's offer to finally submit DNA weeks before trial is a "transparent" manipulation.

  • White House Fact-Checks Fox News With GOP Senator's Own Words

    The Biden White House shared audio of Wisconsin Republican Ron Johnson in response to the conservative network.

  • When Vladimir Putin is expected to launch ‘unstoppable’ nuclear Satan-2 missile

    Fears are mounting that the Russian president will send the 208-tonne hypersonic Satan-2 apocalypse missile on the anniversary of the Ukraine war

  • Pentagon wants to restart top secret ‘irregular warfare’ mission in Ukraine

    The US is reportedly considering restarting secret reconnaissance operations inside Ukraine in which local operatives would gather intelligence on Russian troop movements and pass it to American handlers.

  • Map of US claims to show areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war

    New York, Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Washington, DC highlighted on map

  • Trump Says He’ll Hand Over His DNA for E. Jean Carroll Case

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Getty/Reuters/New York County ClerkWith E. Jean Carroll’s trial against Donald Trump set to start in April, the former president’s legal team has a new gambit they hope will dismantle her case and cast serious doubt on the claims that Trump raped her sometime in the mid-1990s.The last-minute surprise centers on the one piece of physical evidence—an infamous black coat dress—that Carroll says she was wearing when he allegedly forced her against

  • Trump team turns over item marked classified to DOJ, sources say

    Former President Donald Trump's legal team turned over a folder with classification markings found last month at his Mar-a-Lago resort to federal agents, multiple sources familiar with the matter tell ABC News. Additionally, sources tell ABC News that a laptop belonging to a current aide of the former president was also provided to federal agents. The material was discovered in the Mar-a-Lago complex, and not in a storage facility within the complex that housed hundreds of classified documents prior to them being seized in August 2022, the sources said.

  • US Takes Custody of Venezuela Embassy in Wake of Guaidó Vote

    (Bloomberg) -- The State Department took custody of Venezuela’s embassy and official residences in Washington and New York after Juan Guaidó was voted out as interim president and the country was left without diplomats recognized by the US, people familiar with the matter said.Most Read from BloombergRussia Blames US for Nord Stream Blasts, Threatens ConsequencesChina Balloon Had Western-Made Parts With English Writing, Lawmakers ToldCommodity Trader Trafigura Faces $577 Million Loss After Uncov