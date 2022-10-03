How are Florida emergency crews rescuing people stranded from Ian? See for yourself

Hurricane Ian washed over a swath of Southwest Florida. Communities are hoping to rebuild. But the first step is rescuing people who are still stranded.

The Coast Guard and police, fire and emergency medical services from counties across the state have traveled to Southwest Florida to help Lee County officials save residents.

Almost 650 people have been rescued by Coast Guard units, according to data provided by Air Station Miami on Sunday. There have been more than 150 flight missions, which have rescued 261 people and 75 pets.

The Coast Guard’s floodwater rescue teams have located an additional 380 people and 19 pets and also transported seven loads of supplies and 60 first responders to areas in need.

See videos of some rescues below.

Rescues across Sanibel, Fort Myers Beach

AMAZING! Hurricane #Ian search & rescue operations from Sanibel to Fort Myers Beach. Thank you for helping our community! Credit: @tyboe123 @WINKNews pic.twitter.com/SXFlF9axmI — Matt Devitt (@MattDevittWINK) October 2, 2022

Miami-Dade Fire missions in Southwest Florida

#MDFR #FLTF1 Capt. Eddy Alarcon and Lt. Alex Acosta share details on the search and rescue missions in the barrier islands impacted by Hurricane #Ian. FL-TF1 continue to conduct field reconnaissance checking on residents that may be trapped inside their homes and need assistance. pic.twitter.com/Jjo2hD8ZgR — Miami-Dade Fire Rescue (@MiamiDadeFire) September 30, 2022

Coast Guard response in Sanibel