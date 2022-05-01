Florida elderly woman found dead in garage freezer. Cops investigating what happened

Where is Marie Hoskins?

It was a question on the mind of her neighbors after not seeing the 93-year-old women for a while. A call to Sebastian Police Department in Central Florida had officers at her home. What they later found was the elderly woman dead in her garage freezer, police said.

On Thursday, Sebastian police officers did a welfare check at Hoskins home but weren’t able to get inside, police said.

Capt. Timothy Wood told WPTV West Palm Beach that the officers had an “odd feeling” about the check and decided to follow up. They exhausted all leads on where an elderly person might be, such as hospitals.

Still not being able to find Hoskins, Sebastian police said on Facebook that officers were able to get a key from an out-of-town family member.

Inside of her home, they found Hoskins’ 64-year-old daughter, who told officers that she hadn’t seen her mother in some time.

Officers eventually found Hoskins after checking the rest of the home. She was dead inside a larger freezer in the garage, police said.

Woods told WPTV, “So, they decided to continue in the residence to see if she was inside, at which point, when they went into the garage, they located a chest freezer and there was a deceased person inside.”

Hoskins’ daughter voluntarily went with officers for questioning, police said.

Richard Maloney, a neighbor of Hoskins, told WPTV, “It’s sad and kind of shocking.”

Another neighbor, Brandon Kahn, told the station he rarely saw her, “It was rarely. Every now and then I’d see her grabbing her mail or something like that.”

Detectives are working with the Medical Examiner and the State Attorney’s Office to determine a cause of death.