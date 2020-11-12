Florida Democrats tell DeSantis to rescind job offer to COVID conspiracy theorist

Nearly all members of Florida’s Democratic congressional delegation sent a letter Thursday to Gov. Ron DeSantis demanding that he remove Kyle Lamb, an Ohio sports blogger who has spread coronavirus conspiracy theories on the Internet, from his position as a data analyst at the governor’s office.

“We write to express our grave concerns with your decision to hire Kyle Lamb as a data analyst at the Florida State Office of Policy and Budget (OPB) and the implications of your decision on the health and safety of Florida’s residents as the COVID-19 pandemic continues,” the letter states. “Given that Lamb is an unqualified conspiracy theorist, his role as a member of your COVID-19 response staff is inexplicable and grossly irresponsible, we call on you to immediately remove Lamb from this critical role.”

The letter also accuses DeSantis of playing politics with the virus by hiring Lamb, who has supported unproven science espoused by both DeSantis and President Donald Trump, at a time when the pandemic is “rapidly growing worse in Florida and nationally.”

It was signed by 10 of Florida’s 13 Democratic members of the House of Representatives, including South Florida’s Debbie Wasserman Schultz, Ted Deutch, Alcee Hastings, Frederica Wilson and Donna Shalala. (Shalala lost her re-election bid to Republican challenger Maria Elvira Salazar last week.)

Their concerns were echoed by prominent state Democrats interviewed by the Miami Herald. Several South Florida Republican members of Congress did not immediately respond to requests for comment Thursday. Fred Piccolo, a spokesman for DeSantis, also did not respond.

The Herald reported Tuesday that Lamb was offered an entry-level job as a data analyst at the governor’s office despite his limited experience and history of bucking established science on COVID-19. The role is not “exclusively” devoted to COVID-19, the governor’s office said.

Lamb, 40, worked for several years writing about Ohio State University sports for various blogs. But he has recently gained a Twitter following for amplifying conspiracy theories about COVID-19, including his belief that masks do not prevent the virus from spreading and that the pandemic might be part of a “biowar.” On an online sports message board, he also posted an unverified account of United Nations troops occupying a county fairgrounds in Ohio.

Scott Essad, an attorney for Lamb, told the Herald Thursday that the Democrats were “a bunch of goofs.”

“I think it’s sad that a bunch of politicians — given that THEY all do pretty well for themselves financially — would take it upon themselves to try to strip a low-level, entry position guy of his employment for saying the same sorts of things on Twitter that a substantial portion of the country has also said in the past eight months,” Essad wrote in an email. “They’re using him to make political hay, as politicians always do.”

Lamb’s journey from sports blogger to coronavirus analyst took off in July when a guest on Fox News referenced his work. He tweeted on Nov. 6 that he had been hired to work at the governor’s office. Earlier that day, the Herald reported that someone in the Capitol had made COVID-19 death certificates from the state health department available to a different blogger known for spreading conspiracy theories about the pandemic.

