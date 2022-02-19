Florida COVID update: State, South Florida new weekly cases see sharp decline

Florida on Saturday reported 5,441 COVID-19 cases and two new deaths to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, according to Miami Herald calculations of CDC data.

In the past seven days, the state has added 179 deaths and 5,559 cases per day, on average, according to Herald calculations. Florida has recorded a total of at least 5,780,682 confirmed COVID cases and 68,581 deaths.

South Florida and Manatee continue seeing declines in new cases

Here’s a breakdown of how many new COVID-19 cases were reported this past week in South Florida and Manatee County. The Florida Department of Health includes county resident case totals in its weekly coronavirus report, which is released on Friday.

The state, as well as all four South Florida and Manatee counties, saw the lowest amount of new weekly cases since the beginning of December, with some counties seeing significant dips.

▪ Miami-Dade County reported 4,691 new resident cases in the week ending Feb. 17, according to Herald calculations of the state’s weekly report. The county’s resident case total stands at 1,166,573.

New infections fell by 81%, after rising by 49% the week before (Feb. 4 -Feb. 10).

▪ Broward County reported 2,664 new resident cases in the week ending Feb. 17, according to Herald calculations of the weekly report. The county’s resident case total stands at 594,046.

New infections fell by 74%, after rising by 32% the week before (Feb. 4 - Feb. 10).

▪ Palm Beach County reported 1,861 new resident cases in the week ending Feb. 17, according to Herald calculations of the weekly report. The county’s resident case total stands at 361,277.

New infections fell by 67%, after falling by 2% the week before (Feb. 4 - Feb. 10).

▪ Monroe County reported 109 new resident cases in the week ending Feb. 17, according to Herald calculations of the weekly report. The county’s resident case total stands at 17,762.

New infections fell by 61%, after rising by 1% the week before (Feb. 4-Feb. 10).

▪ Manatee County reported 807 new resident cases in the week ending Feb. 17, according to Herald calculations of the weekly report. The county’s resident case total stands at 93,876.

New infections fell by 64%, after falling by 23% the week before (Feb. 4 - Feb. 10).

FLORIDA COVID VACCINE RATES

About 14,118,218 eligible Floridians — 65.7% of the state’s population — have completed the two-dose series of either the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines or have completed Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

VACCINATIONS IN SOUTH FLORIDA, MANATEE COUNTY

Here’s how many people have been fully vaccinated in South Florida and Manatee County, according to the CDC:

▪ In Miami-Dade County, about 2,259,692 people, or 83.2% of the county’s total population, are fully vaccinated.

▪ In Broward County, about 1,369,209 people are fully vaccinated, or 70.1% of the county’s population.

▪ In Palm Beach County, about 975,714 people are fully vaccinated, or 65.2% of the county’s population.

▪ In Monroe County, about 57,380 people are fully vaccinated, or 77.3% of the county’s population.

▪ In Manatee County, about 244,793 people are fully vaccinated, or 60.7% of the county’s population.

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Florida

There were 4,444 people hospitalized for COVID-19 in Florida, according to the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services report on Saturday. This data is reported from 260 Florida hospitals. The number of people hospitalized across the state is 193 fewer than the day prior, when 261 hospitals reported.

COVID-19 patients take up 7.47% of all inpatient beds in the latest report, compared to 7.79% among the previous day’s reporting hospitals.

Hospitalizations during omicron’s wave have not approached records set during delta’s surge last summer. At delta’s August peak, more than 15,000 patients were hospitalized across the state, according to the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services.

Of the people hospitalized in Florida, 767 were in intensive-care units, an increase of eight from Friday. That represents about 11.92% of the state’s ICU beds, compared to 11.77% the previous day.

Saturday’s Miami-Dade County report said there were 231 COVID patients in the county’s hospitals on Friday, a decrease of 58 from the previous day. Of the 37 new COVID patients, 30 (81.08%) had not been vaccinated. Intensive care patients numbered 55, decreased by 22 from a day earlier.

