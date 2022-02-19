Florida COVID update: State, South Florida new weekly cases see sharp decline

Devoun Cetoute
·4 min read
Pedro Portal/pportal@miamiherald.com

Florida on Saturday reported 5,441 COVID-19 cases and two new deaths to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, according to Miami Herald calculations of CDC data.

In the past seven days, the state has added 179 deaths and 5,559 cases per day, on average, according to Herald calculations. Florida has recorded a total of at least 5,780,682 confirmed COVID cases and 68,581 deaths.

South Florida and Manatee continue seeing declines in new cases

Here’s a breakdown of how many new COVID-19 cases were reported this past week in South Florida and Manatee County. The Florida Department of Health includes county resident case totals in its weekly coronavirus report, which is released on Friday.

The state, as well as all four South Florida and Manatee counties, saw the lowest amount of new weekly cases since the beginning of December, with some counties seeing significant dips.

Miami-Dade County reported 4,691 new resident cases in the week ending Feb. 17, according to Herald calculations of the state’s weekly report. The county’s resident case total stands at 1,166,573.

New infections fell by 81%, after rising by 49% the week before (Feb. 4 -Feb. 10).

Broward County reported 2,664 new resident cases in the week ending Feb. 17, according to Herald calculations of the weekly report. The county’s resident case total stands at 594,046.

New infections fell by 74%, after rising by 32% the week before (Feb. 4 - Feb. 10).

Palm Beach County reported 1,861 new resident cases in the week ending Feb. 17, according to Herald calculations of the weekly report. The county’s resident case total stands at 361,277.

New infections fell by 67%, after falling by 2% the week before (Feb. 4 - Feb. 10).

Monroe County reported 109 new resident cases in the week ending Feb. 17, according to Herald calculations of the weekly report. The county’s resident case total stands at 17,762.

New infections fell by 61%, after rising by 1% the week before (Feb. 4-Feb. 10).

Manatee County reported 807 new resident cases in the week ending Feb. 17, according to Herald calculations of the weekly report. The county’s resident case total stands at 93,876.

New infections fell by 64%, after falling by 23% the week before (Feb. 4 - Feb. 10).

FLORIDA COVID VACCINE RATES

About 14,118,218 eligible Floridians — 65.7% of the state’s population — have completed the two-dose series of either the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines or have completed Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

VACCINATIONS IN SOUTH FLORIDA, MANATEE COUNTY

Here’s how many people have been fully vaccinated in South Florida and Manatee County, according to the CDC:

In Miami-Dade County, about 2,259,692 people, or 83.2% of the county’s total population, are fully vaccinated.

In Broward County, about 1,369,209 people are fully vaccinated, or 70.1% of the county’s population.

In Palm Beach County, about 975,714 people are fully vaccinated, or 65.2% of the county’s population.

In Monroe County, about 57,380 people are fully vaccinated, or 77.3% of the county’s population.

In Manatee County, about 244,793 people are fully vaccinated, or 60.7% of the county’s population.

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Florida

There were 4,444 people hospitalized for COVID-19 in Florida, according to the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services report on Saturday. This data is reported from 260 Florida hospitals. The number of people hospitalized across the state is 193 fewer than the day prior, when 261 hospitals reported.

COVID-19 patients take up 7.47% of all inpatient beds in the latest report, compared to 7.79% among the previous day’s reporting hospitals.

Hospitalizations during omicron’s wave have not approached records set during delta’s surge last summer. At delta’s August peak, more than 15,000 patients were hospitalized across the state, according to the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services.

Of the people hospitalized in Florida, 767 were in intensive-care units, an increase of eight from Friday. That represents about 11.92% of the state’s ICU beds, compared to 11.77% the previous day.

Saturday’s Miami-Dade County report said there were 231 COVID patients in the county’s hospitals on Friday, a decrease of 58 from the previous day. Of the 37 new COVID patients, 30 (81.08%) had not been vaccinated. Intensive care patients numbered 55, decreased by 22 from a day earlier.

Hey, Curious305: Can I throw used COVID tests in the trash? What about hazardous waste?

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Florida COVID update: A look at newly reported cases, deaths and hospitalizations

    Florida on Friday reported 5,325 COVID-19 cases and seven new deaths to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, according to Miami Herald calculations of CDC data.

  • 5 more people die of COVID-19 in B.C., as hospitalizations continue their downward trend

    B.C. health officials reported 744 people in hospital with COVID-19 on Thursday, including 120 in intensive care, as the province recorded five more deaths from the disease and 782 new cases. The new numbers represent a decrease of 18 COVID-19 patients hospitalized within the last 24 hours, including one fewer patient in the ICU. Overall hospitalizations, which typically lag behind spikes and dips in new cases, are down by 14 per cent from last Thursday, when 867 people were in hospital with the

  • 10 Facts You Might Not Have Known About The Cuda

    How well do you know this Mopar muscle car?

  • More Than 100 People Arrested as Police Disperse Ottawa Protesters

    More than 100 people were arrested by police on February 18, as crowds refused to leave after a weeks-long protest against vaccine mandates in Ottawa, Canada.This footage, filmed by Caryma Sa’d, shows a standoff between police and protesters on Rideau Street, with some demonstrators singing the Canadian national anthem.A second clip shows a protester talking on a small stage addressing the crowd.Ottawa police issued warnings early on Saturday morning, that anyone remaining at the protest would be subject to arrest. Credit: Caryma Sa’d via Storyful

  • Hillary Clinton says Fox News is 'awfully close to actual malice' in their coverage of her

    "It's funny the more trouble Trump gets into the wilder the charges and conspiracy theories about me seem to get," Clinton said.

  • Edin skips Sweden to Olympic curling gold, Britain 2nd

    BEIJING (AP) — Five-time world champion. Olympic bronze medalist. Olympic silver medalist. And now, finally, Niklas Edin of Sweden has claimed the only major title missing from a career in which he’s established himself as the most decorated curling skip ever. Four years after losing in the final to American upstart John Shuster in Pyeongchang, Edin led Sweden to the gold medal on Saturday, beating Britain 5-4 in the first extra-end men's final in Olympic history. “It feels so crazy, I almost ha

  • 'Inside the NBA' crew will do broadcast during All-Star Game

    For those who have wondered what Turner Sports' “Inside the NBA” crew is like while they are watching a game, they finally get their chance to find out during this weekend's All-Star Game. Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal and Kenny Smith will be doing “Inside the All-Star Game” on Sunday. The alternate broadcast will air on TBS while TNT has the traditional feed with Kevin Harlan, Reggie Miller and Dwyane Wade. Johnson said Tuesday that the intent is to react to the game and tell

  • Slovak youth hockey team erupts as country defeats U.S. to advance in Beijing Games

    This youth team paused practice to watch Slovakia's historic moment in Beijing. Their reaction says it all.

  • Peterson lifts Stars to 1-0 win in SO against Blackhawks

    CHICAGO (AP) — Jacob Peterson scored the deciding goal in the sixth round of the shootout, leading the Dallas Stars to a 1-0 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday night. Chicago’s Alex DeBrincat and Dallas’ Jason Robertson scored in the first shootout round. After that, goaltenders Marc-Andre Fleury and Jake Oettinger each stopped four shots. Oettinger stopped a fifth, by Jake McCabe, before Peterson faked Fleury and beat him between the legs for the victory. Dallas won its second straig

  • Morris returns from concussion to send Nuggets past Warriors

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Monte Morris hit a 3-pointer over Stephen Curry from the right wing as the final buzzer sounded and the basket held up on replay review, sending the Denver Nuggets past the Golden State Warriors 117-116 in a frenzied final minute Wednesday night. Curry hit an off-balanced 20-foot jumper over Morris moments before and converted the three-point play with 5.9 seconds left to finish with 25 points. Curry had just missed a step-back 3 with 21.2 seconds to play, when Morris secure

  • BEIJING SNAPSHOT: Promises of a 'fried-chicken pension'

    SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — As he leaves Beijing with two Olympic medals, South Korean short-track speedskater Hwang Daeheon sounds giddy about a “fried chicken pension” waiting at home. Hwang, who won the gold in the men’s 1,500 meters and a silver in the 5,000-meter relay, has been promised a lifetime supply of fried chicken by food industry tycoon Yoon Hong-geun, chairman of the BBQ delivery franchise who also served as the chief of South Korea’s athletic mission at the Games. “The first thing

  • Brad Gushue falls to Sweden, will play U.S. for Olympic curling bronze

    Make it a double takeout of Canada's teams on the curling sheet in Beijing. Brad Gushue lost twice Thursday and was eliminated from gold-medal contention in the Olympic tournament a few hours after Jennifer Jones' hopes for a second career podium at the Games were dashed despite a one-sided victory over Denmark in the women's competition. "It's not the end of the world if we don't win [gold]," Gushue told Postmedia before the Olympics. "My perspective is good on it. These teams from around the w

  • Auger-Aliassime through to Marseille semifinal one week after first title win

    MARSEILLE, France — Félix Auger-Aliassime is through to the semifinals of the Open 13 in Marseille. The Canadian beat Ilya Ivashka in 6-3 and 6-4 in the winning effort. The success comes a week after Auger-Aliassime won his first ATP title in nine attempts. He upset top-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas in his title-winning match at the ABM Ambro in Rotterdam. The 21-year-old lost his previous eight finals dating back to 2019. Auger-Aliassime will meet Roman Safiullin in one semifinal, while second-seed

  • Five things to watch at Beijing Winter Olympics on Sunday

    BEIJING — Sunday is the final day of the 2022 Winter Olympics. There isn’t a lot of notable action to speak of with the Games concluding, but there is one big Canadian story to be on the look out for. Here are five things to watch at the Beijing Olympics on Sunday, Feb. 20. Spectacular closing ceremonies to come The Olympics are coming to an end but that doesn’t mean they will end with a whimper. No, if the opening ceremony — with its glowing snowflake, dazzling digital displays and fireworks —

  • Finland hockey player goes from isolation to Olympic final

    BEIJING (AP) — Marko Anttila had time for many thoughts while in isolation at the Olympics. “Can I play here or not?” was one of them. The Finnish hockey veteran spent six days at an isolation hotel after testing positive for the coronavirus upon arrival in Beijing, wondering when he could resume his quest for gold. Anttila returned for the second game of the tournament, scored twice, and on Sunday will play in the final against the Russians looking to help deliver the country's first Olympic ho

  • Olympian fires back at haters 12 years later: 'I am not a helpless little b-tch'

    Jenise Spiteri's epic response to her haters was over a decade in the making.

  • This blind gamer winning against sighted ones

    Blindness has never slowed Zoe down. With a lot of patience and determination she can overcome everything, whether in the world of gaming or beyond.

  • Notable quotes from the 2022 Beijing Olympics: Feb. 18, 2022

    BEIJING — Here are some notable quotes from the Beijing Olympics on Feb. 18, 2022: "I'm speechless. I thought I had a good chance at a medal this week, more so in the 500 metres where I finished fourth. I had a tough week trying to get over that. It's a big shock to get a medal, it is amazing. It took a lot of belief and a lot of support to turn things around, and I'm really proud." —Speedskater Laurent Dubreuil on his silver medal in the men's 1,000 metres. --- “I’m pretty sad I couldn’t set a

  • Canadian skaters James and Radford would've laughed had someone suggested a comeback

    BEIJING — Eric Radford remembers marvelling at how China's Zhao Hongbo captured Olympic pairs gold with his wife Shen Xue back at the 2010 Games — at age 36. Radford was just 25 at the time. "I remember thinking 'That is crazy,'" Radford said. Now who's the crazy one? Radford, now 37 and with hair more salt than pepper, was back on Olympic ice on Friday, finishing 12th in the pairs short program with partner Vanessa James, 34, at the Beijing Games. Certainly neither veteran skater saw another Ol

  • Leafs defensive shortcomings remains cause for concern ahead of deadline

    Toronto fans are almost universally concerned about the second-line defensive pairing of Jake Muzzin and Justin Holl, with most believing an upgrade is needed before the trade deadline if the Leafs are to be considered legitimate Stanley Cup contenders. Subscribe to Yahoo Sports NHL on YouTube for the latest episodes of 'In the Mentions'.