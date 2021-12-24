Florida COVID update: State sees largest single-day case increase in pandemic history

Florida saw 31,758 COVID-19 cases Thursday, according to Miami Herald calculations of state data reported Friday to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control.

This is the largest single-day increase of newly reported cases since the pandemic began. The previous record was during the height of the delta wave in Florida with 27,584 cases reported on Aug. 27, according to Herald calculations.

No new deaths were reported for Thursday — though it is likely the Florida Department of Health will add deaths to Thursday’s total. The state has done this in the past when it has added cases and deaths to previous days during the pandemic.

In all, Florida has recorded at least 3,864,288 confirmed COVID cases and 62,347 deaths.

In the past seven days, as the omicron version of the virus has circulated, the state has added 22 deaths and 17,836 cases per day on average, according to Herald calculations of CDC data. That rolling seven-day case average is the highest it’s been since Sept. 3, when it was at 18,463.

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Florida

There were 2,191 people hospitalized for COVID-19 in Florida, according to the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services report on Friday. That is 278 more people hospitalized than in Thursday’s report, when 240 hospitals reported, but not necessarily the same hospitals. Friday’s hospitalization data was reported from 248 Florida hospitals.

COVID-19 patients now take up 3.99% of patient beds, compared to 3.54% in the previous day’s reporting hospitals.

Of the people hospitalized in Florida, 335 were in intensive care unit beds, an increase of 33. That represents about 5.37% of the state’s ICU hospital beds, compared to 4.90% the previous day.