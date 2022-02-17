Florida COVID update: State reaches 68,000 deaths, hospitalizations continue to go down

Florida on Thursday reported 6,336 COVID-19 cases and 658 new deaths to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, according to Miami Herald calculations of CDC data.

The CDC backlogs cases and deaths for Florida on Mondays and Thursdays, when multiple days in the past have their totals changed. In August, Florida began reporting cases and deaths by the “case date” and “death date” rather than the time they were logged into the system.

Of the deaths added, about 92% occurred in the past 28 days and about 59% in the last two weeks, according to Miami Herald calculations of CDC data.

In the past seven days, the state has added 179 deaths and 6,693 cases per day, on average. Florida has recorded a total of at least 5,769,916 confirmed COVID cases and 68,572 deaths.

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Florida

There were 4,920 people hospitalized for COVID-19 in Florida, according to the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services report on Thursday. This data is reported from 260 Florida hospitals. The number of people hospitalized across the state is 288 less than the day prior, when 237 hospitals reported.

COVID-19 patients take up 8.26% of all inpatient beds in the latest report, compared to 9.26% among the previous day’s reporting hospitals.

Hospitalizations during omicron’s wave have not approached records set during delta’s surge last summer. At delta’s August peak, more than 15,000 patients were hospitalized across the state, according to the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services.

Of the people hospitalized in Florida, 830 were in intensive-care units, a decrease of 32 from Wednesday. That represents about 12.87% of the state’s ICU beds, compared to 13.35% the previous day.

