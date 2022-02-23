Florida COVID update: Here are the state’s newest cases, deaths and hospitalizations

Florida on Wednesday reported 3,931 COVID-19 cases and no new deaths to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, according to Miami Herald calculations of CDC data.

In the past seven days, the state has added 149 deaths and 4,382 cases per day, on average, according to Herald calculations. Florida has recorded a total of at least 5,794,256 confirmed COVID cases and 68,955 deaths.

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Florida

There were 3,814 people hospitalized for COVID-19 in Florida, according to the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services report on Wednesday. This data is reported from 233 Florida hospitals. The number of people hospitalized across the state is 127 less than the day prior.

COVID-19 patients take up 6.61% of all inpatient beds in the latest report, compared to 6.97% among the previous day’s reporting hospitals.

Hospitalizations during omicron’s wave have not approached records set during delta’s surge last summer. At delta’s August peak, more than 15,000 patients were hospitalized across the state, according to the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services.

Of the people hospitalized in Florida, 636 were in intensive-care units, a decease of 11 from Tuesday. That represents about 9.94% of the state’s ICU beds, compared to 10.22% the previous day.