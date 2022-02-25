Florida COVID update: Here’s the latest on cases, deaths and hospitalizations

Florida on Friday reported 2,942 COVID-19 cases and one new death to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, according to Miami Herald calculations of CDC data.

In the past seven days, the state has added 139 deaths and 3,623 cases per day, on average, according to Herald calculations. Florida has recorded a total of at least 5,800,599 confirmed COVID cases and 69,554 deaths.

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Florida

There were 3,814 people hospitalized for COVID-19 in Florida, according to the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services report on Friday. This data is reported from 259 Florida hospitals. The number of people hospitalized across the state is 456 fewer than the day prior, when 258 hospitals reported.

COVID-19 patients take up 5.64% of all inpatient beds in the latest report, compared to 6.01% among the previous day’s reporting hospitals.

Hospitalizations during omicron’s wave have not approached records set during delta’s surge last summer. At delta’s August peak, more than 15,000 patients were hospitalized across the state, according to the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services.

Of the people hospitalized in Florida, 576 were in intensive-care units, a decease of 60 from Thursday. That represents about 8.98% of the state’s ICU beds, compared to 9.51% the previous day.