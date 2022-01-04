Florida COVID update: New death tolls in your county, and 1,214 more hospital patients

Florida reported 51,644 COVID-19 cases and no new deaths Monday, according to Tuesday’s report to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, based on Miami Herald calculations of CDC data.

The Florida Department of Health will most likely add deaths to Monday’s total. The state has done this in the past when it has added cases and deaths to previous days during the pandemic.

In all, Florida has recorded at least 4,360,178 confirmed COVID cases and 62,541 deaths.

In the past seven days, as the omicron variant circulates, the state has added 22 deaths and 56,421 cases per day on average, according to Herald calculations of CDC data. That rolling seven-day case average is the highest it’s ever been.

The CDC rates the community transmission for each South Florida county as “substantial.”

‘Enormous demand’: Miami-Dade libraries hand out 138,000 take-home COVID tests Monday

COVID deaths in South Florida and Manatee County





The CDC’s Community Profile Report released county-level death data for Florida’s 67 counties.

It is unclear when these newly reported deaths occurred. The Community Profile Report updates Florida’s county tolls and rates about once every seven days, when or after the COVID-19 weekly situation report is published by the Florida Department of Health on Fridays.

As of Monday’s Community Profile Report, Florida had a rate of 291 cumulative deaths per 100,000 people since the start of the pandemic. Two weeks ago, the state had a rate of 290 deaths per 100,000 people.

Here’s where death rates and tolls stand in South Florida and Manatee County, according to the CDC.

▪ Miami-Dade County’s death toll is 9,278, an increase of 18 deaths from Thursday’s report. That’s a rate of 341 cumulative deaths per 100,000 people since the beginning of the pandemic.

▪ Broward County’s death toll sits at 4,992, an increase of 14 deaths. That’s a rate of 256 cumulative deaths per 100,000 people since the beginning of the pandemic.

▪ Palm Beach County’s death toll sits at 4,329, an increase of seven deaths. That’s a rate of 289 cumulative deaths per 100,000 people since the beginning of the pandemic.

Story continues

▪ Monroe County’s death toll remains at 100, an increase of one death. The county would be at a death rate of 135 deaths per 100,000 people if its population were that large.

▪ Manatee County’s death toll sits at 1,229, an increase of two. Manatee has a rate of 305 cumulative deaths per 100,000 people since the beginning of the pandemic.

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Florida

There were 6,914 people hospitalized for COVID-19 in Florida, according to the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services’ Tuesday report. This data is reported from 230 Florida hospitals. The number of people hospitalized across the state is 1,214 more than the day prior, when 259 hospitals reported.

COVID-19 patients take up 12.72% of all inpatient beds in the latest report, compared to 10.08% among Monday’s reporting hospitals.

Omicron, so far, is not as deadly as delta’s surge last summer. Hospitalizations are approaching records set during delta’s wave from July through September.

At delta’s August peak, more than 15,000 people were hospitalized in Florida, with over 25% of all inpatient beds being filled by COVID patients, according to the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services.

Of the people hospitalized in Florida, 778 were in intensive-care units, an increase of 164 from Monday. That represents about 12.50% of the state’s ICU beds, compared to 10% the previous day.