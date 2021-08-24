Florida COVID update: 726 deaths, 42,143 cases added over last two days

Florida on Monday reported 42,143 more COVID-19 cases and 726 deaths to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, according to Herald calculations of CDC data.

The jump in the number of reported cases and deaths is due to the newest way deaths and cases are counted and the agency not reporting numbers on Sundays. The numbers include totals from the two weekend days.

The CDC implemented the change earlier this month, causing occasional one-day aberrations like the 726 additional deaths on Monday and 799 more deaths reported Thursday.

Nearly all of the newly reported deaths occurred after July 15, with 75% of those people dying in the last two weeks, according to Herald calculations of data published by the CDC. The majority of deaths happened during Florida’s latest surge in COVID-19 cases, fueled by the delta variant.

In all, Florida has recorded at least 3,082,733 confirmed COVID cases statewide and 42,716 deaths.

COVID-19 vaccine rates in Florida

As of the Monday report, 11,074,498 eligible Floridians — 51.6% of the state’s population — had completed the two-dose series of Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna, or have completed Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine, according to the CDC.

COVID-19 VACCINES IN South FLORIDA

The CDC reports that every county’s level of community transmission is high. Here’s how many people have been fully vaccinated in South Florida, according to the CDC.

▪ In Miami-Dade County about 1,767,788 people, or 65.1% of the county’s total population, are fully vaccinated.

▪ In Broward County about 1,070,854 people are fully vaccinated, or 54.8% of the county’s population.

▪ In Palm Beach County about 791,247 people are fully vaccinated, or 52.9% of the county’s population.

▪ In Monroe County about 45,629 people are fully vaccinated, or 61.5% of the county’s population.

▪ In Manatee County about 195,135 people are fully vaccinated, or 48.4% of the county’s population.

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Florida

Story continues

There were 17,143 people hospitalized for COVID-19 in Florida on Monday, according to data reported to the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services from 257 Florida hospitals. This is 110 fewer patients than yesterday’s COVID patient population.

COVID-19 patients also accounted for 29.88% of all hospital patients.

Of the hospitalized in Florida, 3,520 people were in intensive care unit beds, a decrease of 38. That represents 52.69% of the state’s ICU hospital beds from 257 hospitals reporting.

Monday’s Miami-Dade County report said there were 1,844 COVID patients in the county’s hospitals on Sunday, a decrease of 77 from the previous day’s report. Of the 144 new COVID patients, 127 (88.2%) had not been vaccinated.

Broward County does not release its COVID-19 hospital report for the weekend.