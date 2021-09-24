Florida COVID update: 7,753 more cases reported, hospitalizations continue to decline

Florida on Friday reported 7,753 more COVID-19 cases and 11 deaths to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention , according to Miami Herald calculations of CDC data.

In all, Florida has recorded at least 3,539,218 confirmed COVID cases and 53,116 deaths since the pandemic began.

In the past seven days, on average, the state has added 328 deaths and 7,724 cases to the daily cumulative total, according to Herald calculations of CDC data.

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Florida





There were 7,478 people hospitalized for COVID-19 in Florida, according to the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services Friday report. This data is reported from 262 Florida hospitals. That is 450 fewer patients than Thursday’s report, but also from two more reporting hospitals than the previous 260.

COVID-19 patients occupy 12.79% of all inpatient beds in the latest report’s hospitals, compared with 13.57% in the previous day’s reporting hospitals.

Of the people hospitalized in Florida, 1,939 people were in intensive care unit beds, a decrease of 102. That represents about 29.84% of the state’s ICU hospital beds compared with 31.24% the previous day.