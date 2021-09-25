Florida COVID update: 7,074 cases added to toll, hospital patients continue decline

Florida on Saturday reported 7,074 more COVID-19 cases and eight deaths to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, according to Miami Herald calculations of CDC data.

In all, Florida has recorded at least 3,546,292 confirmed COVID cases and 53,124 deaths since the pandemic began.

In the past seven days, on average, the state has added 328 deaths and 7,334 cases per day, according to Herald calculations of CDC data.

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Florida





There were 7,185 people hospitalized for COVID-19 in Florida, according to the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services Saturday report. This data is reported from 262 Florida hospitals. That is 293 fewer patients than Friday’s report.

COVID-19 patients occupy 12.26% of all inpatient beds in the latest report’s hospitals, compared with 12.79% in the previous day’s reporting hospitals.

Of the people hospitalized in Florida, 1,876 people were in intensive care unit beds, a decrease of 63. That represents about 28.80% of the state’s ICU hospital beds compared with 29.84% the previous day.