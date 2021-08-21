Florida COVID update: 46,571 more cases over last two days as hospitalizations rise

Florida reported 46,571 COVID-19 cases to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention over the last two days on Saturday, according to Herald calculations of CDC data.

The state also reported 53 new deaths in the last two days. In all, Florida has recorded at least 3,040,590 confirmed COVID cases statewide and 42,001 deaths.

On Friday, the CDC’s website did update with new figures, but it showed Florida and several other states had zero new cases and deaths on Thursday. The newest report of cases includes the not yet reported Thursday figures, 24,438 cases and 42 deaths.

COVID-19 vaccine rates in Florida

As of the Saturday report, 10,998,494 eligible Floridians — 51.2% of the state’s population — had completed the two-dose series of Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna, or have completed Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine, according to the CDC.

COVID-19 VACCINES IN SOUTH FLORIDA

The CDC reports that every county’s level of community transmission is high. Here’s how many people have been fully vaccinated in South Florida, according to the CDC.

▪ In Miami-Dade County about 1,756,630 people, or 64.7% of the county’s total population, are fully vaccinated.

▪ In Broward County about 1,062,927 people are fully vaccinated, or 54.4% of the county’s population.

▪ In Palm Beach County about 786,283 people are fully vaccinated, or 52.5% of the county’s population.

▪ In Monroe County about 45,373 people are fully vaccinated, or 61.1% of the county’s population.

▪ In Manatee County about 193,953 people are fully vaccinated, or 48.1% of the county’s population.

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Florida

There were 17,235 people hospitalized for COVID-19 in Florida on Saturday, according to data reported to the from 258 Florida hospitals. This is 37 more patients than yesterday’s COVID patient population.

COVID-19 patients also accounted for 29.49% of all hospital patients.

Of the hospitalized in Florida, 3,552 people were in intensive care unit beds, an increase of two. That represents 55.06% of the state’s ICU hospital beds from 258 hospitals reporting data.

Saturday’s Miami-Dade County report said there were 1,798 COVID patients in the county’s hospitals on Friday, a rise of 10 from the previous day’s report. Of the 202 new COVID patients, 182 (90.1%) had not been vaccinated.