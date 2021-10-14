Florida COVID update: 408 deaths added to state tally, fewer people in the hospital

Florida on Tuesday reported 408 more deaths and 3,377 additional COVID-19 cases to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, according to Miami Herald calculations of CDC data.

All but 154 of the newly reported deaths — about 62% — occurred since Sept. 16, according to the Herald analysis. About 33% of the newly reported have died in the past two weeks, the analysis showed.

In all, Florida has recorded at least 3,617,649 confirmed COVID cases and 57,711 deaths.

In the past seven days, the state has added, on average, 186 deaths and 2,845 cases per day, according to Herald calculations of CDC data.

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Florida

There were 3,353 people hospitalized for COVID-19 in Florida, according to a Thursday report by the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services, which compiled data from 255 Florida hospitals. The number of hospitalized COVID patients dropped by 107 from Wednesday’s report, when 233 hospitals submitted data. This continues a trend of decreasing hospitalizations.

COVID-19 patients take up 6% of all inpatient beds in the latest report, compared to 6.36% in Wednesday’s report.

Of the people hospitalized in Florida, 925 people were in intensive care unit beds, an increase of four. That represents about 14.55% of the state’s ICU hospital beds, compared to 14.53% from Wednesday’s report.