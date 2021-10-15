Florida COVID update: 2,821 more cases added to tally, fewer patients in hospitals

Florida on Friday reported 2,821 more COVID-19 cases and no new deaths the day before to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, according to Miami Herald calculations of CDC data.

The Florida Department of Health will most likely add more deaths to Thursday’s total, increasing it from zero. The state has done this in the past as it adds cases and deaths to previous days during the pandemic.

The last time the state saw no increase, consistently without backlogged deaths added later, was in early March of last year during the nascent days of the pandemic, according to CDC data supplied by the state.

In all, Florida has recorded at least 3,620,470 confirmed COVID cases and 57,711 deaths.

In the past seven days, on average, the state has added 186 deaths and 2,681 cases per day, according to Herald calculations of CDC data.

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Florida

There were 3,257 people hospitalized for COVID-19 in Florida, according to a Friday report by the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services, which compiled data from 255 Florida hospitals. The number of hospitalized COVID patients dropped by 96 from Wednesday’s report. This continues a trend of decreasing hospitalizations.

COVID-19 patients take up 5.83% of all inpatient beds in the latest report, compared to 6% in Thursday’s report.

Of the people hospitalized in Florida, 896 people were in intensive care unit beds, a decrease of 29. That represents about 14.05% of the state’s ICU hospital beds, compared to 14.55% from Thursday’s report.