Florida COVID update: 2,000 more cases added to state tally

Florida reported 2,000 COVID-19 cases and no new deaths on Friday, according to Saturday’s report to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, based on Miami Herald calculations of CDC data.

The Florida Department of Health will most likely add deaths to Friday’s total. The state has done this in the past when it has added cases and deaths to previous days during the pandemic.

In all, Florida has recorded at least 3,699,624 confirmed COVID cases and 61,631 deaths.

In the past seven days, on average, the state has added 69 deaths and 2,089 cases per day, according to Herald calculations of CDC data.

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Florida

There were 1,312 people hospitalized for COVID-19 in Florida, according to a Saturday report by the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services, which compiled data from 261 Florida hospitals. Hospitalized COVID patients decreased by 31 from Friday’s report, when 262 hospitals submitted data.

COVID-19 patients take up 2.26% of all inpatient beds in the latest report’s hospitals, compared to 2.31% reported in the previous day’s report.

Of the people hospitalized in Florida, 279 people were in intensive care unit beds, an increase of seven. That represents about 4.57% of the state’s ICU hospital beds, compared to 4.34% the previous day.