Florida COVID-19 update: Cases remain on the rise as 39,032 added to state toll

Florida on Monday reported 39,032 additional COVID-19 cases and 42 more deaths to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, according to Miami Herald calculations of CDC data.

This is the largest multi-day increase of newly reported cases since Sept. 6, which saw 46,105. The CDC backlogs cases and deaths for Florida on Mondays and Thursdays, leading to big increases. The increase also includes two days of data as the CDC doesn’t report cases and deaths on Sunday.

All but one of the newly reported deaths — about 98% — occurred since Nov. 29, according to the Herald analysis. About 83% of the newly reported have died in the past two weeks, the analysis showed.

In all, Florida has recorded at least 3,936,170 confirmed COVID cases and 62,389 deaths.

In the past seven days, as the omicron version of the virus has circulated, the state has added 18 deaths and 24,231 cases per day on average, according to Herald calculations of CDC data. That rolling seven-day case average is the highest it’s been since Aug. 23, when it was at 26,203.

The CDC rates the community transmission for each South Florida county as “substantial.”

‘Enormous demand:’ Miami-Dade libraries hand out 90,000 take-home COVID tests Monday

FLORIDA COVID VACCINE RATES

About 13,555,645 eligible Floridians — 63.1% of the state’s population — have completed the two-dose series of either the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines or have completed Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

VACCINATIONS IN SOUTH FLORIDA AND MANATEE COUNTY

Here’s how many people have been fully vaccinated in South Florida and Manatee County, according to the CDC.

▪ In Miami-Dade County, about 2,176,537 people, or 80.1% of the county’s total population, are fully vaccinated.

▪ In Broward County, about 1,316,417 people are fully vaccinated, or 67.4% of the county’s population.

▪ In Palm Beach County, about 944,574 people are fully vaccinated, or 63.1% of the county’s population.

Story continues

▪ In Monroe County, about 55,206 people are fully vaccinated, or 74.4% of the county’s population.

▪ In Manatee County, about 237,037 people are fully vaccinated, or 58.8% of the county’s population.

COVID-19 Hospitalizations in Florida

There were 2,406 people hospitalized for COVID-19 in Florida, according to the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services’ Monday report. This data is reported from 245 Florida hospitals. That’s 104 more than Sunday’s report from 245 Florida hospitals and 215 more than Friday’s report.

COVID-19 patients take up 4.47% of all inpatient beds in the latest report’s hospitals, compared to 4.27% in Sunday’s reporting hospitals.

Of the people hospitalized in Florida, 343 were in intensive care unit beds, an increase of 10 from Sunday’s report. That represents about 5.58% of the state’s ICU hospital beds, compared to 5.41% the previous day.

Monday’s Miami-Dade County report said there were 661 COVID patients in the county’s hospitals on Sunday, an increase of 262 from the previous day. Of the 183 new COVID patients, 125 (68.31%) had not been vaccinated. Intensive care patients numbered 63, an increase of 31 from the previous day.

Broward County’s Monday report said there were 527 COVID patients in the county’s hospitals. The county did not release a hospital report during the holidays. With the last report on Friday, patients have increased by 228 since then.