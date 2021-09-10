Florida COVID-19 update: 17,854 more cases reported. COVID patients continue declining

Florida on Friday reported to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention 17,854 more COVID-19 cases and three deaths, according to Miami Herald calculations of CDC data.

In all, Florida has recorded at least 3,409,012 confirmed COVID cases and 48,276 deaths.

In the last seven days, on average, the state has added 338 deaths and 14,326 cases to the daily cumulative total, according to Herald calculations of CDC data.

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Florida





There were 12,651 people hospitalized for COVID-19 in Florida, according to the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services’ Friday report. This data is reported from 261 Florida hospitals. That is 383 fewer patients than Thursday’s report, which also had two less reporting hospitals.

COVID-19 patients take up 21.51% of all inpatient beds in the latest report’s hospitals, compared to 22.36% in the previous day’s reporting hospitals.

Of the people hospitalized in Florida, 2,942 people were in intensive care unit beds, a decrease of 107. That represents 44.48% of the state’s ICU hospital beds from 261 hospitals reporting data, compared to 46.03% the previous day.