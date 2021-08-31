Florida COVID update: 18,608 more cases reported, eight new deaths, fewer in hospital

Florida reported Tuesday to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention 18,608 more COVID-19 cases on Monday, according to Miami Herald calculations of CDC data. The state also reported eight new deaths on Monday.

In all, Florida has recorded at least 3,250,454 confirmed COVID cases statewide. In the last seven days, on average, the state has added 263 deaths and 20,930 cases each day, according to Herald calculations.

During Florida’s third peak, COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations appear to be at record highs, but reports from the Florida Department of Health show ‘artificially’ few deaths in recent weeks.

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Florida

There were 15,682 people hospitalized for COVID-19 in Florida on Tuesday, according to data reported to the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services from 231 Florida hospitals. That is 106 fewer patients than Monday’s COVID patient population.

COVID-19 patients also accounted for 28.63% of all hospital patients.

Of the hospitalized in Florida, 3,426 people were in intensive care unit beds, a decrease of 68. That represents 51.45% of the state’s ICU hospital beds from 231 hospitals reporting data.