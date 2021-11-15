Florida COVID update: 1,992 cases, 147 deaths, fewer people in the hospital again

Florida on Monday reported to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention 1,992 COVID-19 cases and 147 deaths, according to Miami Herald calculations of CDC data.

In all, Florida has recorded at least 3,671,481 confirmed COVID cases and 60,845 deaths.

Of the deaths added Monday, about 75% occurred over the past 28 days and about 38% in the last two weeks, according to Herald calculations of CDC data.

In the past seven days, the state has added 61 deaths and 1,471 cases per day, on average, according to Herald calculations of CDC data.

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Florida

There were 1,374 people hospitalized for COVID-19 in Florida, according to the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services Monday report. This data is reported from 256 Florida hospitals. That is 65 fewer people than in Sunday’s report, continuing a decreasing trend of hospitalizations.

COVID-19 patients take up 2.43% of all inpatient beds in the latest report’s hospitals, compared to 2.55% in the previous day’s reporting hospitals.

Of the people hospitalized in Florida, 290 were in intensive care unit beds, a decrease of 11. That represents about 5.19% of the state’s ICU hospital beds compared to 5.39% the previous day. This number is based on 262 hospitals reporting compared to 264 hospitals.

This article will be updated.

