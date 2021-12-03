Florida COVID update: 1,983 new cases added to state toll as hospital patients increase

Florida reported 1,983 COVID-19 cases and one new death on Thursday, according to Friday’s report to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, based on Miami Herald calculations of CDC data.

In all, Florida has recorded at least 3,697,624 confirmed COVID cases and 61,631 deaths.

In the past seven days, on average, the state has added 69 deaths and 1,899 cases per day, according to Herald calculations of CDC data.

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Florida

There were 1,343 people hospitalized for COVID-19 in Florida, according to a Friday report by the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services, which compiled data from 262 Florida hospitals. Hospitalized COVID patients increased by 24 from Thursday’s report, when 259 hospitals submitted data.

COVID-19 patients take up 2.31% of all inpatient beds in the latest report’s hospitals, compared to 2.29% reported in the previous day’s report.

Of the people hospitalized in Florida, 279 people were in intensive care unit beds, an increase of 16. That represents about 4.34% of the state’s ICU hospital beds, compared to 4.24% the previous day.