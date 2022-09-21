Florida company recalls luxury brand hand sanitizer because it contains a carcinogen

David J. Neal
·1 min read

The presence of benzene caused Orlando company Salon Technologies International to recall hand sanitizer it made for luxury brand Antica Farmacista.

“Benzene is classified as a human carcinogen,” the Salon-written, FDA-posted recall notice said. “Exposure to benzene can occur by inhalation, orally, and through the skin. Depending on duration and level of exposure, it can result in cancers including leukemia, and blood cancer of the bone marrow and blood disorders which can be life-threatening.”

The 512 bottles of Antica Farmacista Ocean Citron in lot No. 1166A have an expiration date of 6/18/2023, went to the Seattle area and have a label with the logo for Seattle-based Alaska Airlines.

The label for Antica Farmacista hand sanitizer seems to indicate it’s made for Alaska Airlines.
If you have this hand sanitizer, throw it out or return it where you received it. If you have questions about this recall, reach out to Salon by emailing salontechnologiesint@gmail.com or by calling 407-248-2948, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Eastern time.

If the hand santiizer causes a problem, after notifying a medical professional let the FDA know via its MedWatch Adverse Event page or by filling out a form you can get by calling 800-332-1088. Then, notify Salon.

