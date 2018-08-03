Florida coach Dan Mullen's no-weapons policy has a gun loophole

Florida coach Dan Mullen says his no-weapons policy allows players to own guns.

Before you read that again, here's the Gators coach's explanation at media day, a week after one of his players was found with a loaded AR-15 in his car:

"We live in a country where that's one of your rights," Mullen said Thursday (via The Associated Press). "A lot of people I know have guns in their house to protect their homes and their family. What we do ... is really to educate them on weapons, on having guns. Why would you have it? What's the purpose of having it?

"To me, one of the biggest concerns with a lot of young people today is, if you're going to have a gun, make sure you're properly trained in knowing how to use it. … If you think you need to have a gun for home security, are you trained in using it? Is it a legal gun? Do you have a license? Are you qualified? What we're not looking for, to me, is gun accidents or issues where a gun could maybe cause a bigger problem than if there wasn't a weapon involved."

Interestingly, multiple players said Thursday that they believed Mullen's weapons policy had no room for interpretation.

"No weapons allowed. That's been our policy since Coach Mullen got here," receiver Josh Hammond said Thursday.

A week earlier, police found a loaded AR-15 rifle in the back seat of Gators receiver Kadarius Toney's car during a traffic stop. Toney, who told officers that he needed the weapon for protection following recent run-ins in Gainesville, wasn't cited because he hadn't violated Florida's open-carry law.

While players said Thursday there was no wiggle room in the team policy, Mullen said otherwise.

"It's a no-weapons policy in certain situations of how to be educated to not have (issues)," Mullen said. "No weapons, that's easy to remember. If I write out all the different (scenarios) — no weapons in these situations or have a weapon for a hunting situation, if I'm doing this, I store it at this location, I keep it here, I have gun safety rules and knowledge — that's not a quick catch to them to register in their mind. Does that make sense?"

Six Gators players, including Toney, top receiver Tyrie Cleveland and freshman quarterback Emory Jones, are subject to university disciplinary action after an on-campus altercation in May with some Gainesville residents, one of whom told police one player had an assault rifle. It turned out Toney had an Airsoft gun with the orange safety tip painted black so it looked like an actual weapon.

Last week's traffic stop found Toney with the real thing.

"Most discipline issues occur because someone made a poor decision," Mullen said. "It doesn't matter what form it is, whether you're talking about if someone stole something, if you're talking about a decision with a female, if you're talking about a decision involving drugs or alcohol, you're talking about a decision with a weapon, someone made a poor decision along the way. It's a constant education process on making good decisions."