Florida closing its COVID sites, but Miami-Dade will keep free tests, vaccines open

Daniel Chang
·7 min read

As Florida closes all of its COVID-19 mass public testing, vaccination and treatment sites due to a lack of federal funding, Miami-Dade will continue to offer tests and vaccines free-of-charge at more than two dozen sites around the county using a different national resource: the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Though Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said FEMA would reimburse the county “100%” for providing tests and vaccines to the uninsured through July 1, it’s not clear that the county will need to rely on FEMA that long after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators announced a deal on a $10 billion coronavirus aid package late Monday.

The agreement, which sets aside $5 billion for therapeutics, $750 million to prepare for future variants and the remainder for vaccines and testing, still needs approval from both chambers of Congress, and President Biden’s signature.

Until then, Miami-Dade will use FEMA’s Public Assistance Program to pay for tests and vaccines for the uninsured, Levine Cava said in a memo to commissioners on April 1.

“We will continue to make testing and vaccination as accessible as possible for those with or without insurance, to keep our community protected and our economy growing,” Levine Cava said in an emailed statement. “We will continue testing our wastewater and sequencing test samples to help monitor for new variants, to stay ahead of the curve in case we face future surges.”

New COVID Cases Rising

The issue of funding comes as new reported infections in Florida are rising due to the BA.2 subvariant, which now makes up 60% of new COVID-19 cases in the Southeastern United States, which includes Florida, according to CDC monitoring data.

During the week ended April 5, Florida added 1,505 cases and 39 deaths per day, on average, according to Miami Herald calculations of data published by the CDC — continuing a trend of rising cases that represent the first increase in over a month.

READ MORE: Florida COVID weekly update: New cases trend up for the first time in a month

For individuals with health insurance, COVID-19 tests, treatments and vaccines are typically covered. But the delay in federal pandemic response funding has already led to a reduction in the nation’s supply of monoclonal antibodies that can reduce the risk of hospitalization and death in infected persons.

The Florida Department of Health said the state will continue to distribute COVID-19 monoclonal antibody treatments received from the federal government, which has purchased all of the medications and distributes them to states. But the White House warned in mid-March that the federal government would soon run out of money to buy more monoclonal antibodies, forcing it to scale back allocations to states by more than 30% unless Congress renewed funding by late March.

A worker can be seen outside of a monoclonal antibody treatment site for COVID-19 at Miami Dade College North Campus in Miami, Florida on Wednesday, January 19, 2022. In April, as federal funds dried up, Florida closed more than a dozen public sites that provided monoclonal antibody treatments free-of-charge throughout the state.
A worker can be seen outside of a monoclonal antibody treatment site for COVID-19 at Miami Dade College North Campus in Miami, Florida on Wednesday, January 19, 2022. In April, as federal funds dried up, Florida closed more than a dozen public sites that provided monoclonal antibody treatments free-of-charge throughout the state.

This week, as federal funds dried up, Florida closed more than a dozen public sites that provided monoclonal antibody treatments free-of-charge throughout the state, said Steve Vancore, a spokesman for CDR Health, a logistics company contracted to run the sites.

CDR Health has administered more than 4 million COVID-19 tests, 2.7 million vaccines and more than 150,000 monoclonal antibody treatments throughout Florida during the pandemic, Vancore said. But after this week, the company will only offer testing, vaccination and monoclonal antibody treatments at its privately owned clinic in Tallahassee for insured and self-paying patients.

READ MORE: ‘Healthiest people get monoclonal antibodies.’ COVID therapy goes to those who need it less

In Miami-Dade, CDR Health operated state-funded monoclonal antibody treatment sites at Miami Dade College North and Tropical Park. Those sites no longer provide therapeutics, but continue to offer vaccination and testing.

Lack of federal funds for COVID-19

Pending renewal of pandemic funding from Congress, the federal government has run out of money to buy COVID-19 tests, treatments and vaccines and provide them to individuals for free. Monoclonal antibody treatments promoted by Gov. Ron DeSantis, and new antiviral pills that reduce disease severity, also are bought in bulk by the federal government and distributed to states, pharmacies, community health centers and other providers for free.

But in March, the White House said the government would be unable to fulfill a planned order for monoclonal antibodies. The Biden Administration, which had requested $22.5 billion in emergency funding, also warned that federal programs created to help states and local governments respond to the pandemic would have to end.

As a result, the federal government’s Health Resources and Services Administration or HRSA COVID-19 Uninsured Program stopped accepting reimbursement claims for COVID-19 testing and treatment services on March 22 and stopped accepting claims for vaccine administration on Tuesday.

An outline of the $10 billion agreement announced Monday by Sen. Chuck Schumer of New York, the Democratic majority leader, and Sen. Mitt Romney, a Utah Republican, does not include funding for the HRSA uninsured program. But the deal reportedly has President Biden’s support even though it is less than half of what the White House originally requested.

Uninsured may have to pay for COVID testing, treatment

Though the HRSA program has stopped accepting claims for the uninsured, the current supply of tests, treatments and vaccines were purchased by the federal government and remain free to all individuals regardless of their health insurance coverage status.

But once that supply runs out, the federal government cannot buy more until Congress approves an appropriation. That means people without health insurance will likely have to pay for testing and treatment or rely on safety net hospitals and programs.

Workers can be seen outside of a monoclonal antibody treatment site for COVID-19 at Markham Park in Sunrise, Florida on Wednesday, January 19, 2022.
Workers can be seen outside of a monoclonal antibody treatment site for COVID-19 at Markham Park in Sunrise, Florida on Wednesday, January 19, 2022.

The cost of a PCR test — the kind used at hospitals and many state sites — can range from $100 to $200. GlaxoSmithKline’s monoclonal treatment, sotrovimab, costs $2,100 per dose. A dose of Regeneron’s monoclonal antibody treatment costs the same amount.

Without free vaccines, tests and treatments, many Florida adults may be reluctant to seek care for COVID-19, and those who do may need public resources to cover the costs.

About 19.5% of Floridians ages 18- to 64-years-old had no health insurance coverage in 2020 — compared with a national average of 14% for the same group, according to the National Health Interview Survey conducted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In Miami-Dade, the taxpayer-owned Jackson Health System has seen a decline in the number of uninsured patients during the pandemic, said Mark Knight, chief financial officer. Part of the reason was an overall decline in visits to the emergency room, which many uninsured patients often use as a primary care provider.

As patient volumes have increased, though, Jackson Health is starting to see a return to a more familiar pre-pandemic mix of patients, including more people without health insurance, Knight said

That means the loss of the HRSA fund will add financial strain to Florida’s largest safety net hospital if Congress does not restore funding. In March, Florida legislators voted to eliminate a Medicaid funding pool that subsidized Jackson Health and about two dozen other Florida hospitals with a disproportionately high share of low-income and uninsured patients.

And two years into the pandemic, Jackson Health and other hospitals are struggling with staff burnout and added labor costs for overtime pay, bonuses and travel agency staffing. Knight said Jackson Health has about 1,000 job vacancies, including about 400 for registered nurses, because there’s a shortage of qualified workers and stiff competition for them.

“The impact of all these things is negative,” he said.

READ MORE: ‘We never ran from it.’ COVID left emotional scars on South Florida’s healthcare heroes

Preparing for COVID resurgence

With the omicon subvariant BA.2 fueling an uptick in cases, and a potential pandemic resurgence on the horizon, Miami-Dade’s Emergency Management Director Charles Cyrille said he’s keeping a close eye on the share of recent local tests that come back positive, known as the positivity rate.

Cyrille said most of the county’s 30 sites will continue to provide both tests and vaccines, though some will only provide testing, and hours will vary.

Once FEMA funding runs out, if Congress does not renew COVID-19 response funding Cyrille said he knows, “There will be difficult decisions.”

Cyrille said Miami-Dade’s testing and vaccination “infrastructure is way larger than anyone else in the state. We lead the state in our response efforts.” He said the county was able to respond quickly to the rise of the omicron variant in December and January because it had kept many of those services available to the public.

But Cyrille said he knows that the county could not have done it alone.

“The federal government has shouldered 100% of this,” he said. “It’s not possible to do it without them.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Toews helps Avalanche beat Penguins 3-2 for 28th home win

    DENVER (AP) — Devon Toews scored with 4:26 remaining, Darcy Kuemper stopped 38 shots and the Colorado Avalanche tied the franchise record for most home wins in a season with a 3-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday. It was win No. 28 at Ball Arena, matching Colorado’s marks from 2000-01 and 2017-18. At 28-4-3, Colorado possesses the league’s top home record. Nicolas Aube-Kubel and Mikko Rantanen also scored for Colorado in a fast-paced game that had just one penalty and featured tw

  • Eriksson Ek sets career high in goals, Wild top Capitals 5-1

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Joel Eriksson Ek scored his career-best 20th and 21st goals of the season and added an assist, and the Minnesota Wild cruised to a 5-1 victory over the Washington Capitals on Sunday night. Marcus Foligno built on one career-high with his 20th goal and set another with his 16th assist for the Wild, who have won nine of their last 10 games while earning a point in the other. Tyson Jost and Nicolas Deslauriers also scored as second-place Minnesota extended its lead to five points

  • Barzal, Varlamov help Islanders beat rival Rangers 3-0

    NEW YORK (AP) — Mathew Barzal had a goal and an assist, Semyon Varlamov stopped 27 shots for his 36th career shutout and the New York Islanders beat the rival Rangers 3-0 on Friday night. Casey Cizikas and Matt Martin also scored for the Islanders, who have won three straight and seven of 10. Varlamov, who had 10 shutouts last season — including four against the Rangers — got his second this season. Long considered out of the playoff picture, the Islanders pulled within 13 points of Washington f

  • Panthers clinch postseason spot with 5-3 win over Sabres

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jonathan Huberdeau set Florida’s single-season points record, and the Panthers clinched a playoff berth with a 5-3 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Sunday. Huberdeau scored his 24th goal to extend his point streak to eight games and raise his season total to 97, one more than teammate Aleksander Barkov’s record set in 2019. Anthony Duclair scored twice as the Panthers (48-15-6) established a franchise record for victories. Winning for the seventh time in eight games, Florida c

  • How does the NBA play-in tournament work? Rules, schedule, matchups

    The 2022 NBA play-in tournament tips off on April 12.

  • Coyotes players, broadcasters embarrass themselves harder than Zegras ever could

    Jay Beagle's violent response to Trevor Zegras's latest incredible goal reflects poorly — and accurately — on a franchise simply lagging behind the others.

  • Ducks' Trevor Zegras rips Jay Beagle for 'embarrassing' attack on Troy Terry

    Ducks rookie sensation Trevor Zegras was fuming over Jay Beagle's antics toward teammate Troy Terry late in the third period of Anaheim's blowout win.

  • The 10 best Blue Jays teams in franchise history

    These are the 10 best squads the Blue Jays have ever fielded entering their 45th year of existence.

  • Panthers overcome 4-goal deficit for 7-6 OT win over Devils

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Gustav Forsling scored twice, including at 1:45 of overtime, and the Florida Panthers overcame a four-goal deficit and beat the New Jersey Devils 7-6 on Saturday. Aleksander Barkov also had two goals. Defenseman Radko Gudas, Ben Chiarot and Brandon Montour each scored for Florida, which won its third straight game. Spencer Knight stopped six shots, picking up the victory in relief of goalie Sergei Bobrovsky, who was pulled after allowing six goals on 25 shots in the first two

  • Fond memories of Kyle "the G.R.O.A.T" Lowry

    Imman Adan is joined by Chris Walder to reflect on their best memories of Kyle Lowry. Listen to the full podcast on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Longtime Canadian Press sportswriter Neil Stevens saw it all and told it well

    Former Canadian Press sportswriter Neil Stevens, who earned Hall of Fame recognition in both lacrosse and hockey while criss-crossing the globe in more than three decades with the national news agency, has died after a battle with cancer. He was 74. Stevens was a rich character, a talented writer unflappable on deadline and someone who lived life to the fullest. In profiling Stevens ahead of his 2008 induction into the St. Catharines Sports Hall of Fame, Bernie Puchalski of the St. Catharines St

  • Senators' Josh Norris scores first career hat trick in 5-2 win over Red Wings

    OTTAWA — The first career hat trick for 22-year-old Ottawa Senators forward Josh Norris was memorable for him because of the opposing team. Norris, a Michigan native who drew up cheering for the Detroit Red Wings, scored three goals in Sunday's 5-2 win over the visiting Wings. "Definitely a little bit extra special," Norris said. Ottawa swept the weekend home-and-home against Detroit. Norris, who also scored in Friday's 5-2 victory in Detroit, reached the 30-goal mark this season his empty-net g

  • He did it again. 93-year-old runner Canio Polosa of London, Ont., secures 3 more Canadian records

    Retired doctor, 93-year-old Canio Polosa was hoping to finish Saturday's 10K race in London, Ont., in an hour and 20 minutes. He'd been training all winter and had already secured a 5K Canadian Masters Athletics record last fall. Turns out Polosa is even faster than he thought. He finished the Springbank Sprint 10K in 1:14:04. How does he do it? "I just keep working, doing something that I think helps," said a soft-spoken Polosa at the end of the race. "It was so much better than he expected," s

  • Nova Scotia women's curling team finishes perfect week with national title

    A Nova Scotia women's curling team will represent Canada at the world junior championship after winning a national title this week. Led by skip Taylour Stevens, Nova Scotia edged an Ontario team skipped by Emily Deschenes 7-5 in the championship game Friday in Stratford, Ont. The Nova Scotia team improved on a bronze-medal performance in 2020. "Honestly, it doesn't even feel real yet," Stevens said in an interview Saturday. "We can't wrap our head around it. It was an amazing week and I'm so pro

  • NHL broadcaster doubles down on controversial, violent opinion

    Tyson Nash had the opportunity to walk back his brutal comments. He chose not to.

  • Gostisbehere's OT goal lifts Coyotes past Blackhawks, 3-2

    CHICAGO (AP) — Shayne Gostisbehere scored on a deflection with 14.7 seconds left in overtime, Michael Carcone and Travis Boyd also scored, and the Arizona Coyotes beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-2 on Sunday night. The win was only struggling Arizona’s second in the last nine games (2-6-1). The slumping Blackhawks lost their fifth straight (0-3-2) after a two-game winning streak. Gostisbehere’s game-winner came with Chicago’s Patrick Kane in the penalty box and deflected off Chicago center Jonathan

  • 14-year-old surfer from N.S. heading to national competition in B.C.

    A 14-year-old surfer from the Halifax area is heading to B.C. this weekend to represent Nova Scotia at a national competition. Juniper Balch of Lawrencetown is no stranger to breaking down barriers in the largely white sport. She's the only Black surfer to compete in her age category in the province, her mom said. As a volunteer with the North Preston Surf Program, Balch also helps introduce other Black youth to the sport that she fell in love with as a seven-year-old. "Maybe I'll see one or two

  • Ève Gascon becomes 1st female goalie to win QMJHL game in 22 years

    Gatineau Olympiques netminder Ève Gascon has become the first female goalie to win a game in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League in more than two decades. The 18-year-old from Laval, Que., stopped 23 shots in the team's 7-3 win Friday over the Drummondville Voltigeurs. It was Gascon's second start for the Olympiques, with her first game last month ending in a 5-4 loss to the Rimouski Oceanic. Gascon is the first woman to play in the league in 22 years, when Charline Labonté — also the most rec

  • Making the case for each of the NHL's Norris Trophy contenders

    Four players have legitimate arguments to win the Norris Trophy this season. Here's the case for each one.

  • Matthews has hat trick, Maple Leafs beat Lightning 6-2

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Auston Matthews had three goals to tie the franchise single-season record for goals, and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 6-2 on Monday night. Matthews, who also had an assist and extended his goal streak to six games, had his seventh career hat trick — and fourth this season. The center equaled Rick Vaive’s mark with 54 goals set in 1981-82. Mitchell Marner had a goal and two assists, giving him 22 points (six goals, 16 assists) during a 10-game point stre