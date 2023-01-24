Florida Christian keeper earns shutout and scores. Gibbons and LaSalle soccer tie. Plus hoops

Goalkeeper Abby Nunez not only recorded the shutout, but she scored, too, as the Florida Christian girls’ soccer team shut out Riviera Prep 4-0.

In boys’ soccer, Deni Rivard is helping propel Cardinal Gibbons (10-3-4) which went 2-0-1 for the week, beating Fort Lauderdale and Westminster Academy and tying LaSalle.

Santiago Sanchez of the LaSalle boys’ soccer team.

Led by Mario Bardi and Santiago Sanchez, LaSalle later beat Belen Jesuit to improve to 11-1-3.

Hall of Fame

The new Southwest High Schol Sports Hall of Fame inducts its class of honorees, which includes Andre Dawson and Don Soldinger, during a dinner on the Southwest campus at 7 p.m. Feb. 25.

The event is open to the public. The full list of inductees can be found at sweaglessports.com/HOF/Inductees, and the link to purchase tickets is www.eventcreate.com/e/swhof.

Soccer

GIRLS: American Heritage-Plantation 4, Monteverde 0: Sami Villaverde 2 goals; Nyema Freeman 1 goal; Lily Sergeant Burns 1 goal. AH (11-2-2).

GIRLS: Florida Christian School 4, Riviera Prep 0: Annabelle Aquila 1 goal; Abby Nunez 1 goal; Ayleen Anador 1 goal; Giselle Thomas 1 goal. Gkp Abby Nunez shutout. FCS (3-6-2).

GIRLS: LaSalle 4, Coral Shores 1: Gabi Chong 2 goals; Javiera Escobar 1 goal; Alessandra Alvarez 1 goal; Natalie Islami 1 assist; Amanda Villasmil 1 assist. LaS (6-7-3).

GIRLS: Lourdes Academy 8, Westminster Academy 0: Tessa Abreu 1 goal, 2 assists; Coco Aguilar 3 goals, 1 assist; Andrea Mazin 1 goal, 1 assist; Lorena Alvarez 2 goals; Rebecca Sampedro 1 goal; Amanda Maceiras 1 assist; Sofia Castellan 1 assist; Gkp Stephanie Wyszkowski shutout. Lour (12-1-2).

GIRLS: Palmer Trinity 5, Key West 0: Scarlett Baur 3 goals, 1 assist; Angelica Deribeaux 1 goal; Brooklyn Schiffrin 1 goal; Emma O’Connor 1 assist; Gkp Luna Diaz shutout. PT (10-2-1).

BOYS: Cardinal Gibbons 8, Westminster Academy 0: Deni Rivard 2 goals, 1 assist; Jason Trujillo 2 goals, 1 assist; Danny Perret-Gentil 1 goal, 1 assist; Alejandro Herrera 1 goal; Tony Smolinski 1 goal; Henry Copelin 1 goal; Quincy Carter 2 assists; Dylan Garcia 2 assists; Adam Elkott 1 assist; Gkp Simon Toro 2 saves, shutout. CG (10-3-4).

Story continues

BOYS: Cardinal Gibbons 4, Fort Lauderdale 0: Deni Rivard 2 goals; Danny Perret-Gentil 1 goal; Dylan Moore 1 goal, 2 assists; Jason Trujillo 1 assist; Quincy Carter 1 assist; Gkps Simon Toro (2 saves), Juan Perez (2 saves) shutout. CG (9-3-4).

BOYS: Coral Gables 1, TERRA 0: Jesus Sandoval winning goal; London D’Ippolito 1 assist; Gkp Gerald Escobar shutout. CG (8-3-1).

BOYS: LaSalle 3, Belen Jesuit 1: Santiago Sanchez 2 goals; Mario Bardi 1 goal; Marlon Marin 1 assist; Miguel Sosa 1 assist; Rafa Murta 1 assist. LaS (11-1-3).

BOYS: LaSalle 2, Cardinal Gibbons 2: LaS: Mario Bardi 1 goal, 1 assist; Santiago Sanchez 1 goal; Gianfranco Arguello 1 assist. CG: Deni Rivard 2 goals; Dylan Moore 2 assists. LaS (10-1-3), CG (8-3-4).

BOYS: Miami Beach 4, Coral Reef 1: Gianluca Calabrese 1 goal; Kevin Valerio 1 goal; Maxwell Benitez 1 goal; Tomas Cortez 1 goal; Kamil Lazrak 1 assist. MB (14-2).

BOYS: NSU University School 3, North Broward Prep 0: Rafael Guerra 1 goal; Raul Leyva 1 goal; Joshua Riestra 1 goal; Gkp Nikolas Ricardo 11th shutout. Univ (13-1-1).

Basketball

The Braddock boys’ basketball team improved to 13-4 with a victory over Varela. Junior guard Markus Zenk filled the boxscore with 12 points, 9 rebounds, 6 assists and 3 steals. Senior guard Oscar Sanchez scored 15 points with 5 steals, and senior center/forward Leonardo Perez grabbed 15 rebounds, added 10 points and made 3 steals.

GIRLS: Gulliver Prep 34, Calvary Christian 24: Mikayla Brown 15 pts, 7 rebs; Quevedo 11 pts, 3 stls; Barras 4 pts; Dauphin 2 pts; Lopez 2 pts. GP (9-10).

GIRLS: Gulliver Prep 47, LaSalle 13: Ariana Lopez 10 pts, 4 asts, 4 stls; Mikayla Brown 18 pts, 6 rebs; Moreno 7 pts; Smith 4 pts; Barras 4 pts; Dauphin 2 pts; N.Quevedo 2 pts. GP (8-10).

GIRLS: Lourdes 52, Coral Gables 12: Luciana Picasso 20 pts, 4 rebs, 6 stls, 3 blks; Ana Sofia Sanchez 8 pts, 3 rebs, 4 asts; Isa Perez 6 pts, 4 rebs, 3 stls, 2 asts; Claudia Alessandrini 5 pts, 5 rebs, Andrea Luna 4 pts, 3 rebs, 4 stls, 2 asts. Lour (10-6).

BOYS: Braddock 87, Varela 57: Brd: Sanchez 15 pts; Aquilar 13; A.Lopez 12; Zenck 12; Perez 10; Hernandez 9; Barzaga 8; Suarez 7; Soto 3. Var: Summer 20 pts; Fernandez 13; Gomez 8; Vera 6; Angulo 4; Fong 4; Costa 2. 3-ptrs: Aquilar 3, Sanchez 2, Zenck 2, Barzaga 2, A. Lopez 1, Suarez 1, Soto 1. Rebs: Perez 15, Zenck 9, Suarez 6. Asts: Zenck 6, Suarez 6, Hernandez 3. Stls: Sanchez 5, Zenck 3, Perez 3, Aquilar 2. Half: Brd 38-15. Brd (13-4).

BOYS: Gulliver Prep 76, LaSalle 66: Jeremy Arnum 34 pts (13-17 FG); Ray Allen 12 pts (5-11 FG), 8 rebs; Jackson Mansfield 10 pts (4-7 FG), 8 asts. GP (13-8).

BOYS: Killian 51, Coral Reef 45: CR: Hunter Bostick 19 pts (2-5 3-ptrs), 3 rebs, 2 asts; Nikolaos Psarrakos 9 pts, 4 rebs; Gabriel Castro 8 p[ts, 2 stls. CR (8-9).

BOYS: South Dade 69, Coral Reef 66: CR: Nathaniel Wesley 16 pts (4-9 3-ptrs); Nikolaos Psarrakos 13 pts, 14 rebs; Gabriel Castro 12 pts, 5 rebs, 5 asts, 4 stls; Hunter Bostick 11 pts; Marcos Duro 7 pts, 8 rebs. CR (8-10).

BOYS: Westwood Christian 89, Downtown Doral 26: Gabriel Gallego 22 pts, 7 asts, 5 rebs; Michael Chigozie 17 pts, 16 rebs, 4 blks; Williams Nadasky 14 pts, 10 rebs, 6 stls. WC(6-5).

Wrestling

The Columbus wrestling team hosts its “Under the Stars” match against traditionally strong St. Thomas Aquinas on Wednesday on the school’s football field. JV starts at 6 p.m., followed by the varsity at 7 p.m. It is also Senior Recognition Night, marking the last home match of the season for the Explorers.

Coral Springs 72, Deerfield Beach 12; Monarch 41, Deerfield Beach 18.

Submit sports results

For high schools in Broward and Miami-Dade, if you have Winter varsity results along with top performers and their stats for this column, email hssports@miamiherald.com.

Basketball, soccer, wrestling.

They will run in the newspaper and online. Photos accepted, too. No deadline. Send after the game, the next day or weekly. You will be alerted when it will appear in the newspaper and online.

---

Roundup compiled by Jim Varsallone

jvarsallone@miamiherald.com