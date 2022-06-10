Florida cannot confront climate change without confronting lack of affordable housing | Opinion

MacKenzie Marcelin
·4 min read

Last weekend, heavy rain brought flooding in Miami. This was to be expected as June 1 marked the beginning of the Atlantic Hurricane Season; Nov. 30 marks its end. Some might not have a an ounce of fear, trepidation or concern about this, but for many, it is a huge concern.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) 2022 outlook, there is a 65% chance that this year’s hurricane season will be above average in activity. Climate change is a factor in this uptick. The threat of natural disaster will directly and dramatically affect not just lives, but housing — which is already at a premium, and in short supply.

In Florida, this means that a large portion of residents could be left unprotected in the wake of a natural disaster. They will not be able to afford new housing if displaced; they will not have adequate income to repair damaged housing; and, because there is evidence that suggests fewer homes are being bought and sold in response to climate change, there is less inventory available for anyone to occupy should a major hurricane touch down in our beautiful state.

Legislators must combat current housing practices now and also prepare for the inevitable.

The Miami-Dade County Office of Resilience, led by Maria Jose Orejuela, conducted community workshops, online surveys and stakeholder outreach efforts to create a strategy around adaptation to sea level rise in the coming decades.

In their online community resilience survey, 400 community members chose promoting equitable outcomes for all communities, strengthening building codes, implementing local and regional drainage improvements, and increasing and preserving natural barriers, such as mangroves, as top initiatives they would take if given the choice to preserve their communities.

This feedback is important for it demonstrates that residents are ready and willing to protect themselves — when and where politicians can’t or won’t. Further, it speaks to an inherent awareness about the ongoing effects of climate change.

At Florida Rising, where I serve as climate justice manager, we know that Floridians enter this hurricane season with grave concern about the impact of potential storms on people already experiencing housing insecurity. The people who feel this most acutely are women and children, people living in poverty and communities of color. Now, Floridians are being asked to weather an unpredictable hurricane season at a time of escalating housing costs, little to no regulation of rental properties and an overall lack of affordable housing.

For instance, there are countless stories of Florida residents being priced out of their homes because of landlords drastically and sporadically increasing rents to astronomical rates and with barely any notice — leaving some homeless. A March 2022 Florida TaxWatch report states overall median rental prices have exploded in metropolitan areas such as Miami, Tampa and Orlando.

Florida lacks preemptive housing regulation that requires new developments to include a percentage of affordably priced units. As developers (often out-of-state corporations or wealthy individuals) scoop up property they are developing with a certain population in mind. We know who that population is not — people of color with limited assets.

Parts of Greater Miami — from Miami Beach to Liberty City to Allapattah to Little Haiti to Brownsville to even South Dade — are at high-risk for hurricane storm surge, sea-level and tidal flooding, shoreline erosion and waves. Some of these areas also have high percentages of people living in subsidized and/or affordable housing (HUD, Section 8 vouchers, public housing, rents below market rate, etc.). They are vulnerable and would need unique support to recover from deadly storms.

Our organization is running “Justice on Every Block” campaigns for landlord registries and landlord accountability boards within the state. In St. Petersburg and Pinellas County, we are demanding elected leaders establish a registry to hold landlords accountable for complying with local safety ordinances; and to implement housing anti-discrimination ordinances to protect returning citizens. We’re also asking for a 90-day eviction notice period for pregnant tenants and/or those with children.

Ultimately, we believe housing is a human right, not a tool for profit. Everyone should have safe, affordable homes, rent control and development that doesn’t displace residents, especially during a crisis. Legislators should take pre-emptive strides toward safe, affordable housing that will be available now and into the future.

MacKenzie Marcelin is climate justice manager for Florida Rising.

Marcelin
Marcelin
Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Authorities: 3 dead, trooper wounded in Maryland shooting

    An employee opened fire at a manufacturing business in rural western Maryland on Thursday, killing three coworkers before the suspect and a state trooper were wounded in a shootout, authorities said. Washington County Sheriff Doug Mullendore said that three victims were found dead at Columbia Machine Inc. in Smithsburg and a fourth victim was critically injured. The suspect fled in a vehicle before authorities arrived at the scene and was tracked down by Maryland State Police, Mullendore said.

  • Canadian bobsled, skeleton athletes object to non-disclosure clause in contract

    Canadian bobsled and skeleton athletes fear their national federation is trying to silence them, saying a clause in their athlete agreement contradicts the principles of safe sport. The Bobsleigh Canada Skeleton athletes' agreement for 2022-23 includes a clause that athletes not "divulge or convey to others" any information that paints BCS in a poor light. And the non-disclosure clause remains in effect for six months following the termination or completion of an athlete's contract. "It basicall

  • Avalanche have unlocked new level of postseason resolve

    Colorado has dealt with its share of adversity throughout the playoffs, but nothing it hasn't been able to overcome.

  • Pavan, Humana-Paredes end 2-plus year beach volleyball tour title drought

    Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes gained a measure of revenge on Sunday and their first beach volleyball tour win since the 2019 Vienna Major. The Canadian duo outlasted Bárbara Seixas and Carolina Solberg Salgado in the women's final, prevailing 21-19, 20-22, 15-7 at the Pro Tour Elite 16 event in Latvia. All five of their victories in Jurmala were against a Brazilian opponent. "They're a great team and we knew we would have to play really, really well to beat them and to match them," Pava

  • Why the Raptors travel across the world to meet NBA prospects

    The assistant GM/VP of player personnel for the Raptors discusses why Toronto isn't shy to travel anywhere in the world to meet NBA prospects and how that impacts its drafting process.

  • Canada's men's team drops Volleyball Nations League opener to Germany

    The Canadian men's indoor volleyball team dropped its FIVB Volleyball Nations League opener 3-0 (25-19, 25-20, 30-28) to Germany on Tuesday in Ottawa. Stephen Timothy Maar had 18 points to lead Canada. Nicholas Hoag added 12. Christian Fromm scored 18 to lead Germany. In other Tuesday results, Serbia defeated Bulgaria 3-1, Iran downed China 3-1 and the U.S. defeated Slovenia 3-0. Canada returns to action on Friday when it will take on France at 7.30 p.m. ET. All action can be streamed on CBC.ca,

  • Gauld's penalty shot lifts Whitecaps to 2-1 victory over Real Salt Lake

    VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Whitecaps showed their "never say die" attitude once again Saturday, says goalkeeper Cody Cropper. After battling Real Salt Lake through a tough second half, the 'Caps appeared poised to accept a 1-1 draw until defender Luis Martins was cut down while streaking into the penalty area in injury time. Vancouver was awarded a penalty shot and attacking midfielder Ryan Gauld sent a ball soaring into the top-right corner of the RSL net, clinching a 2-1 victory three minutes i

  • Raising competition age for figure skaters not enough to combat abusive coaches, former skaters say

    By the time she was a teenager, Canadian figure skating champion Sandra Bezic was flying around the world to compete. Pushed by her parents to be at the top of the sport, she made it to the Olympics in 1972, when she was just 15 years old. At 17, Bezic retired from skating. She was struggling with an injury, burnout and pressure from those around her. "I hit a wall. There was no support system in place at the time. It was just, you know, sort of all my fault I failed," she told CBC News in an in

  • Adams gets starting quarterback job in Montreal, with Harris standing by

    MONTREAL — After a pre-season rife with uncertainty, the Montreal Alouettes finally have their man to start under centre this upcoming CFL season. Head coach Khari Jones chose Vernon Adams Jr., over Trevor Harris as his starting quarterback heading into Montreal's season opener Thursday at Calgary. "(Adams is) our starting quarterback, he had a really outstanding training camp," Jones said. "We really liked what we saw from him, he and Trevor both. They both played really well and we feel good w

  • Finland trips Canada 2-0 in U18 women's world hockey opener

    MADISON, Wis. — They had their chances and almost double the number of shots, but Canada couldn't find net and dropped a 2-0 decision to Finland in Monday's opening-round action of the U18 women's World Hockey Championship at LaBahn Arena in Madison, Wis. Ada Eronen and Oona Havana scored for Finland and Emilia Kyrkko stopped 40 shots for the shutout. Hailey MacLeod of Abbotsford, B.C. stopped 13 of 15 shots in the Canadian net. Finland went 1-for-6 on the power play, while Canada went 0-for-2.

  • Draisaitl deserves all the praise for valiant playoff fight

    Leon Draisaitl again proved he is amongst the game's elite by playing through injury at such a high level despite Edmonton's playoff disappointment.&nbsp;

  • Minus suspended Kane, relaxed Oilers facing elimination: 'No pressure on our end'

    EDMONTON — Zach Hyman was up big in a playoff series last spring. Fans of the Toronto Maple Leafs and Montreal Canadiens know what happened next. Duncan Keith, meanwhile, and his Chicago Blackhawks were down 3-0 to the Vancouver Canucks back in 2011 before triumphing in a trio of must-wins to force Game 7. At the tail end of their first seasons with the Edmonton Oilers, both men know the climb their current team faces is a daunting one. The Colorado Avalanche have captured the first three games

  • 'He is my son': Julian Champagnie on big brother Justin Champagnie

    NBA prospect Julian Champagnie breaks down what he's been asked to do in workouts with NBA teams, growing up with Justin Champagnie and how they've helped each other excel in basketball.

  • Bruins' Bergeron wins Selke Trophy for record 5th time

    Boston Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron has won the Selke Trophy as the NHL’s best defensive forward for a record-breaking fifth time. The honor unveiled Sunday before Game 3 of the Eastern Conference final could be Bergeron's last if he decides to retire on the verge of his 37th birthday. He does not have a contract for next season and has declined to say whether he plans to come back for a 19th season. Bergeron wouldn't be calling it a career because of diminished performance. He is still on to

  • Elks acquire Collins, Ivey from Argos in exchange for sixth-round pick in 2023

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks have acquired defensive back Jalen Collins and linebacker Martez Ivey from the Toronto Argonauts in exchange for a sixth-round pick in the 2023 CFL Draft. Ivey made his CFL debut with the Argos last season, suiting up for one regular-season game against the Elks, before starting at right tackle for Toronto in the Eastern final against Hamilton. The Apopka, Fla., native previously spent time in NFL training camps with the Carolina Panthers (2021) and New England Patri

  • Avalanche down Oilers 4-2 to take 3-0 stranglehold on Western Conference final

    EDMONTON — Evan Bouchard's bullet shot on a power play with under eight minutes to go in regulation clanked off Avalanche goaltender Pavel Francouz's right post. Eleven seconds later, the Oilers defenceman was picking himself up off the ice, outmuscled by J.T. Compher at Edmonton's blue line after the Colorado centre exited the penalty box before sneaking an innocent-looking shot through Mike Smith's pads. The Oilers were close Saturday night — a lot closer than they've been all series. They're

  • Gausman and defence struggle early as Blue Jays fall 8-6 to Twins

    TORONTO — Blue Jays starter Kevin Gausman judged the rubber-match loss to the Minnesota Twins as his worst outing of the season. Gausman (5-4) surrendered nine hits and five runs (three earned), a walk and struck out three in an 8-6 loss that allowed the Twins (32-24) to take two of three in the weekend set against the Blue Jays (31-21) on Sunday. The first-year Toronto righty lasted only 3 ⅔ innings. It was the first time in his 11 starts he didn't make it to the fifth inning. In the first two

  • Angels fire manager Joe Maddon amid 12-game losing streak

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Angels fired manager Joe Maddon on Tuesday with the team mired in a 12-game losing streak. Third base coach Phil Nevin will be the Angels' interim manager when they host Boston on Tuesday night. Maddon went 130-148 with the Angels, who hired him before the coronavirus-shortened 2020 season. Maddon spent three decades of his career as a player and coach for the Angels before going on to an impressive managerial career in Tampa Bay and with the Chicago Cubs,

  • Oilers want him back, but future remains uncertain for Evander Kane

    Since signing with the Oilers in January, Evander Kane has regained some of his lost value and has emerged as one of the offseason's top free agents.

  • Canada-Panama soccer game cancelled amid contract dispute

    VANCOUVER — Canada's men's soccer team refused to play a scheduled World Cup warmup match on Sunday against Panama amid a contract dispute between the players and the sport's national governing body. Canada Soccer confirmed the match, scheduled for B.C. Place in Vancouver, was cancelled less than two hours before kickoff. Hundreds of disappointed fans dressed in red and white uniforms lingered outside the stadium after the news broke. The Canadian players issued a statement Sunday afternoon sayi