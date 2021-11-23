Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute Announces Senior Leadership Promotions & Appointments

Fort Myers, Florida, Nov. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute (FCS) is pleased to announce the following promotions and additions to its senior leadership team

“These individuals bring a depth of diversity, talent, skill, and expertise that is valued and so vital to our ongoing success,” said FCS Chief Executive Officer Nathan H. Walcker. “Collectively, they will help to further enhance our national reputation for exceptional and compassionate patient.”

Chris Chadwick has joined FCS as Vice President Service Delivery & Infrastructure. Chris oversees the management, development, delivery, and maintenance of the FCS IT infrastructure and service delivery functions across the organization and drives the planning and deployment of strategic initiatives to enhance all end-to-end IT solutions.

An accomplished leader in enterprise support and infrastructure management, Chris has extensive experience in global team building, client management, and data driven process engineering with a focus on maximizing efficiency, service delivery, and client satisfaction.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in Information Technologies from the University of Phoenix and is currently pursuing a Master of Business Administration with a concentration in Data Analytics at Texas A&M University. He holds a number of professional certifications.

Read his full bio here: https://flcancer.com/staff/chris-chadwick/

Inga Gonzalez has been promoted to Senior Vice President Practice Operations. She oversees clinic locations covering FCS’s presence in Central and Northeast Florida, leading the implementation of strategic imperatives to drive patient satisfaction, physician and team member engagement, and improve efficiencies and effectiveness within the clinical setting.

She has a key role in the development and redesign of new sites of care to support the growth of the practice, and also works to strengthen and expand relationships with healthcare systems, referring physicians, vendors, and other market-based partners.

Inga joined the FCS operations team in 2009 and was named FCS Vice President of Operations for Central Florida in 2017. She has led and supported various acquisitions/mergers and actively contributed to the opening and expansions of several new offices.

Read her full bio here: https://flcancer.com/staff/inga-gonzalez/

John Mills has been promoted to Vice President of Pharmacy Services. He is responsible for the daily oversight of all pharmacy services for Rx to Go, the FCS oral oncolytic specialty pharmacy, and supports the continued growth of pharmacy operations. Since joining FCS in 2019 as Director of Payer Relations and Business Strategy, John has devised and implemented numerous impactful strategies to ensure organizational effectiveness and he has been influential in strengthening payer relationships, enabling more patients to be served and eliminating delays in treatment.

He previously spent more than 25 years working in healthcare leadership and business development roles with additional experience as a consultant for several start-ups and private equity backed healthcare companies. He is a graduate of the University of Arkansas.

Read his full bio here: https://flcancer.com/staff/john-mills/

Marilyn Morales, EdS, MS, MBA, LBBP, CPT has been promoted to Senior Vice President Organizational Effectiveness and Learning. Marilyn drives learning, performance improvement, and engagement strategies to help identify, support, and develop team members at all levels to feel empowered to succeed in their roles within an environment of continuous learning. In collaboration with key stakeholders across the organization, her responsibilities also include employee safety and wellbeing, the enculturation of the patient experience, and the management of key external relationships with clinical programs and educational institutes. She also serves as FCS’s Learning Officer.

Marilyn joined FCS in 2018, bringing more than 25 years of progressive operations, learning development, and organizational effectiveness experience. A retired U.S. Navy Veteran, Marilyn holds a Master’s in Business Administration from Bellevue University, a Master’s in Science in Organizational Leadership with Distinction from Mercy College, and a Bachelor of Science in Workforce Education from Southern Illinois. She is currently pursuing her Doctorate in Education at Liberty University.

Read her full bio here: https://flcancer.com/staff/marilyn-morales/

Amy Pacey, MBA, SPHR has joined FCS as Senior Vice President People & Culture. Amy oversees strategic HR initiatives to attract, engage, and retain the FCS workforce by enhancing talent management and attraction practices, improving the efficiency and effectiveness of HR processes and programs, and implementing workforce planning, engagement, and diversity initiatives to support FCS’s goal of becoming an employer of choice. She also serves as FCS’s Diversity Officer.

Amy is a senior human resource executive with more than 30 years of progressive experience spanning all aspects of human resources for large, multi-site health systems, hospitals, and physician practices. She received a Master of Business Administration from the University of Miami and a bachelor’s degree in Public Relations from the University of South Florida. Amy is a certified Senior Professional of Human Resources (SPHR).

Read her full bio here: https://flcancer.com/staff/amy-pacey/

Jeffrey Rubin has been promoted to Senior Vice President Practice Operations. He oversees clinical locations covering FCS’s presence throughout the West Coast of Florida from Tallahassee to Naples and leads the implementation of strategic imperatives to drive patient satisfaction, physician and team member engagement, and improve efficiencies and effectiveness within the clinical setting. Jeff also plays a key role in the development and redesign of new sites of care to support the growth of the practice and works to strengthen and expand relationships with healthcare systems, referring physicians, vendors, and other market-based partners.

Jeff brings extensive practice management experience coupled with a clinical background and perspective to his senior leadership role. Jeff has been with FCS since 2003. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Biomedical Science from the University of South Florida.

Read his full bio here: https://flcancer.com/staff/jeffrey-rubin/

# # #

