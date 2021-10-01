Medical Oncologist to Succeed Lucio Gordan, MD in 2022

Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute Names Michael Diaz, MD as President & Managing Physician

CEO Nathan H. Walcker, President & Managing Physician Lucio Gordan, MD, and Assistant Managing Physician Michael Diaz, MD

Fort Myers, Fla, Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute (FCS) is pleased to announce that Michael Diaz, MD will assume the role of President & Managing Physician, effective January 1, 2022. He succeeds Lucio Gordan, MD, who has served in that position since 2018. Dr. Gordan will continue to practice as a medical oncologist at the FCS Gainesville Cancer Center and serve as Chief Medical Officer of Therapeutics and Analytics for the statewide practice.

In announcing the decision of the FCS Executive Board, Chief Executive Officer Nathan H. Walcker noted that medical oncologist Dr. Michael Diaz considers it “a privilege and an amazing opportunity” to help make the world a better place for cancer patients. “Through his compassionate delivery of cancer care and his involvement in research, advocacy, and philanthropic initiatives, he works tirelessly to ensure that cancer patients in the Tampa Bay region and across Florida and the U.S. have ready access to affordable, high quality cancer care in their local communities,” said Walcker. “He is ideally suited to fill this executive leadership role and lead our practice forward.”

He added, “The achievements we have made over the last three years under Dr. Gordan’s leadership have been very substantial, practice-transforming, and enhancing. We are stronger than ever in all measurable aspects and we are grateful that Dr. Gordan will continue to contribute to future successes and innovations in this newly-created leadership role.”

Dr. Diaz joined FCS in 2011 and provides care at two FCS office locations in St. Petersburg, Florida. He has served as Assistant Managing Physician for the statewide practice since November of 2018. He currently serves on the FCS Executive Board and, for the past seven years, as Director of Patient Advocacy. A recognized leader in advocating on behalf of cancer patients, he is a frequent presence in Tallahassee and in Washington, D.C. working to ensure that cancer patients have access to state of the art, affordable cancer care that is close to home.

Dr. Gordan frequently participates in national and international meetings as a speaker and key thought leader. He is a member of the board of directors for the Community Oncology Alliance (COA) and Florida Association of Clinical Oncology (FLASCO). As a cancer researcher and the recipient of research grants, he remains actively engaged in clinical studies. His work has been published in several peer-reviewed journals. He serves on the editorial board of several oncology journals. In 2013, Dr. Gordan was awarded the prestigious FRIST Award from the Hospital Corporation of America (HCA) in recognition of his service in the Gainesville community and at North Florida Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Gordan said, “I am proud of the many milestones that we have accomplished to position our organization for future success for years to come. Dr. Diaz is an extraordinary individual, physician, and experienced leader in community oncology. He is well-respected nationally and we are very fortunate that he has agreed to take my place in this leadership position. FCS will be in the most capable hands with him, the Executive Board, other physician leaders, and our executive and senior management.”

About Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, LLC: (FLCancer.com)

Recognized by the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) with a national Clinical Trials Participation Award, Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute (FCS) offers patients access to more clinical trials than any private oncology practice in Florida. In the past four years, the majority of new cancer drugs approved for use in the U.S. were studied in clinical trials with Florida Cancer Specialists participation.* Trained in prestigious medical schools and research institutes, our physicians are consistently ranked nationally as Top Doctors by U.S. News & World Report.

Founded in 1984, Florida Cancer Specialists has built a national reputation for excellence that is reflected in exceptional and compassionate patient care, driven by innovative clinical research, cutting-edge technologies and advanced treatments, including targeted therapies, genomic-based treatment, and immunotherapy. Our highest values are embodied by our outstanding team of highly trained and dedicated physicians, clinicians and staff.

*Prior to approval

