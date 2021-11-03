FLORIDA CANCER SPECIALISTS & RESEARCH INSTITUTE GYNECOLOGIC ONCOLOGIST JESSICA STINE, MD NAMED NATIONAL GYNECOLOGIC ONCOLOGY OBSERVATION SITE

Prestigious designation delivers advanced clinical training for robotic surgery

Tampa, Fla., Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jessica Stine, MD, gynecologic oncologist with Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute (FCS), and an advanced robotic surgeon who performs the highest volume of GYN robotic surgery in the Tampa Bay area, has been designated as a National GYN Oncology Observation Site for Intuitive Surgical.

Dr. Stine is one of eight sites in the U.S. providing peer-to-peer advanced clinic training for surgeons who perform minimally invasive gynecologic procedures using the da Vinci ® robotic-assisted surgical system. She was selected based on her extensive experience performing more than 1,500 da Vinci® surgery cases, and for meeting and exceeding best in class volume and efficiency metrics and clinical outcomes.

During the past 20 years, da Vinci platforms have pioneered new operating room capabilities and transformed the field of minimally invasive surgery. In robot assisted procedures, surgeons are aided by high definition, 3D cameras and specially designed surgical tools, enabling them to operate with a high degree of precision and control. As a result, patients experience many benefits, including less pain, faster recovery time, less risk of infection and other side effects, and minimal scarring. It is estimated that surgeons have completed more than seven million surgical procedures using da Vinci surgical systems.

“FCS is on the forefront in the use of new technologies. We can perform technically challenging procedures in a very minimally invasive way, resulting in better patient outcomes,” said Dr. Stine. “As an observation site, I am bringing an academic teaching opportunity to my community, which will elevate care for cancer patients locally and across the country.”

FCS President & Managing Physician Lucio Gordan, MD said, “As the use of minimally invasive surgery expands in oncology treatment, it is critically important that surgeons have opportunities for one-on-one training and coaching on best practices with an experienced and highly regarded colleague such as Dr. Stine.”

“This is a significant and prestigious designation,” noted FCS Chief Executive Officer Nathan H. Walcker. “FCS is pleased to welcome physicians from around the country to spend time in the operating suite with Dr. Stine and learn the advanced robotic-assisted surgical techniques necessary to achieve the highest quality patient outcomes.”

Minimally invasive surgery is frequently used to treat the majority of gynecologic cancers. Consultation with a Board-certified gynecologic oncologist is a crucial component of treatment planning.

