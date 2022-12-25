Florida came close to having a white Christmas. Watch what fell from the sky

Omar Rodríguez Ortiz
·2 min read

Florida might not get a white Christmas this year but it got close, according to the National Weather Service in Melbourne.

The weather service confirmed that partially melted snowflakes known as sleet were observed Sunday morning near the Rockledge, Viera, and Merritt Island areas in Brevard County. According to the agency, sleet can accumulate on the ground and look like snow.

Videos posted on social media show ice pellets falling in residential areas while parts of the county were under a freeze watch. At 6 a.m., temperatures plummeted to 28 in Daytona Beach, 30 in Leesburg, 28 in Sanford, 30 in Orlando, 34 in Melbourne, 36 in Vero Beach and 37 in Fort Pierce.

READ MORE: It’s a cold Christmas in Miami. When will it warm up? What about the Dolphins game?

“Best Christmas ever,” Twitter user @kahristah wrote from Rockledge, and shared videos of the falling sleet.

User @SteveOStereo posted a video showing ice pellets falling on top of a car.

“SLEET on Christmas Morning in Rockledge!” he said.

And @ACarl8610 said he spotted sleet on Merritt Island.

Here are more videos and photos of falling sleet in Brevard:

Facts about sleet

Sleet occurs when snowflakes only partially melt when they fall through a shallow layer of warm air, according to the weather service’s website.

These slushy drops refreeze as they next fall through a deep layer of freezing air above the surface, and eventually reach the ground as frozen rain drops that bounce on impact.

Depending on the intensity and duration, sleet can accumulate on the ground much like snow.

Latest Stories

  • Winter storm Elliott: America faces coldest Christmas in memory as 800k without power and thousands of travellers stranded - live

    Follow The Independent’s live tracker for updates on US weather chaos this festive season

  • Massive winter storm brings snow and freezing temperatures to US

    Tens of millions of Americans have endured bone-chilling temperatures, blizzard conditions, power outages and cancelled holidays after a winter storm that forecasters said was nearly unprecedented in its scope. The conditions exposed 60% of the US population – more than 200 million people – to some sort of winter weather advisory or warning. The US National Weather Service’s map “depicts one of the greatest extents of winter weather warnings and advisories ever”, forecasters said.

  • NFL Week 16 scores: Aaron Rodgers leads Packers past Dolphins; Cowboys down Eagles

    The NFL takes center stage on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day and several teams are looking for a holiday miracle with the playoffs on the horizon.

  • Manitoba nursing stations face 'extreme shortage of nurses' over holidays

    The chief of a northern Manitoba First Nation fears for his community's safety amid a critical nursing shortage at nursing stations across the province over the holidays. Three of 16 nurses are working this week in Pimicikamak, which has an on-reserve population of nearly 5,000. "It's putting our people at risk. We can't even get our people to be seen by nurses. They have to be triaged by phone," said David Monias, chief of Cross Lake. The community, which is 540 kilometres north of Winnipeg, de

  • California 19-year-old arrested in bogus parking ticket scam

    SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (AP) — A 19-year-old man designed fake parking tickets and put them on cars near the beach in Northern California last week in the hopes of collecting real payments, authorities said. The man put the false citations — which included a QR code linking potential victims to a website to pay a fine — on cars late Wednesday night, said Santa Cruz police. Investigators do not know how many fake tickets the man put on cars or how many victims may have paid the bogus fines. Police too

  • Two still missing after avalanche in Austria on Christmas Day

    One person was rescued while emergency services continue their search

  • Bah, humbug for a Christmas gift not there. Dolphins lose 4th in row, jeopardize playoffs | Opinion

    The Miami Dolphins’ first Christmas Day home game in 16 years on Sunday found hopes for the team as high as they’ve been in about that long -- the combination making for a special occasion with a festive feel.

  • US winter storm: Icy blast hits 250m Americans and Canadians

    At least 19 deaths are linked to the freeze, which has brought blizzards and floods to the US and Canada.

  • Buffalo Firefighters Dig Themselves Out of Deep Snow

    Deep snow and abandoned vehicles continued to hamper emergency response efforts following a massive winter storm in Buffalo, New York, on Sunday, December 25, city officials told local media.This footage was filmed by Cheryl Marranco, who said she captured it as firefighters attempted to dig their truck out of snow in Buffalo on Sunday.“Those poor, brave firemen are still out there trying to getting ‘unstuck’ from the snow,” Marranco told Storyful. Credit: Cheryl Marranco via Storyful

  • US winter storm: Stranded Native Americans burn clothes for warmth

    "We're fighting a losing battle," says Oglala Sioux Tribe's president as the reservation is cut off by impassable roads.

  • Seven dead in Buffalo as winter storm freezes eastern U.S. on Christmas Day

    (Reuters) -A deadly blizzard pummeled Buffalo, New York, on Christmas Day, trapping people in their cars, causing power outages and raising the death toll from a severe winter storm system that has swept the United States. Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said the death toll from the storm had risen to seven from three overnight in the Buffalo region in far western New York.

  • Back-to-back losses leave Commanders in QB quandary

    SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Back-to-back losses haven't knocked Washington out of playoff position just yet. The question is which quarterback coach Ron Rivera will turn to to get the Commanders into the postseason. Taylor Heinicke was replaced by Carson Wentz after two turnovers in the fourth quarter and the Commanders lost 37-20 to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, putting the question about the starting quarterback in doubt heading into the most important part of the season. “I’ll make a deci

  • Late, critical mistake costs Patriots for 2nd straight week

    FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — For the second straight week, the fate of the New England Patriots was sealed on a late-game mistake. Entering a crucial three-game stretch with little margin for error, the Patriots saw their playoff hopes pushed further in the wrong direction when Rhamondre Stevenson fumbled the ball at the worst possible moment, essentially sealing a 22-18 defeat to Cincinnati. One of the team’s top performers this season, Stevenson lost the ball with New England trailing by four and

  • Lions get run over, miss chance to grab playoff spot

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Detroit Lions had every reason to be confident when they arrived at Bank of America Stadium. Their offence was on roll and their defensive issues — particularly stopping the run — appeared to have been resolved. They’d won six of seven games, vaulting into contention for a wild-card berth. That’s what made Saturday’s 37-23 loss to Carolina all the more inexplicable. The Lions allowed the Panthers to pile up a franchise-record 570 yards — including 320 on the ground. D'

  • Stone scores twice in 3rd, Golden Knights beat Coyotes 5-2

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Mark Stone had many opportunities to score in the first two periods Wednesday night with several high-quality chances, but couldn't get the puck past Arizona Coyotes goalie Karel Vejmelka. More chances came in the third period, and Stone didn't let those go to waste. He put Vegas ahead for good with a power-play goal 8:56 into the final period and later scored short-handed to help the Golden Knights end a dry spell at home with a 5-2 victory. Stone, who also had an assist, becam

  • World Juniors: Players to watch from all 10 teams

    The 2023 World Juniors are loaded with talent. Here are the players to keep your eye on throughout the tournament.

  • Senators-Red Wings game postponed due to severe winter storm brewing in Ontario

    OTTAWA — The Ottawa Senators' game Friday night against the Detroit Red Wings has been postponed due to a severe winter storm forecast for much of Ontario. The game has been rescheduled to Monday, Feb. 27, at 7 p.m. ET. The Senators are scheduled to host the Washington Capitals on Thursday night. With Friday's game rescheduled, they will next play Tuesday against Boston at the Canadian Tire Centre. “While unfortunate that we have to postpone the game, the safety of our players, fans, staff and t

  • Hourlong delay to kickoff forced by cold no issue for Texans

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Houston coach Lovie Smith took a nap, and the Texans simply pushed back their pregame schedule by an hour. While the Tennessee Titans had little desire to talk about anything other than finding a way to end a skid that now has reached five straight after a 19-14 loss to the Texans on Saturday and not the delay before playing the coldest home game in franchise history. The extreme cold and power outages in the region forced the delay announced about 90 minutes before kicko

  • Giants drop chance to clinch playoff spot in loss to Vikings

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — With the New York Giants putting together their first sustained drive at Minnesota, tight end Daniel Bellinger hauled in a 16-yard pass from quarterback Daniel Jones and tried to pick up extra yardage. Vikings rookie linebacker Brian Asamoah came from behind and chopped the ball out of Bellinger’s hands and deftly scooped up the fumble at the Minnesota 24. The Vikings went the other way for a field goal. The ball continued slipping out of the hands of Giants players in a 27-24

  • Ovechkin, Georgiev, Pettersson named NHL's three stars of the week

    Washington Capitals left-winger Alex Ovechkin, Colorado Avalanche goaltender Alexandar Georgiev and Vancouver Canucks centre Elias Pettersson have been named the NHL’s three stars of the week. Ovechkin had two goals and four assists as the Capitals won all three of their games on the week. The 37-year-old also furthered his name in the history books, passing Gordie Howe for second on the NHL's all-time career goals list. Needing two to pass Howe, Ovechkin scored twice in a 4-1 over the Winnipeg