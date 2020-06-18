Florida, California Face Record-High Coronavirus Case Jumps

Chandan Khanna/AFP via Getty

Florida set another new coronavirus case record Thursday with a jump of 3,207 new cases. The state is facing a spike of cases, reporting over 1,000 new cases in 15 of the 16 previous days. Likewise, California set a new case record Wednesday, reporting 4,165 new cases and smashing the previous single-day high of 3,802 reported on June 12. Florida is also reportedly facing a shortage of ICU beds, with several hospitals in Palm Beach having zero available for adults, according to the state’s Agency for Health Care Administration. Palm Beach County has 18 percent ICU bed availability, while Martin County has 63 percent, Indian River County has 53 percent, Okeechobee County has has 12 percent and St. Lucie County has almost 9 percent. Despite the jump in cases, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said Wednesday the state will not be shutting down and that the spike is the result of increased testing. California Governor Gavin Newsom encouraged his state’s residents to wear face masks and social distance when leaving home. He said the state is closely monitoring the counties facing case increases.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!

Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.