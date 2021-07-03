Florida building collapse: Toll rises to 22 with two bodies found in rubble, says Miami-Dade mayor

The Associated Press
·4 min read

Surfside: The bodies of two more people were found at the collapsed condominium in South Florida, raising the death toll to 22. Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said searchers found the victims among the rubble of the building Friday.

The mayor also has signed an emergency order to demolish the remaining part of the building once engineers have signed off on it. She said the order was signed now so that the demolition can move quickly once a date is set.

The number of people missing in the Florida condominium collapse fell substantially Friday, from 145 to 128, after duplicate names were eliminated and some residents reported missing turned up safe, officials said.

Authorities also announced the recovery of two more bodies, including the 7-year-old daughter of a Miami firefighter. That raised the confirmed death toll to 20 people.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said the number of missing declined following an audit.

In some cases, when detectives were able to contact people who had been reported as potentially missing, they found that not only were they safe, but other members of their families were safe, too.

That pushed the list of people who have been accounted for up to 188 and reduced the number of missing, she said.

"So this is very, very good news," she said, adding that the numbers are expected to keep changing because detectives are continually reviewing the list and verifying reports.

Detectives have worked around the clock to contact relatives and others. In some cases, English and Hebrew names have been offered for the same missing relative, officials have said.

The 7-year-old who perished in the collapse was "a member of our fire family," Miami Mayor Francis Suarez said.

The discovery of the girl's remains was especially hard on rescuers, Levine Cava said.

"It was truly different and more difficult for our first responders. These men and woman are paying an enormous human toll each and every day, and I ask that all of you please keep them in your thoughts and prayers," she said at a news conference.

No one has been rescued since the first hours after the June 24 collapse of the 12-story Champlain Towers South condominium.

During a meeting Friday with relatives of the missing, Miami-Dade assistant fire chief Raide Jadallah said that only one voice has been heard during the entire search. A woman's voice was detected until about 10 am or 11 am on the morning of the collapse, which happened around 1.30 am. Rescuers were unable to reach her, and he said no other voices or human sounds have been heard since.

Jadallah also prepared the families members for a possible suspension of the search if Hurricane Elsa, now in the eastern Caribbean, brings strong winds to South Florida that would make the work too dangerous.

Some rescue workers who are now staying in tents will be moved to cruise ships, which can stay safe during a tropical storm, Jadallah said.

About 600 first responders will stay on the Royal Caribbean ship Explorer of the Seas, the cruise line said. The ship, which can accommodate more than 3,000 passengers, began housing rescue teams Thursday and likely will continue for the next month.

Friday's announcements came a day after officials said they were working on plans to tear down what's left of the building after concerns about the structure's instability prompted a 15-hour halt to the search for survivors. Crews noticed widening cracks and up to a foot of movement in a large column.

It will likely be weeks before the demolition is scheduled, officials said.

The cause of the collapse is under investigation. A 2018 engineering report found that the building's ground-floor pool deck was resting on a concrete slab that had "major structural damage" and needed extensive repairs. The report also found "abundant cracking" of concrete columns, beams and walls in the parking garage.

Just two months before the building came down, the president of its board wrote a letter to residents saying that structural problems identified in the 2018 inspection had "gotten significantly worse" and that major repairs would cost at least USD 15.5 million. With bids for the work still pending, the building suddenly collapsed last Thursday.

Also See: Stuck between hope and fear, family describe those missing in Florida condominium collapse

What caused Miami building collapse? Theories abound as rescuers race to find 159 missing

Florida building collapse: Toll rises to 10; 151 people still unaccounted for, say Miami authorities

Read more on World by Firstpost.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Lightning continue to out-class Canadiens in Stanley Cup Final

    The Lightning are one win away from defending their Stanley Cup.

  • Report: Oilers 'most likely' destination for Duncan Keith

    Chicago's veteran defenseman is reportedly seeking a move to Edmonton, among other teams.

  • Shohei Ohtani makes all kinds of history with 30th homer of season

    Babe Ruth never hit this many home runs while working as a pitcher.

  • Patrick Mahomes, others speak out after Sha'Carri Richardson's marijuana suspension

    The White House, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and others all weighed in after sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson was suspended for marijuana use.

  • NBA playoffs: Giannis Antetokounmpo listed as doubtful, Trae Young questionable for Game 6

    Antetokounmpo has been out since the third quarter of Game 4.

  • Denis Shapovalov trounces Andy Murray, advances to Wimbledon quarters

    Canada's Denis Shapovalov is through to the round of 16 at Wimbledon after routing Britain's Andy Murray 6-4, 6-2, 6-2 on Friday.

  • Report: Josh Gordon applies for reinstatement with NFL after latest indefinite suspension

    Josh Gordon was suspended again in January after suffering "a setback in his battle with substance abuse."

  • Copa America: Brazil's Gabriel Jesus hit with red card after wild flying kick

    This looked ugly.

  • Kyle Schwarber, MLB's hottest hitter, exits game with hamstring injury

    The man has 16 homers in the last three weeks.

  • Wild sign Joel Eriksson Ek to 8-year, $42M extension

    Restricted free agent Joel Eriksson Ek has signed a new eight-year, $42-million extension that carries a $5.25-million cap hit with the Minnesota Wild.

  • UFC 264 preview: Momentum favors Dustin Poirier in trilogy bout vs. Conor McGregor

    McGregor was knocked out by Poirier in the second round of their bout at UFC 257 in Abu Dhabi on Jan. 24. making him 3-3 in his last six fights.

  • Coco Gauff charges back into fourth round at Wimbledon

    The final day of week 1 at Wimbledon includes Coco Gauff and Roger Federer.

  • The G.O.A.T.s: Who wore #32 the best?

    The Mailman. Magic. Shaq. Which Hall of Famer wore the number 32 the best? Yahoo Sports asked current NBA players to give their picks.

  • The Latest: Kerber turns match around to win at Wimbledon

    WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — The Latest on Wimbledon (all times local): 2:10 p.m. Former Wimbledon champion Angelique Kerber turned her third-round match around completely after a rain delay to beat Aliaksandra Sasnovich 2-6, 6-0, 6-1. Kerber trailed 5-1 in the first set when play was halted for about 90 minutes but dominated her Belarusian opponent when the match resumed. Kerber is the only former women's champion left in the draw. Sasnovich advanced from the first round when Serena Williams had t

  • Let's hoop! 3x3 basketball is Olympic version of pickup game

    The latest stop on the perennial search for the younger, attention-span-challenged audience for the Olympics might look familiar — the blacktop, and 3-on-3 basketball. Not a pickup game, mind you. Once the Olympics gets hold of this version of street hoops, it will only share a faint resemblance to anything happening on an urban playground. For one, there will be no Americans — at least none playing in the men's tournament. Another difference is that these games will have refs, a scoreboard and

  • The Latest: Spinazzola could miss rest of the Euro 2020

    The Latest on soccer’s European Championship: ___ Italy defender Leonardo Spinazzola could miss the rest of the European Championship because of injury. Spinazzola was taken off the field on a stretcher in the 79th minute of Italy’s 2-1 quarterfinal win over Belgium after pulling up sharply while chasing the ball. The 28-year-old writes on Instagram “Unfortunately we all know how it went but our blue dream continues and with this great group nothing is impossible.” Italian media reports that Spi

  • Mariners' late magic continues, topple Rangers 5-4 in 10

    SEATTLE (AP) — Jake Fraley's single with one out in the 10th inning scored Jake Bauers with the winning run, and the Seattle Mariners improved to 10-1 in extra innings this season with a 5-4 victory over the Texas Rangers on Friday night. Nearly 4 1/2 hours after the first pitch, Fraley chopped a grounder off Texas reliever Taylor Hearn (2-3) into right field and set off another celebration for the Mariners. Seattle improved to 19-7 in one-run games and has won 13 straight overall at home agains

  • Lightning beat Canadiens 6-3 to take 3-0 stranglehold in Stanley Cup final

    MONTREAL — The Canadiens' dream of hoisting the Stanley Cup a 25th time to close out an improbable playoff run in a season like no other is on life support. And the Tampa Bay Lightning are now one victory from sipping out of hockey's holy grail for the second time in just over nine months. Tyler Johnson scored twice, Nikita Kucherov and Victor Hedman had a goal and an assist each, and Tampa defeated Montreal 6-3 on Friday to grab a 3-0 stranglehold in the final. "Put ourselves in a hole early,"

  • Dickerson, Wade homer as Giants beat Diamondbacks 11-4

    PHOENIX (AP) — Alex Dickerson and LaMonte Wade Jr. homered, and the San Francisco Giants stopped a four-game slide by pounding the Arizona Diamondbacks 11-4 on Friday night. The Giants broke it open with Thairo Estrada’s two-out grand slam in the ninth inning against J.B. Bukauskas. Estrada also had an RBI double in the fifth. Halfway through its schedule, surprising San Francisco has baseball's best record at 51-30. It leads the Los Angeles Dodgers by a half-game in the NL West. Giants left-han

  • Hernández helps Red Sox beat A's 3-2 in 10 with bat, glove

    OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Kiké Hernández drove in the go-ahead run with a broken-bat single in the 10th inning and then made a tremendous defensive play to throw out a runner at home plate from center field as the Boston Red Sox held off the Oakland Athletics 3-2 on Friday night for their eighth straight win. All-Star slugger Rafael Devers had two hits and an RBI for Boston. Alex Verdugo added a run-scoring single. “The way we play defense in the outfield is elite,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora said.